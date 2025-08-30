High School

Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - August 29, 2025

See every final score from Week 1 of Iowa high school football

Robin Erickson

A group of defenders wrap up Valley quarterback Drake DeGroote (15) during a high school football game between Valley and Dowling Catholic on Aug. 29, 2025, at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines, Iowa. Valley defeated Dowling Catholic 20-19.
A group of defenders wrap up Valley quarterback Drake DeGroote (15) during a high school football game between Valley and Dowling Catholic on Aug. 29, 2025, at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines, Iowa. Valley defeated Dowling Catholic 20-19.

The 2025 Iowa high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.

A-D-M 45, Winterset 20

Alburnett 14, Center Point-Urbana 0

Algona 33, Spirit Lake 21

Aplington-Parkersburg 35, Grundy Center 22

Assumption 36, Solon 13

Audubon 64, St. Mary's 18

B-G-M 47, Columbus 14

BCLUW 42, East Marshall 20

Beckman 49, Columbus 6

Bedford 73, Sidney 12

Bellevue 22, Cascade 20

Belmond-Klemme 44, Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS 30

Benton 29, Fairfield 12

Bishop Garrigan 60, Kingsley-Pierson 20

Bishop Heelan Catholic 19, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6

Boone 36, Greene County 20

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 40, Sibley-Ocheyedan 13

Boyer Valley 44, Ar-We-Va 21

Burlington 62, Fort Madison 19

Calamus-Wheatland 35, GMG 0

Camanche 17, Tipton 6

Cardinal 36, New London 32

Carlisle 49, Newton 42

Central Decatur 42, Saydel 21

Central Lee 28, Van Buren 8

Central Lyon 30, MOC-Floyd Valley 28

Centerville 56, Knoxville 21

Chariton 41, Albia 20

Charles City 48, Oelwein 6

Clarinda 35, Creston 21

Clarke 42, Colfax-Mingo 14

Clayton-Ridge 7, North Cedar 0

Clear Creek-Amana 63, Davenport West 0

Clear Lake 69, Forest City 0

Collins-Maxwell-Baxter 60, Baxter High School 26

Colo-NESCO 36, Belle Plaine 28

Crestwood 34, MFL MarMac 6

Dallas Center-Grimes 28, Urbandale 19

Decorah 42, Waukon 16

Denver 28, Wapsie Valley 21

Des Moines Christian 29, Van Meter 21

Des Moines East 10, Des Moines North 2

Dike-New Hartford 48, Jesup 0

Dubuque Senior 26, Davenport Central 2

Durant 32, Northeast 27

Eagle Grove 22, Lake Mills 12

East Marshall 42, BCLUW 20

Edgewood-Colesburg 65, Clarksville 14

Emmetsburg 27, Lincoln Central 7

Exira-EHK 46, East Mills 27

Fort Dodge 20, Mason City 15

Fremont-Mills 52, CAM 6

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 40, West Hancock 0

Gilbert 20, Carroll 15

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 55, Janesville 0

Glidden-Ralston 22, St. Edmond 20

Glenwood 32, Atlantic 7

Grand View Christian School 47, Interstate 35 24

Griswold 28, Stanton 20

H-L-V 62, Meskwaki Settlement 6

Hampton-Dumont/CAL Independence 22, Osage 8

Harris-Lake Park 29, North Iowa 24

Highland 13, Martensdale-St. Mary's 0

Hinton 32, Gehlen Catholic 12

Humboldt 35, Spencer 13

IKM/Manning 40, East Sac County 15

Independence 47, North Fayette Valley 14

Indianola 28, Norwalk 14

Iowa City West 30, Iowa City 0

Iowa Falls-Alden 42, Webster City 8

Iowa Valley 49, Don Bosco 27

Jefferson 50, Sioux City West 6

Johnston 13, Waukee 3

Kee 52, Tripoli 29

Kennedy 42, Hempstead 20

Kuemper 44, Washington 20

Lamoni 44, Melcher-Dallas 18

Le Mars 35, Lincoln 14

Lewis Central 24, North Polk 5

Liberty 15, Cedar Falls 2

Lincoln 28, Roosevelt 16

Logan-Magnolia 12, A-H-S-T 6

Maquoketa Valley 33, Starmont 0

Marion 35, West Delaware 0

Marshalltown 40, Ames 14

Mid-Prairie 50, Washington 35

Midland 32, Postville 10

MMCRU 35, Akron-Westfield 7

Montezuma 28, Springville 27

Mt. Ayr 26, Shenandoah 14

Mt. Pleasant 17, Mediapolis 14

Mt. Vernon 56, Monticello 12

Murray 68, Southeast Warren 12

Nashua-Plainfield 53, AGWSR 0

Nevada 35, Grinnell 0

New London 36, Cardinal 32

Newton 49, Carlisle 42

North Linn 26, Hudson 7

North Union 69, Newell-Fonda 20

Northwest 25, Ankeny 24

Northwest Webster 34, Southeast Valley 13

Ogden 18, Perry 0

Okoboji 49, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0

Ottumwa 7, Oskaloosa 0

PCM 47, Sigourney-Keota 18

Pekin 40, Davis County 7

Pella 26, Ballard 16

Pleasantville 47, Lynnville-Sully 36

Regina 42, Wilton 20

Ridge View 24, Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove (OABCIG) 7

Riceville 30, Turkey Valley 24

Roland-Story 32, Pella Christian 13

Sioux Center 28, Unity Christian 14

Sioux Central 20, Pocahontas 6

Solon 36, Assumption 13

South Central Calhoun 20, Earlham 14

South Hamilton 53, St. Ansgar 14

South Hardin 28, West Marshall 7

South Tama County 20, Vinton-Shellsburg 8

South Winneshiek 42, Sumner-Fredericksburg 30

Southeast Polk 30, Ankeny Centennial 6

Southwest Valley 14, Red Oak 3

St. Albert 49, Tri-Center 21

Storm Lake 39, Denison-Schleswig 13

Treynor 42, Riverside 8

Union 22, New Hampton 19

Valley 20, Dowling 7

WACO 49, Central City 0

Wahlert 10, Western Dubuque 6

Washington 35, Jefferson 21

Waterloo West 50, Waterloo East 7

Wayne 30, East Union 28

Webster City 42, Iowa Falls-Alden 8

West Branch 35, West Liberty 21

West Burlington 19, Danville 13

West Central Valley 40, Nodaway Valley 0

West Fork 21, North Butler 6

West Lyon 41, Western Christian 0

West Sioux 52, Sheldon 7

Westwood 20, Alta/Aurelia 13

Williamsburg 44, Keokuk 0

Woodbine 52, Lenox 8

Woodward-Granger 28, Madrid 21

Xavier 31, North Scott 0

