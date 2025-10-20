Iowa High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 20, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Iowa high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 20, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each classification? Here are High School On SI's latest Iowa high school football computer rankings, as of October 20, 2025:
Iowa High School Football Class 8 Man Rankings
1. Iowa Valley (Marengo, IA) (8-0)
2. Edgewood-Colesburg (Edgewood, IA) (8-0)
3. Audubon (Audubon, IA) (8-0)
4. Bishop Garrigan (Algona, IA) (8-0)
5. Woodbine (Woodbine, IA) (7-0)
6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (Reinbeck, IA) (8-0)
7. Easton Valley (Preston, IA) (7-1)
8. Wayne (Corydon, IA) (7-1)
9. Bedford (Bedford, IA) (6-1)
10. Fremont-Mills (Tabor, IA) (6-2)
11. Montezuma (Montezuma, IA) (6-2)
12. Don Bosco (Gilbertville, IA) (5-2)
13. Boyer Valley (Dunlap, IA) (6-2)
14. East Union (Afton, IA) (6-2)
15. Riceville (Riceville, IA) (6-2)
16. Clarksville (Clarksville, IA) (6-2)
17. Lenox (Lenox, IA) (5-3)
18. Coon Rapids-Bayard (Coon Rapids, IA) (5-3)
19. Springville (Springville, IA) (5-4)
20. Southeast Warren (Liberty Center, IA) (6-2)
21. Ar-We-Va (Westside, IA) (5-3)
22. Turkey Valley (Jackson Junction, IA) (4-3)
23. CAM (Anita, IA) (4-4)
24. Moravia (Moravia, IA) (5-3)
25. North Union (Armstrong, IA) (4-3)
Iowa High School Football Class A Rankings
1. MMCRU (Marcus, IA) (8-0)
2. Wapsie Valley (Fairbank, IA) (8-0)
3. Woodbury Central (Moville, IA) (8-0)
4. ACGC (Guthrie Center, IA) (8-0)
5. St. Ansgar (St. Ansgar, IA) (8-0)
6. North Linn (Troy Mills, IA) (7-1)
7. West Hancock (Britt, IA) (8-0)
8. Maquoketa Valley (Delhi, IA) (6-2)
9. Pekin (Packwood, IA) (8-0)
10. West Sioux (Hawarden, IA) (7-1)
11. Nashua-Plainfield (Nashua, IA) (7-1)
12. B-G-M (Brooklyn, IA) (7-1)
13. Riverside (Oakland, IA) (6-2)
14. IKM/Manning (Manning, IA) (6-2)
15. Madrid (Madrid, IA) (5-3)
16. East Marshall (Le Grand, IA) (5-3)
17. West Fork (Sheffield, IA) (6-2)
18. Lynnville-Sully (Sully, IA) (6-2)
19. Mt. Ayr (Mt. Ayr, IA) (5-3)
20. St. Albert (Council Bluffs, IA) (5-3)
21. Newman Catholic (Mason City, IA) (5-3)
22. Danville (Danville, IA) (6-2)
23. Logan-Magnolia (Logan, IA) (5-3)
24. Sibley-Ocheyedan (Sibley, IA) (4-4)
25. Midland (Wyoming, IA) (4-4)
Iowa High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Regina (Iowa City, IA) (8-0)
2. Grundy Center (Grundy Center, IA) (8-0)
3. West Lyon (Inwood, IA) (8-0)
4. South Hardin (Eldora, IA) (7-1)
5. Pleasantville (Pleasantville, IA) (7-1)
6. Beckman (Dyersville, IA) (7-1)
7. West Marshall (State Center, IA) (6-2)
8. Hinton (Hinton, IA) (5-3)
9. Northwest Webster (Manson, IA) (6-2)
10. Cascade (Cascade, IA) (6-2)
11. Emmetsburg (Emmetsburg, IA) (6-2)
12. Ridge View (Holstein, IA) (4-3)
13. Interstate 35 (Truro, IA) (5-3)
14. Union (La Porte City, IA) (6-2)
15. Sigourney-Keota (Sigourney, IA) (4-4)
16. Columbus (Waterloo, IA) (5-3)
17. Hudson (Hudson, IA) (4-4)
18. Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto (Mapleton, IA) (4-3)
19. Durant (Durant, IA) (5-3)
20. Central Springs (Manly, IA) (4-4)
21. Lawton-Bronson (Lawton, IA) (4-4)
22. Ogden (Ogden, IA) (4-4)
23. Camanche (Camanche, IA) (4-4)
24. Aplington-Parkersburg (Parkersburg, IA) (3-5)
25. South Central Calhoun (Lake City, IA) (3-5)
Iowa High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Kuemper (Carroll, IA) (8-0)
2. Treynor (Treynor, IA) (7-1)
3. Mid-Prairie (Wellman, IA) (7-1)
4. Van Meter (Van Meter, IA) (6-2)
5. Osage (Osage, IA) (8-0)
6. PCM (Monroe, IA) (7-1)
7. Okoboji (Milford, IA) (7-1)
8. Wilton (Wilton, IA) (6-2)
