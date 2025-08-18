Iowa High School Football: Class 1A 2025 District Predictions
As we move closer and closer to the official start of the 2025 Iowa high school football season, our attention turns to the district races.
For all classifications other than Class 5A, these will be key in determining who advances to the postseason and has a shot at playing inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. The 5A qualifiers will use an RPI to determine those who advance.
The 4A and 3A state fields consist of each district champion and district runner-up along with four at-large qualifiers from the RPI.
In 2A, 1A and A, each district champion, district runner-up, district third-place and district fourth-place teams will qualify for the playoffs. In eight-player, each district champion, district runner-up and district third-place team qualify along with two at-large selections from all 10 districts.
Here are district-by-district predictions for Class 1A in Iowa high school football in 2025:
District 1
Predicted Order of Finish:
- West Lyon
- Ridge View
- Hinton
- MVAOCOU
- Alta-Aurelia
- Lawton-Bronson
District 2
Predicted Order of Finish:
- Emmetsburg
- South Central Calhoun
- East Sac County
- South Hamilton
- Manson Northwest Webster
- Pocahontas Area
District 3
Predicted Order of Finish:
- Grundy Center
- South Hardin
- Clarion-Goldfield/Dows
- Garner-Hayfield/Ventura
- Central Springs
- Eagle Grove
District 4
Predicted Order of Finish:
- Sumner-Fredericksburg
- Hudson
- Waterloo Columbus
- Aplington-Parkersburg
- Union LaPorte City
- Jesup
District 5
Predicted Order of Finish:
- MFL MarMac
- Lisbon
- Dyersville Beckman
- Cascade
- Camanche
- Northeast Goose Lake
District 6
Predicted Order of Finish:
- Iowa City Regina
- Sigourney Keota
- Durant
- Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
- Louisa-Muscatine
- Cardinal
District 7
Predicted Order of Finish:
- Pleasantville
- West Marshall
- Panorama
- Ogden
- Interstate 35
- West Central Valley
District 8
Predicted Order of Finish:
- Tri-Center
- Treynor
- Underwood
- Shenandoah
- Red Oak
- Missouri Valley