Iowa High School Football: Class A Quarterfinal Predictions
Combined three losses for final eight teams standing
There will be a new Iowa high school football state champion crowned in Class A this fall, as the quarterfinals take place this Friday night.
Combined, the eight remaining teams standing have three total losses, as five of them are 10-0 and looking for a spot in the semifinals from the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Both Woodbury Central and MMCRU are perfect and will square off, as one-loss North Linn tackles unbeaten Saint Ansgar.
West Sioux, 9-1, plays at 10-0 ACGC while Wapsie Valley puts its undefeated record on the line against Lynnville-Sully, who is 9-1 on the year.
Here are game-by-game predictions and more for the Class A Iowa high school football playoffs. Statistics are accurate as of November 3, 2025.
Iowa High School Football Class A Playoffs
Pod A
Woodbury Central (10-0) at MMCRU (10-0)
- Winner: Woodbury Central
- Woodbury Central Key Player: Just a sophomore, Abe McGill has come into his own, rushing for 1,251 yards and scoring 17 touchdowns this season.
- MMCRU Key Player: Eli Harpeneau controls the offense, racking up nearly 1,500 yards in the air and 21 touchdowns while rushing for another 340 and nine TDs.
Pod B
North Linn (9-1) at Saint Ansgar (10-0)
- Winner: Saint Ansgar
- Saint Ansgar Key Player: Porter Schwiesow has stepped right in at the quarterback position, completing 50 of 67 passes for 744 yards with 12 touchdowns in the air.
- North Linn Key Player: Will Sommerfelt is a dual-threat, as the junior has 819 yards passing and 881 yards rushing. He has 15 passing touchdowns and 14 rushing scores.
Pod C
West Sioux (9-1) at ACGC (10-0)
- Winner: ACGC
- ACGC Key Player: Joe Crawford continues to pile up yards and touchdowns, as the senior has 1,180 yards on the ground on just 92 attempts with 17 touchdowns. He has also caught three receiving scores.
- West Sioux Key Player: Like Crawford, Braylon Lopez is a threat running the football and catching it, piling up 1,167 yards rushing and 615 yards receiving with 17 total touchdowns.
Pod D
Lynnville-Sully (9-1) at Wapsie Valley (10-0)
- Winner: Lynnville-Sully
- Lynnville-Sully Key Player: Watch out for Dawson James on defense, as the senior has 74.5 tackles with 21.5 for loss, four sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery.
- Wapsie Valley Key Player: Hunter Curley is closing in on 2,000 yards rushing, having racked up 1,868 with 28 touchdowns.