9. Washington (Cherokee, IA) (6-2)
10. Alburnett (Alburnett, IA) (6-2)
11. Roland-Story (Story City, IA) (6-2)
12. Western Christian (Hull, IA) (6-2)
13. Underwood (Underwood, IA) (6-2)
14. Centerville (Centerville, IA) (7-1)
15. Clarinda (Clarinda, IA) (6-2)
16. West Branch (West Branch, IA) (6-2)
17. Bellevue (Bellevue, IA) (7-1)
18. Woodward-Granger (Woodward, IA) (6-2)
19. Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove (OABCIG) (Ida Grove, IA) (5-3)
20. Dike-New Hartford (Dike, IA) (5-3)
21. South Tama County (Tama, IA) (5-3)
22. Grand View Christian School (Des Moines, IA) (4-3)
23. Waukon (Waukon, IA) (5-3)
24. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (Hull, IA) (4-4)
25. Tri-Center (Neola, IA) (4-4)
Iowa High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Clear Lake (Clear Lake, IA) (8-0)
2. Solon (Solon, IA) (8-0)
3. West Delaware (Manchester, IA) (8-0)
4. Bishop Heelan Catholic (Sioux City, IA) (7-1)
5. Sioux Center (Sioux Center, IA) (7-1)
6. Wahlert (Dubuque, IA) (6-2)
7. Nevada (Nevada, IA) (6-2)
8. Des Moines Christian (Des Moines, IA) (6-2)
9. Central Clinton (DeWitt, IA) (6-2)
10. Williamsburg (Williamsburg, IA) (4-4)
11. Independence (Independence, IA) (5-3)
12. Winterset (Winterset, IA) (5-3)
13. Webster City (Webster City, IA) (3-5)
14. Mt. Pleasant (Mt. Pleasant, IA) (6-2)
15. Carroll (Carroll, IA) (5-3)
16. Atlantic (Atlantic, IA) (6-2)
17. Benton (Van Horne, IA) (4-4)
18. Humboldt (Humboldt, IA) (4-4)
19. Assumption (Davenport, IA) (5-3)
20. Mt. Vernon (Mt. Vernon, IA) (5-3)
21. Washington (Washington, IA) (4-4)
22. MOC-Floyd Valley (Orange City, IA) (4-4)
23. Iowa Falls-Alden (Iowa Falls, IA) (3-5)
24. Algona (Algona, IA) (3-5)
25. Fairfield (Fairfield, IA) (3-5)
Iowa High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Xavier (Cedar Rapids, IA) (8-0)
2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Sergeant Bluff, IA) (7-1)
3. Gilbert (Gilbert, IA) (8-0)
4. Pella (Pella, IA) (7-1)
5. Fort Dodge (Fort Dodge, IA) (7-1)
6. North Polk (Alleman, IA) (7-1)
7. Newton (Newton, IA) (7-1)
8. Western Dubuque (Epworth, IA) (6-2)
9. A-D-M (Adel, IA) (7-1)
10. Decorah (Decorah, IA) (6-2)
11. Glenwood (Glenwood, IA) (6-2)
12. North Scott (Eldridge, IA) (5-3)
13. Davenport North (Davenport, IA) (6-2)
14. Le Mars (Le Mars, IA) (4-4)
15. Waverly-Shell Rock (Waverly, IA) (4-4)
16. Lewis Central (Council Bluffs, IA) (4-4)
17. Mason City (Mason City, IA) (4-4)
18. Spencer (Spencer, IA) (3-5)
19. Burlington (Burlington, IA) (5-3)
20. Carlisle (Carlisle, IA) (3-5)
21. Clear Creek-Amana (Tiffin, IA) (3-5)
22. Ballard (Huxley, IA) (2-6)
23. Grinnell (Grinnell, IA) (4-4)
24. Jefferson (Council Bluffs, IA) (3-5)
25. Marion (Marion, IA) (2-6)
Iowa High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Dowling (West Des Moines, IA) (7-1)
2. Sioux City East (Sioux City, IA) (7-1)
3. Liberty (North Liberty, IA) (7-1)
4. Johnston (Johnston, IA) (6-2)
5. Northwest (Waukee, IA) (7-1)
6. Ankeny (Ankeny, IA) (6-2)
7. Valley (West Des Moines, IA) (6-2)
8. Dallas Center-Grimes (Dallas Center, IA) (6-2)
9. Cedar Falls (Cedar Falls, IA) (6-2)
10. Waterloo West (Waterloo, IA) (5-3)
11. Southeast Polk (Pleasant Hill, IA) (4-4)
12. Prairie (Cedar Rapids, IA) (5-3)
13. Iowa City West (Iowa City, IA) (6-2)
14. Indianola (Indianola, IA) (5-3)
15. Ankeny Centennial (Ankeny, IA) (4-4)
16. Waukee (Waukee, IA) (3-5)
17. Norwalk (Norwalk, IA) (5-3)
18. Dubuque Senior (Dubuque, IA) (5-3)
19. Linn-Mar (Marion, IA) (4-4)
20. Pleasant Valley (Pleasant Valley, IA) (4-4)
21. Bettendorf (Bettendorf, IA) (4-4)
22. Ottumwa (Ottumwa, IA) (4-4)
23. Urbandale (Urbandale, IA) (4-4)
24. Kennedy (Cedar Rapids, IA) (3-5)
25. Lincoln (Council Bluffs, IA) (4-4)