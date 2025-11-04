Iowa High School Football: Class 1A Quarterfinal Predictions
Two defending state champions remain standing in 1A
A pair of defending Iowa high school football state champions remain among the final eight left standing in Class 1A.
Grundy Center captured the 1A title last year and will host Beckman Catholic while West Lyon - the 2A champs a season ago - welcome in Underwood. Both Grundy Center - who have won three state titles in a row and 49 games - and West Lyon are a perfect 10-0 on the year.
Iowa City Regina is also 10-0, as the Regals host Pleasantville. The final quarterfinal will see South Hardin play host to Treynor, with both holding 9-1 marks.
Here are game-by-game predictions and more for the Class 1A Iowa high school football playoffs. Statistics are accurate as of November 3, 2025.
Iowa High School Football Class 1A Playoffs
Pod A
Underwood (8-2) at West Lyon (10-0)
- Winner: West Lyon
- West Lyon Key Player: One of the leaders of the vaunted Wildcat defense is Hudson Ross, as the sophomore has recorded 48.5 tackles with four for loss, three interceptions and a fumble recovery.
- Underwood Key Player: There is not much Garrett Luett cannot do, as the senior has 2,222 yards passing with 25 touchdowns while rushing for a team-high 655 and 11 more touchdowns.
Pod B
Beckman Catholic (9-1) at Grundy Center (10-0)
- Winner: Grundy Center
- Grundy Center Key Player: A future Stanford Cardinal golfer, Judd Jirovsky has over 2,000 yards of total offense, throwing 19 touchdowns and running in 16 more scores.
- Beckman Catholic Key Player: Jude Kramer continues to have a big sophomore campaign, running for a team-leading 803 yards with 15 touchdowns while hauling in another 164 yards and two scores in the passing game.
Pod C
Pleasantville (9-1) at Iowa City Regina (10-0)
- Winner: Iowa City Regina
- Iowa City Regina Key Player: Tate Wallace is one of the top defensive prospects in Iowa, as the junior has 35 tackles with 11 being for loss and 4.5 sacks. He also leads the Regals with 31 receptions for 432 yards and seven touchdowns.
- Pleasantville Key Player: Not many players can claim to being the leading passer, rusher and tackler on his team, but that is Braylon Bingham, as the junior has 1,374 yards passing, 795 yards rushing and 56 tackles. He has 16 passing TDs and six rushing scores, as well.
Pod D
Treynor (9-1) at South Hardin (9-1)
- Winner: South Hardin
- South Hardin Key Player: Sam Benson is a playmaker at wide receiver for South Hardin, catching 41 passes for 911 yards with 12 touchdowns.
- Treynor Key Player: With a name like Jett Sornson, it is no wonder he is a threat on the field. The senior has rushed 126 times for 1,153 yards with 15 touchdowns.
