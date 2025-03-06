Iowa high school football districts, groups revealed for 25-26
After revealing who will compete in what classification for high school football in 2025 and 2026, the Iowa High School Athletic Association Board of Control has now revealed district and group assignments for those teams.
The socioeconomic factor will be used for the second cycle. This was added for football classifications and approved in 2023 with an adjustment used in regards to enrollment with how much of a percent uses free or reduced lunch.
Defending Class 5A state champion Southeast Polk will be joined by Des Moines East, Iowa City High, Norwalk, Ottumwa and Waukee Northwest in District 1. While 5A uses districts, they will not factor into the playoffs for those qualifying, unlike the other classes.
There will be six districts in 5A, 4A and 3A, with reigning 4A state champion North Polk in District 5 alongside Ballard, Bondurant-Farrar, Carlisle, Des Moines North and Gilbert joining them.
Dubuque Wahlert, the reigning 3A champion, will be in District 3 alongside Davenport Assumption, Center Point-Urbana, Central DeWitt, Maquoketa and Mount Vernon.
In 2A, 1A and A there will be eight districts while eight-player features 10.
West Lyon, who won the 2A title last fall, drops down to 1A, meaning a new champion will be crowned. The same goes for A, as Tri-Center won and will now be in 1A.
Remsen St. Mary’s, the reigning eight-player state champions, are in District 1 with GTRA, Harris-Lake Park, Kingsley-Pierson, Newell-Fonda, Siouxland Christian and St. Edmond.