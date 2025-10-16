Iowa High School Football Defensive Leaders After Week 7
Recognizing the top tacklers and more in Iowa high school football
Often overshadowed, defense is still an integral part of the game of football.
As the regular season winds down in Iowa high school football, here are leaders by classification in several key defensive categories.
Numbers are from those uploaded to the Bound website by Wednesday, October 15:
Iowa High School Football Defensive Leaders
Tackles
Class 5A
- Connor Stolpe, Dallas Center-Grimes, 82.5
- Gabe Blanshan, Urbandale, 69
- Camden Wroe, Cedar Falls, 62.5
- Marshall Sheldon, Iowa City High, 59.5
- Kayden Crispin, Waukee, 57.5
Class 4A
- Nick Milburn, Newton, 84
- Easton Smith, Davenport West, 64.5
- Ethan Totten, Denison-Schleswig, 62
- Dillon Shoen, Ballard, 60.5
- Josh Ringler, Grinnell, 58.5
Class 3A
- Jacy Bellamy, Winterset, 79
- Grant Volesky, Benton, 70.5
- Noah Krapfl, Wahlert Catholic, 66
- Cael Donahe, Humboldt, 61
- Will Griswold, Center Point-Urbana, 61
Class 2A
- Jacob Langley, Tripton, 90.5
- Fletcher Mick, Albia, 73
- Mitchel Fischer, Sheldon, 70
- Kyle Youngbear, South Tama County, 67.5
- Mallon Malausky, Cherokee, 66
Class 1A
- Zane Mullenix, Eddyville-B-F, 87
- Lane Mitchell, Lawton-Bronson, 77.5
- Zach Luedtke, Cardinal, 77
- Gabe King, East Sac County, 76
- Jack Handlos, Missouri Valley, 62.5
Class A
- Dylan Knipper, Maquoketa Valley, 61.5
- Jack Thole, Starmont, 61.5
- Brady Abbas, AGWSR, 60.5
- Caleb Christensen, Nodaway Valley, 60
- Josiah Kjeldahl, Lake Mills, 57.5
Eight-Player
- Levi Reineke, Boyer Valley, 79.5
- Conlin Rouse, Springville, 75.5
- Devon Ehlers, Ar-We-Va, 75.5
- Andrew Hofmann, North Iowa, 73.5
- Caleb Swedin, GTRA, 71
Sacks
Class 5A
- Melakhi Hickey, Waterloo West, 10.5
- David Fason, Cedar Rapids Prairie, 8
- Ryan Bobo, Dowling Catholic, 7
- Jaden Ubben, Cedar Falls, 6
- Mohamed Darboh, Des Moines Lincoln, 6
Class 4A
- Dreshaun Ross, Fort Dodge 11
- Drake Buthe, Glenwood, 7
- Elijah Dreyer, Marion, 4.5
- Andrew Grant, Le Mars, 4
- Seven tied with 3.5
Class 3A
- Isaiah Lange, Mount Pleasant, 11.5
- Damion Nowman, Saydel, 7.5
- Jaxon Anderson, Mount Vernon, 7
- Max Larson, Clear Lake 6
- Ty Muhlbauer, Carroll, 5.5
- Andrew Dix, Mount Vernon, 5.5
Class 2A
- Kahle Weber, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, 7.5
- Eaghan Fleshman, Alburnett, 7.5
- Lucas Diehl, Kuemper Catholic, 7
- Kade Spotts, OABCIG, 7
- Four tied with 6
Class 1A
- Carson Mueggenberg, Ogden, 9
- Gavin Trask, Sumner-Fredericksburg, 8
- Joel Meier, Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, 7.5
- Cayden Dudley, Ogden, 7
- Olyver Fuller, Camanche, 7
Class A
- Caleb Puderbaugh, Martensdale-St. Marys, 8.5
- Carter Wright, Woodbury Central, 8.5
- Cooper Adair, Wapsie Valley 8
- Wyatt Stazler, East Marshall, 7
- Wyatt Bell, Riverside, 7
Eight-Player
- Braden Werts, Wayne, 8
- JW Linkenhoker, Fremont-Mills, 8
- Jaxson Cox, Collins-Maxwell, 8
- Griffin Mohr, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 8
- Tristen Burkhart, Boyer Valley, 7
- Cael Dop, Southeast Warren, 7
Interceptions
Class 5A
- La’Marious Clark, Ankeny, 4
- Josh Grete, Cedar Falls, 4
- Henry Gillies, Bettendorf, 4
- Eight tied with 3
Class 4A
- Rex Rhamy, Pella, 6
- Ali Yahia, Newton, 5
- Six tied at 4
Class 3A
- Grant Whitcomb, Bishop Heelan, 4
- Lucas Brown, Nevada, 4
- Brody Schumacher, Wahlert Catholic, 4
- Jace Bellamy, Winterset, 4
- Tyson Spargur, Saydel, 4
Class 2A
- Gabe Brisker, Wilton, 5
- Jacoby Johnson, Vinton-Shellsburg, 5
- Coen Folkerts, Grand View Christian, 5
- Chase Wagaman, PCM, 5
- Griffin Seydel, West Branch, 5
- Mack Murdock, Centerville, 5
Class 1A
- Drew Greve, Regina Catholic, 5
- Carter White, Beckman Catholic, 4
- Teegun Edler, West Marshall, 4
- Brandon Hartbarger, Aplington-Parkersburg, 4
- Brady Johnson, Cardinal, 4
- Casey Williamson, South Hardin, 4
Class A
- Cole Jeppesen, Riverside, 6
- Tristen Wingate, Sibley-Ocheyedan, 6
- Michael Schmillen, MMCRU, 5
- Tyler Gaunt, Midland, 5
- Five tied at 4
Eight-Player
- Chase Klatt, Calamus-Wheatland, 8
- Brock Binkley, Lamoni, 7
- Ashton Nally, Bedford, 7
- Sawyer Forney, Fremont-Mills, 7
- Landon Lindgren, Lamoni, 6
