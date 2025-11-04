Iowa High School Football Coach Steps Down After 18 Years, Two State Titles
An Iowa high school football head coach has stepped down after a run of 138 victories over 18 seasons.
Spirit Lake High School’s Josh Bolluyt announced he has resigned as head coach of the Indians, the school district confirmed. Veteran assistant coach Rick Maris has been named his predecessor.
Bolluyt took over the Indians in 2008, putting together a run that included nine district championships, 14 Iowa high school football playoff appearances, two state championships and two state runner-up finishes.
Prior to his arrival, Spirit Lake had gone 15-75.
Josh Bolluyt Led Incredible Turnaround at Spirit Lake
“It’s hard to put into words what Coach Bolluyt means to this athletic department, this school and the entire community,” Spirit Lake Athletic Director Rachel Fisher said. “It has been every parent’s dream to have Coach Bolluyt lead their son on the football field. He is a generational coach and truly a football mastermind, but he hasn’t done any of it for the trophies or awards.
“He has done it to build relationships with the student athletes and mold them into the best young men they could be. He has been a role model to myself and every other coach in our district. We are so grateful that he was and is a Spirit Lake Indian.”
Spirit Lake captured state football championships in both 2012 and 2015, making the finals in 2011 and again in 2024. Bolluyt was named the Iowa Class 2A Coach of the Year in 2012 and again 12 years later, named regional coach of the year five times and twice has been named the Northwestern Alumni Coach of the Year.
“After 18 unforgettable years as head coach, it’s time for me to step away and cheer from the sidelines,” Bolluyt said. “As I do this, I’m reminded that the wins and trophies fade, but the relationships never do. The greatest blessing of this journey has been the people who gave me so much of themselves and enriched my life in ways words can’t fully express.”
School Turns Program Over to Veteran Assistant
Bolluyt also acknowledged the hiring of Maris, who served as his assistant for eight years.
“The program is in great hands with Coach Rick Maris, a man of integrity, character and one who genuinely cares for his players,” Bolluyt said. “I can’t wait to watch him lead this team to new heights.”
This past fall, Spirit Lake finished 3-6 overall and 2-3 in a district that included playoff qualifiers Kuemper Catholic, Okoboji and OABCIG. From 2022-24, they compiled a record of 31-5, and had a run of 15 consecutive winning seasons.