Top Iowa High School Two-Sport Standout Makes College Decision
One of the top two-sport standouts in Iowa high school sports has made his college decision official.
Brock Badding, a senior at Kuemper Catholic High School, announced on social media that he has committed to Minnesota State University to play basketball.
“I’m excited to announce my commitment to Minnesota State University to continue my basketball and academic career,” Badding posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Thank you for the opportunity. Can’t wait to be a Maverick.”
This past fall, Badding led the Knights to the Class 2A Iowa high school football state championship with a 28-7 victory over Van Meter. It was the second state football title all-time for Kuemper Catholic.
Badding had 153 yards passing and two total touchdowns in the championship game following a record-breaking performance in the semifinals in which he threw for 388 yards with six touchdowns.
On the year, Badding racked up 3,079 yards passing and 37 touchdowns, adding four more scores on the ground.
Brock Badding Was Key Piece Of Kuemper Catholic's Early Success
Kuemper Catholic is currently 19-3 on the season as they have won 13 in a row ahead of the start of 2A district play next week.
Badding was limited to five games this winter due to an injury, scoring 99 points with 19 rebounds, 14 steals, eight assists and seven blocked shots. Last year, he averaged 12.3 points with three rebounds, two assists and two steals a night.
Minnesota State Competes At NCAA Division II Level
Minnesota State’s roster currently features two former Iowa high school basketball preps in Traijan Sain from Cedar Rapids Washington and Chase Bartlett of Southeast Polk. Sain is a junior while Bartlett is a senior this year.
Matt Margenthaler is the coach of the Mavericks, who compete at the NCAA Division II level and are part of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.