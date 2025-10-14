Iowa High School Football AP Poll Revealed
There was no change at the No. 1 positions in the latest Iowa high school football rankings from the Associated Press and voting members.
High School on SI Iowa High School Football Top 25 State Rankings
Waukee Northwest, still the only unbeaten in Class 5A, received all 10 first-place votes to remain No. 1 this week. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4A), Clear Lake (3A), Kuemper Catholic (2A), Grundy Center (1A), Saint Ansgar (A) and Bishop Garrigan (eight-player) are the other top-ranked teams.
Newcomers this week to the Top 10 in their respective classifications include Dubuque Senior (5A), Central DeWitt (3A), Mount Pleasant (3A) and Southeast Warren (eight-player).
This is the final week of the regular season for 2A, 1A, A and eight-player, as the playoffs will begin next Friday in those classes. The remaining classes will have one more regular season week before beginning the postseason trek.
Here are the latest rankings from the AP for Iowa high school football:
Iowa High School Football AP Rankings
Class 5A
- Waukee Northwest
- West Des Moines Valley
- Dowling Catholic
- Iowa City Liberty
- Sioux City East
- Ankeny
- Cedar Falls
- Johnston
- Iowa City West
- Dubuque Senior
Class 4A
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Gilbert
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- North Polk
- Newton
- ADM
- Decorah
- Pella
- Fort Dodge
- Western Dubuque
Class 3A
- Clear Lake
- Solon
- West Delaware
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- Sioux Center
- Des Moines Christian
- Wahlert Catholic
- Nevada
- Central DeWitt
- Mount Pleasant
Class 2A
- Kuemper Catholic
- Okoboji
- Bellevue
- Osage
- Centerville
- PCM
- Woodward-Granger
- Mid-Prairie
- Van Meter
- Alburnett
Class 1A
- Grundy Center
- West Lyon
- Iowa City Regina
- Treynor
- South Hardin
- Pleasantville
- Beckman Catholic
- Underwood
- West Marshall
- Cascade
Class A
- Saint Ansgar
- MMCRU
- West Hancock
- ACGC
- Wapsie Valley
- North Linn
- Woodbury Central
- Pekin
- West Sioux
- Riverside
Eight-Player
- Bishop Garrigan
- Woodbine
- Audubon
- Iowa Valley
- (tie) Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Edgewood-Colesburg
- GTRA
- Easton Valley
- Bedford
- Southeast Warren