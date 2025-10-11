Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 10, 2025
The 2025 Iowa high school football season continued on Friday, and High School on SI has a list of final scores from the seventh weekend of action.
A-D-M 45, Glenwood 3
Abington 21, Norwell 14
ACGC 42, A-H-S-T 14
Agawam 34, Pittsfield 0
Akron-Westfield 7, St. Albert 14
Alburnett 47, Monticello 7
Amesbury 45, Hamilton-Wenham Regional 0
Amherst-Pelham Regional 48, Putnam Vo-Tech 18
Andover 56, Lawrence 8
Ankeny 55, Ames 3
Ankeny Centennial 33, Indianola 15
Aplington-Parkersburg 27, Hudson 14
Ar-We-Va 61, Newell-Fonda 39
Arlington 41, Belmont 0
Ashland 42, Dedham 0
Assumption 20, Wahlert 27
Atlantic 46, Greene County 7
Auburn 39, Uxbridge 33
Audubon 86, Coon Rapids-Bayard 30
B-G-M 17, New London 0
Ballard 29, Gilbert 32
Barnstable 42, New Bedford 7
Bartlett 48, Quaboag Regional 0
Baxter High School 44, Colo-NESCO 40
BCLUW 17, AGWSR 14
Beckman 69, Northeast 12
Bedford 72, East Union 0
Belle Plaine 52, H-L-V 26
Bellingham 35, Millis 0
Bellevue 38, Tipton 8
Bishop Fenwick 49, Cardinal Spellman 0
Bishop Garrigan 61, Northwood-Kensett 13
Bishop Heelan Catholic 28, Webster City 6
Blackstone Valley RVT 26, Bay Path RVT 19
Bondurant-Farrar 12, Carlisle 36
Boone 27, Jefferson 24
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 6, Unity Christian 7
Brockton 19, Weymouth 6
Burlington 28, Melrose 21
CAM 66, Griswold 12
Camanche 44, Lisbon 9
Carroll 50, Creston 0
Cascade 46, MFL MarMac 26
Catholic Memorial 47, Malden Catholic 14
Cedar Falls 20, Prairie 17
Center Point-Urbana 50, Maquoketa 14
Central 57, Longmeadow 0
Central Clinton 33, Mt. Vernon 24
Centerville 55, Albia 30
Chicopee Comp 35, Wahconah Regional 0
Clarinda 57, Clarke 0
Clear Lake 56, Iowa Falls-Alden 0
Clinton 48, Oakmont Regional 0
Collins-Maxwell-Baxter 61, North Tama 12
Columbus 20, Union 13
Columbus 17, Highland 0
Concord-Carlisle 42, Wayland 14
Dallas Center-Grimes 31, Marshalltown 3
Davenport North 47, Burlington 17
Decorah 58, Mason City 13
Denver 57, Oelwein 28
Des Moines Christian 38, Knoxville 11
Dike-New Hartford 27, Vinton-Shellsburg 15
Don Bosco 55, Cedar Ridge Christian 7
Dowling 30, Waukee 14
Dubuque Senior 28, Hempstead 19
Eagle Grove 52, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 21
Earlham 27, North Mahaska 7
East Buchanan 46, Starmont 27
East Sac County 30, Pocahontas 28
Easthampton 24, Holyoke 22
Edgewood-Colesburg 78, Calamus-Wheatland 6
Emmetsburg 37, South Hamilton 8
Falmouth 48, Martha's Vineyard Regional 7
Fort Dodge 35, Storm Lake 0
Fremont-Mills 60, Stanton 13
Frontier Regional 22, Chicopee 6
Gehlen Catholic 42, South O'Brien 7
Gilbert 32, Ballard 29
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56, Clarksville 20
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 62, Kingsley-Pierson 46
Greater Lowell Tech 41, Brookline 0
Grinnell 30, Marion 0
Groton-Dunstable 20, Acton-Boxborough 13
Grundy Center 55, Central Springs 0
Harlan 63, Perry 0
Haverhill 42, Concord-Carlisle 35
Hinton 34, Lawton-Bronson 14
Humboldt 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 7
IKM/Manning 43, Westwood 0
Iowa City 59, Des Moines East 14
Jesup 27, Sumner-Fredericksburg 20
Johnston 17, Sioux City East 21
Kee 52, Central City 36
Kuemper 48, Lincoln Central 6
Lamoni 39, Sidney 6
Leominster 25, Algonquin Regional 9
Lewis Central 62, Denison-Schleswig 0
Liberty 28, Pleasant Valley 14
Lincoln 38, Roosevelt 0
Ludlow 48, Commerce 28
Lunenburg 55, Abby Kelley Foster 0
Lynnville-Sully 56, Colfax-Mingo 6
Lynn Vo-Tech 35, Lowell Catholic 0
Madrid 52, Martensdale-St. Mary's 20
Manchester Essex 38, Ipswich 6
Mansfield 35, Stoughton 7
