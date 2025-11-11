Iowa High School Football: Class 1A Semifinals Preview
Last year, both Grundy Center and West Lyon hoisted trophies at the Iowa high school football state championships.
This year, only one of them can do it again - and they will have to survive an incredibly tough Class 1A semifinal tournament to do so.
Grundy Center, who has won three consecutive titles and 50 games in a row between two classes, takes on Iowa City Regina in one semifinal while West Lyon - the 2A champions from a year ago - get South Hardin.
Here is a breakdown of the semifinal games in Class 1A in Iowa high school football:
Iowa High School Football Class 1A Semifinals
Iowa City Regina vs. Grundy Center
When the Regals have the ball: Iowa City Regina has one of the top offensive trifectas in the state led by quarterback Kyle Tracy. The senior has completed 105 of 139 passes this year for 1,992 yards and 31 touchdowns. He has another 436 yards rushing with 10 scores, having amassed all of that while sitting for much of the second halves of games due to the score.
Tracy’s lead back is Savion Miller, who has an offer to Miami to go along with his 819 yards rushing, 281 yards receiving and 23 total touchdowns. Tate Wallace, one of the top defensive players in the state with Tennessee seeking his skills, is the leading receiver with 35 receptions for 500 yards and nine TDs. Both Miller and Wallace are juniors.
When the Spartans have the ball: Judd Jirovsky does not know what a loss feels like. Jirovsky has been the starting quarterback the last two seasons, as a top receiver and the backup quarterback as a sophomore, and handles QB2 duties as a freshman. Grundy Center has not lost a game during the past four seasons, as Jirovsky, a Stanford golf commit, has 1,340 yards passing and 20 TDs with 871 yards rushing and 18 more scores.
Pete Lebo provides a complimentary back to Jirovsky with 641 yards and 11 scores, as Hayden Geerdes has 265 and seven scores. Eli Wegemann is the top receiver with 32 receptions for 410 yards while Devin Hinders is averaging 23 yards per reception.
South Hardin vs. West Lyon
When the Tigers have the ball: Did you see the one-handed catch Sam Benson made last week in the state quarterfinals? If not, you have to see it to believe it. Benson has been a star since his arrival on the scene for South Hardin, catching 45 passes for 964 yards and 13 touchdowns this year.
Peyton Welch has surpassed 2,000 yards in the air, completing 131 of 205 for 2,068 with 24 touchdowns. He has another 380 yards rushing and seven scores on the ground. Kameron Adams, a sophomore, has racked up 1,279 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns on 194 carries.
When the Wildcats have the ball: West Lyon has its own star at running back in Evan Hildring, as the senior has 135 attempts for 1,239 yards and 21 touchdowns. Hildring has two more receiving scores from Easton DeJong, who has come into his own at quarterback.
DeJong has thrown for 1,108 yards and 15 TDs, adding 495 and nine on the ground. The top receiver for the junior signal-caller has been Jorden Meyer, who has 18 receptions for 325 yards and five touchdowns.