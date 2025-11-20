High School

Iowa High School Football: Eight-Player Final An Instant Classic

Bishop Garrigan rallies from 22 down to win state title

Dana Becker

Bishop Garrigan fullback/linebacker Ethan Marso (11), center/offensive line Kayden Graves (60) and quarterback/defensive back Tate Foertsch (7) celebrate with trophy after winning 44-42 over Woodbine in the 8-players state football championship on Nov. 20, 2025, at UNI Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Bishop Garrigan fullback/linebacker Ethan Marso (11), center/offensive line Kayden Graves (60) and quarterback/defensive back Tate Foertsch (7) celebrate with trophy after winning 44-42 over Woodbine in the 8-players state football championship on Nov. 20, 2025, at UNI Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Backs against the wall for the first time all season, Bishop Garrigan relied on its seniors to overcame a three-touchdown deficit and win the Iowa high school state football eight-player title Thursday.

The Golden Bears capped a wild fourth quarter with the game-winning score from senior Ethan Marso, as classmate Tate Foertsch added the two-point conversion for a 44-42 victory over Woodbine from the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Bishop Garrigan, winners of the eight-player class two years ago, scored 30 points in the final 11-plus minutes of the game. They reached the semifinals last season, falling in a heartbreaker to eventual champion Remsen St. Mary’s.

Top WR Prospect Landon Blum With Two Touchdowns

Woodbine, Iowa, high school football
Woodbine /wide receiver Dillon Reed (11) makes a catch around Bishop Garrigan safety Michael Joyce (9) for a first down during the first quarter in the 8-players state football championship on Nov. 20, 2025, at UNI Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After posting 12 wins by double digits leading up to the finals, the Golden Bears found themselves staring at a 36-14 hole when Landon Blum caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Brody Pryor late in the third.

Blum, one of the top Class of 2027 prospects in Iowa, had also just hauled in a 38-yard touchdown from Pryor earlier in the quarter.

Tate Foertsch Excellent In Final High School Game

Tate Foertsch, Bishop Garrigan, Iowa
Bishop Garrigan centere/offensive line Kayden Graves (60) and quarterback/defensive back Tate Foertsch (7) celebrate with trophy after winning 44-42 over Woodbine in the 8-players state football championship on Nov. 20, 2025, at UNI Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Foertsch, a three-year starter who has lost just twice in his career, directed four scoring drives that started with a nine-play, 61-yard series where Marso punched it in from three yards out.

Foertsch added an 8-yard run less than four minutes later after an interception by Marso, and had a 9-yard touchdown with 2:32 to go to make it 36-36.

Woodbine With Answer From Micah Moores

Woodbine answered, going 55 yards over seven plays and 77 seconds to take the 42-36 lead when Micah Moores plunged into the end zone. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful on the series.

Bishop Garrigan quickly marched down the field, as Foertsch completed a huge pass to CJ McGregor that got them to the Woodbine 5-yard line with less than a minute to go. As the clock ticked away, Marso pushed his way through the trenches and into the end zone.

Game-Winning Points From Seniors For Bishop Garrigan

Foertsch kept it on the conversion, going in untouched to cap a wild and crazy championship game.

Bishop Garrigan set a state records ith 72 rush attempts, finishing with 331 yards on the ground. Foertsch had 36 of those for 157 yards and three touchdowns while Marso had 25 for 103 and two scores.

McGregor, who caught the 36-yard pass on the game-winning drive, ran 10 times for 63 yards and a touchdown. Foertsch added 131 yards passing on 9 of 13 attempts.

For the Tigers, Blum caught eight passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns while Moores added 106 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Pryor was 13-for-21 passing with three TDs, as he also hit Ayden Coenen for a score.

Both Joe Freund and Cal Pryor each had 14 tackles for Woodbine, as Brenner Sullivan recorded 12. 

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa