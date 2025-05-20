Iowa high school football: Dubuque Wahlert announces schedule

High School

Dana Becker

Brody Schumacher is a key returning player for Dubuque Wahlert, who claimed the 3A Iowa high school football state title last year.
It was a magical and perfect season for Dubuque Wahlert football in 2024, as the Golden Eagles claimed the Class 3A Iowa high school football state championship.

Behind a loaded roster, Dubuque Wahlert finished unbeaten, downing Humboldt in the state finals, 49-14.

The 2025 schedule will feature some intense matchups for the Golden Eagles, including the season opener. Dubuque Wahlert hits the road in Week 1, taking on Western Dubuque.

Following that, the Golden Eagles remain on the road, heading to Anamosa before finally playing a home game in Week 3 vs. Decorah. They head to West Delaware followed by back-to-back home dates with Center Point-Urbana and Central DeWitt.

To close things out, Dubuque Wahlert will be tested, taking on Davenport Assumption and Mount Vernon on the road before finishing up the regular season vs. Maquoketa.

Last year, they downed Western Dubuque by 12, defeated Davenport Assumption twice and poted convincing wins over Center Point-Urbana and Central DeWitt.

One of the closer games was a 17-14 road win over West Delaware. 

Junior-to-be JP Elbert is the likely new starting quarterback after seeing key time in the postseason. He threw for 362 yards and four touchdowns. Ben Francis is the leading returning rusher alongside Brody Schumacher, as the top four receivers all graduate.

The Golden Eagles have recorded three consecutive winning seasons, going 27-7 during that time.

2025 DUBUQUE WAHLERT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 29 at Western Dubuque

Sept. 5 at Anamosa

Sept. 12 Decorah

Sept. 19 at West Delaware

Sept. 26 Center Point-Urbana

Oct. 3 Central DeWitt

Oct. 10 at Davenport Assumption

Oct. 17 at Mount Vernon

Oct. 24 Maquoketa

