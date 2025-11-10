Iowa High School Football: Eight-Player Semifinals Preview
It is not too often that you get four unbeaten teams still alive by the time the semifinal round of high school football playoffs begin.
But in the eight-player classification in Iowa high school football this season that is exactly what we got.
The eight-player semifinals begin Wednesday from the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa with Bishop Garrigan playing Audubon. Woodbine and Gladbrook-Reinbeck will follow that, as all four teams enter the round with 11-0 records.
Here is a breakdown of the semifinal games in eight-player in Iowa high school football:
Bishop Garrigan vs. Audubon
When the Golden Bears have the ball: Senior quarterback Tate Foertsch has now led Bishop Garrigan to three consecutive semifinal appearances, including a state championship as a sophomore in 2023. Foertsch has 1,121 yards passing and 22 touchdowns with just one interception, adding 942 yards and 16 more scores on the ground.
If the Wheelers try to take Foertsch away, he is fine with handing off to classmate Ethan Marso, who has 1,212 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns. CJ McGregor is a speedy sophomore with 557 yards and 11 more scores on the ground. Junior Michael Joyce is the leading receiver with 25 receptions for 430 yards and seven scores.
When the Wheelers have the ball: Aiden Kjergaard has had a sensational sophomore season, running for 1,418 yards and 32 touchdowns while completing 72 percent of his passes for 772 and 12 TDs with no interceptions. He is averaging almost 11 yards per carry, as Audubon has 3,369 yards and 74 touchdowns as a team on the ground.
Kjergaard has made strong connections with seniors Austin Christensen and Brody Weber, as Christensen has 16 receptions for 392 yards and nine scores while Weber has 11 for 341 and three TDs.
Woodbine vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
When the Tigers have the ball: Landon Blum put himself on the radar of ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt with an incredible one-handed touchdown catch in the quarterfinals, as the junior has 47 receptions for 851 yards and 20 receiving TDs on the year. Brody Pryor is the one slinging him the football, as the senior is 89 of 126 for 1,574 yards and 31 touchdowns to just two interceptions. Pryor also has 641 yards on the ground and 14 more scores.
Micah Moores is a strong option out of the backfield, as the junior has 474 yards rushing with 12 touchdowns while also catching 14 passes for 204 and two scores. Brenner Sullivan has five receiving touchdowns as Ayden Coenen, Blaine Leaders and Brenden Wagner each have four.
When the Rebels have the ball: After finishing second last year, Gladbrook-Reinbeck returns to the UNI-Dome with experienced players like Hudson Clark and Treyvon Herron leading the way. Clark, a senior, has caught 57 passes for 836 yards and 17 touchdowns while Herron, a junior, has 1,222 yards rushing and 26 TDs, averaging almost 14 per carry.
Quarterback Trevor Mathern is completing over 71 percent of his passes for 1,089 yards and 22 TDs, adding 654 yards and 12 scores on the ground. Herron is also a threat out of the backfield, catching 15 passes for 218 and three scores.