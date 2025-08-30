Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - August 29, 2025
The 2025 Iowa high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.
Iowa high school football final scores, results - August 29, 2025
A-D-M 45, Winterset 20
Alburnett 14, Center Point-Urbana 0
Algona 33, Spirit Lake 21
Aplington-Parkersburg 35, Grundy Center 22
Assumption 36, Solon 13
Audubon 64, St. Mary's 18
B-G-M 47, Columbus 14
Beckman 49, Columbus 6
Bedford 73, Sidney 12
Bellevue 22, Cascade 20
Belmond-Klemme 44, Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS 30
Benton 29, Fairfield 12
Bishop Garrigan 60, Kingsley-Pierson 20
Bishop Heelan Catholic 19, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6
Boone 36, Greene County 20
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 40, Sibley-Ocheyedan 13
Boyer Valley 44, Ar-We-Va 21
Burlington 62, Fort Madison 19
Calamus-Wheatland 35, GMG 0
Camanche 17, Tipton 6
Carlisle 49, Newton 42
Central Decatur 42, Saydel 21
Central Lee 28, Van Buren 8
Central Lyon 30, MOC-Floyd Valley 28
Centerville 56, Knoxville 21
Chariton 41, Albia 20
Charles City 48, Oelwein 6
Clarinda 35, Creston 21
Clarke 42, Colfax-Mingo 14
Clayton-Ridge 7, North Cedar 0
Clear Creek-Amana 63, Davenport West 0
Clear Lake 69, Forest City 0
Collins-Maxwell-Baxter 60, Baxter High School 26
Colo-NESCO 36, Belle Plaine 28
Crestwood 34, MFL MarMac 6
Dallas Center-Grimes 28, Urbandale 19
Decorah 42, Waukon 16
Denver 28, Wapsie Valley 21
Des Moines Christian 29, Van Meter 21
Des Moines East 10, Des Moines North 2
Dike-New Hartford 48, Jesup 0
Dubuque Senior 26, Davenport Central 2
Durant 32, Northeast 27
Eagle Grove 22, Lake Mills 12
Edgewood-Colesburg 65, Clarksville 14
Emmetsburg 27, Lincoln Central 7
Exira-EHK 46, East Mills 27
Fort Dodge 20, Mason City 15
Fremont-Mills 52, CAM 6
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 40, West Hancock 0
Gilbert 20, Carroll 15
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 55, Janesville 0
Glidden-Ralston 22, St. Edmond 20
Glenwood 32, Atlantic 7
Grand View Christian School 47, Interstate 35 24
Griswold 28, Stanton 20
H-L-V 62, Meskwaki Settlement 6
Hampton-Dumont/CAL Independence 22, Osage 8
Harris-Lake Park 29, North Iowa 24
Highland 13, Martensdale-St. Mary's 0
Hinton 32, Gehlen Catholic 12
Humboldt 35, Spencer 13
IKM/Manning 40, East Sac County 15
Independence 47, North Fayette Valley 14
Indianola 28, Norwalk 14
Iowa City West 30, Iowa City 0
Iowa Falls-Alden 42, Webster City 8
Iowa Valley 49, Don Bosco 27
Jefferson 50, Sioux City West 6
Johnston 13, Waukee 3
Kee 52, Tripoli 29
Kennedy 42, Hempstead 20
Kuemper 44, Washington 20
Lamoni 44, Melcher-Dallas 18
Le Mars 35, Lincoln 14
Lewis Central 24, North Polk 5
Liberty 15, Cedar Falls 2
Lincoln 28, Roosevelt 16
Logan-Magnolia 12, A-H-S-T 6
Maquoketa Valley 33, Starmont 0
Marion 35, West Delaware 0
Marshalltown 40, Ames 14
Mid-Prairie 50, Washington 35
Midland 32, Postville 10
MMCRU 35, Akron-Westfield 7
Montezuma 28, Springville 27
Mt. Ayr 26, Shenandoah 14
Mt. Pleasant 17, Mediapolis 14
Mt. Vernon 56, Monticello 12
Murray 68, Southeast Warren 12
Nashua-Plainfield 53, AGWSR 0
Nevada 35, Grinnell 0
Newton 49, Carlisle 42
North Linn 26, Hudson 7
North Union 69, Newell-Fonda 20
Northwest 25, Ankeny 24
Northwest Webster 34, Southeast Valley 13
Ogden 18, Perry 0
Okoboji 49, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0
Ottumwa 7, Oskaloosa 0
PCM 47, Sigourney-Keota 18
Pekin 40, Davis County 7
Pella 26, Ballard 16
Pleasantville 47, Lynnville-Sully 36
Regina 42, Wilton 20
Ridge View 24, Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove (OABCIG) 7
Riceville 30, Turkey Valley 24
Roland-Story 32, Pella Christian 13
Sioux Center 28, Unity Christian 14
Sioux Central 20, Pocahontas 6
South Central Calhoun 20, Earlham 14
South Hamilton 53, St. Ansgar 14
South Hardin 28, West Marshall 7
South Tama County 20, Vinton-Shellsburg 8
South Winneshiek 42, Sumner-Fredericksburg 30
Southeast Polk 30, Ankeny Centennial 6
Southwest Valley 14, Red Oak 3
St. Albert 49, Tri-Center 21
Storm Lake 39, Denison-Schleswig 13
Treynor 42, Riverside 8
Union 22, New Hampton 19
Valley 20, Dowling 7
WACO 49, Central City 0
Wahlert 10, Western Dubuque 6
Washington 35, Jefferson 21
Waterloo West 50, Waterloo East 7
Wayne 30, East Union 28
Webster City 42, Iowa Falls-Alden 8
West Branch 35, West Liberty 21
West Burlington 19, Danville 13
West Central Valley 40, Nodaway Valley 0
West Fork 21, North Butler 6
West Lyon 41, Western Christian 0
West Sioux 52, Sheldon 7
Westwood 20, Alta/Aurelia 13
Williamsburg 44, Keokuk 0
Woodbine 52, Lenox 8
Woodward-Granger 28, Madrid 21
Xavier 31, North Scott 0