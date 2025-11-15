Iowa High School Football: Brock Badding Leads Kuemper Catholic
Brock Badding put the Kuemper Catholic football team on his back, throwing for over 400 yards and six touchdowns in a Class 2A semifinal win Saturday inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Badding led the Knights all year, and did it again in a 49-21 win over Wilton. He completed 27 of 38 for 405 yards, hitting four different receivers in the game.
Griffn Glynn caught eight passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns, Braxton Vonnahme had nine receptions for 158 and a pair of scores, and Brayton Alford had two receiving touchdowns among his five receptions.
Jarin Hoffman also caught five passes, rushing 21 times for 84 yards and a score.
Vonnahme and Alford each had touchdowns before Wilton got on the board late in the first half on a TD run by Hayden Hill. Four plays later, Badding hit Glynn on a 64-yard strike.
Gunner Edwards pulled Wilton within one score when he found Gatlin Rogers for a touchdown early in the third, making it 21-14 in favor of the Knights. Kuemper scored 14 straight from there, as Alford had his second TD and Hoffman ran in from 10 yards out.
Badding found Vonnahme on a 55-yard touchdown and Glynn from 33 yards out in the fourth.
Edwards completed 19 of 36 for 199 yards while rushing for 51 yards. Hill had 99 yards rushing and two scores, and Bryer Putman caught three passes for 101. Rogers, Jaxson Drayfahl and Gabe Brisker each finished with four receptions.
Alford also had a game-high 11 tackles for Kuemper Catholic, as Maguire Hoyt recorded 10.
Corban Burford led the Wilton defense with nine tackles and Noah Gray had eight.
Nevada and Solon meet in the other 2A semifinal, with the winner advancing to next week to take on the Knights for the state championship.