Maquoketa Valley 69, North Cedar 0
Marlborough 21, South 0
Marshfield 38, Silver Lake Regional 14
Masconomet Regional 43, Danvers 7
Medfield 34, Medway 7
Methuen 30, Central Catholic 20
Mid-Prairie 62, Mediapolis 21
Milford 21, Attleboro 18
Milton 35, Wachusett Regional 7
Minnechaug Regional 21, East Longmeadow 7
MMCRU 14, West Sioux 7
Montezuma 82, Twin Cedars 8
Mt. Ayr 47, Nodaway Valley 6
Mt. Pleasant 35, Keokuk 34
Murray 50, Mormon Trail 26
Nantucket 37, Nauset Regional 8
Nashua-Plainfield 42, South Winneshiek 14
Nashoba Regional 42, Fitchburg 6
Nevada 56, Saydel 0
Newman Catholic 49, Lake Mills 12
Newton 31, Clear Creek-Amana 19
Newton South 14, Cambridge Rindge & Latin 10
North 38, Saint Paul Diocesan 7
North Andover 33, Dracut 6
North Attleborough 30, Canton 21
North Butler 48, Postville 6
North Fayette Valley 35, Forest City 7
North Polk 57, Des Moines North 0
North Reading 35, Essex North Shore Agriculture & Tech 6
North Scott 31, Clinton 0
North Union 48, West Bend-Mallard 12
Northwest 38, Southeast Polk 7
Norton 42, Dover-Sherborn 7
Norwalk 38, Ottumwa 13
Ogden 42, Panorama 13
Okoboji 17, Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove (OABCIG) 15
Old Rochester Regional 35, Somerset Berkley Regional 12
Osage 27, Crestwood 26
Oxford 35, Quabbin Regional 20
Palmer 30, Athol 0
PCM 42, Davis County 8
Pekin 32, Danville 27
Pella 35, Oskaloosa 0
Pleasantville 49, West Central Valley 7
Prouty 20, Littleton 0
Regina 49, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 8
Ridge View 52, Alta/Aurelia 14
Riverside 57, Central Decatur 6
Roland-Story 36, Hampton-Dumont/CAL Independence 7
Roxbury Prep Charter 80, Holbrook 19
Sabis International 28, Northampton 21
Salem 20, Saugus 14
Sandwich 15, Dennis-Yarmouth Regional 14
Scituate 35, Pembroke 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35, Le Mars 7
Shrewsbury 21, Doherty Memorial 13
Sigourney-Keota 44, Durant 14
Sioux Center 21, Algona 19
Sioux Central 66, Belmond-Klemme 28
Sioux City East 21, Johnston 17
Smith Vo-Tech 26, Belchertown 14
Solon 42, Washington 14
Somerville 28, Revere 12
South Hadley 28, Taconic 14
South Hardin 29, Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS 0
South Tama County 28, Pella Christian 27
Southeast Warren 74, Moravia 54
Spencer 48, Sioux City West 6
Spirit Lake 56, Southeast Valley 27
Springville 52, WACO 33
St. Ansgar 55, Clayton-Ridge 8
St. Bernard's Central Catholic 50, Montachusett RVT 6
St. Edmond 64, Harris-Lake Park 12
St. John's Prep 35, Boston College High 0
St. Mary's 17, Siouxland Christian 0
Swampscott 28, Gloucester 22
Tewksbury Memorial 35, Billerica Memorial 0
Treynor 56, Red Oak 0
Tri-Center 36, Missouri Valley 7
Tri-County RVT 42, Bristol-Plymouth RVT 17
Triton Regional 37, Lynnfield 14
Turkey Valley 58, Tripoli 8
Tyngsborough 38, Narragansett Regional 6
Underwood 36, Shenandoah 7
Urbandale 42, Lincoln 0
Valley 49, Sioux City North 0
Van Buren 45, Wapello 32
Van Meter 27, Grand View Christian School 13
Wakefield Memorial 27, Watertown 17
Wapsie Valley 34, East Marshall 7
Ware 48, Mahar Regional 6
Washington 56, Western Christian 36
Waukon 36, New Hampton 7
Waverly-Shell Rock 45, Washington 14
Wayne 62, Melcher-Dallas 0
West Branch 23, Anamosa 3
West Bridgewater 47, Fairhaven 43
West Delaware 55, Charles City 0
West Hancock 33, West Fork 20
West Liberty 44, West Burlington 0
West Lyon 49, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 7
West Monona 40, Southwest Valley 0
Westfield 46, West Springfield 21
Westwood 50, Norwood 7
Wilton 28, Central Lee 7
Winchester 42, Reading Memorial 14
Winterset 29, Williamsburg 0
Woodbine 63, Boyer Valley 7
Woodbury Central 33, Logan-Magnolia 14
Worcester Tech 29, Keefe Tech 22
Xavier 61, Waterloo East 18
Xaverian Brothers 40, St. John's 16