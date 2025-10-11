Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 10, 2025

High School

See every final score from Week 7 of Iowa high school football

Robin Erickson

No. 3 Dowling Catholic defeated Waukee on Friday night with a final score of 30-14.
The 2025 Iowa high school football season continued on Friday, and High School on SI has a list of final scores from the seventh weekend of action.

A-D-M 45, Glenwood 3

Abington 21, Norwell 14

ACGC 42, A-H-S-T 14

Agawam 34, Pittsfield 0

Akron-Westfield 7, St. Albert 14

Alburnett 47, Monticello 7

Amesbury 45, Hamilton-Wenham Regional 0

Amherst-Pelham Regional 48, Putnam Vo-Tech 18

Andover 56, Lawrence 8

Ankeny 55, Ames 3

Ankeny Centennial 33, Indianola 15

Aplington-Parkersburg 27, Hudson 14

Ar-We-Va 61, Newell-Fonda 39

Arlington 41, Belmont 0

Ashland 42, Dedham 0

Assumption 20, Wahlert 27

Atlantic 46, Greene County 7

Auburn 39, Uxbridge 33

Audubon 86, Coon Rapids-Bayard 30

B-G-M 17, New London 0

Ballard 29, Gilbert 32

Barnstable 42, New Bedford 7

Bartlett 48, Quaboag Regional 0

Baxter High School 44, Colo-NESCO 40

BCLUW 17, AGWSR 14

Beckman 69, Northeast 12

Bedford 72, East Union 0

Belle Plaine 52, H-L-V 26

Bellingham 35, Millis 0

Bellevue 38, Tipton 8

Bishop Fenwick 49, Cardinal Spellman 0

Bishop Garrigan 61, Northwood-Kensett 13

Bishop Heelan Catholic 28, Webster City 6

Blackstone Valley RVT 26, Bay Path RVT 19

Bondurant-Farrar 12, Carlisle 36

Boone 27, Jefferson 24

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 6, Unity Christian 7

Brockton 19, Weymouth 6

Burlington 28, Melrose 21

CAM 66, Griswold 12

Camanche 44, Lisbon 9

Carlisle 36, Bondurant-Farrar 12

Carroll 50, Creston 0

Cascade 46, MFL MarMac 26

Catholic Memorial 47, Malden Catholic 14

Cedar Falls 20, Prairie 17

Center Point-Urbana 50, Maquoketa 14

Central 57, Longmeadow 0

Central Clinton 33, Mt. Vernon 24

Centerville 55, Albia 30

Chicopee Comp 35, Wahconah Regional 0

Clarinda 57, Clarke 0

Clear Lake 56, Iowa Falls-Alden 0

Clinton 48, Oakmont Regional 0

Collins-Maxwell-Baxter 61, North Tama 12

Columbus 20, Union 13

Columbus 17, Highland 0

Concord-Carlisle 42, Wayland 14

Dallas Center-Grimes 31, Marshalltown 3

Davenport North 47, Burlington 17

Decorah 58, Mason City 13

Denver 57, Oelwein 28

Des Moines Christian 38, Knoxville 11

Dike-New Hartford 27, Vinton-Shellsburg 15

Don Bosco 55, Cedar Ridge Christian 7

Dowling 30, Waukee 14

Dubuque Senior 28, Hempstead 19

Eagle Grove 52, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 21

Earlham 27, North Mahaska 7

East Buchanan 46, Starmont 27

East Sac County 30, Pocahontas 28

Easthampton 24, Holyoke 22

Edgewood-Colesburg 78, Calamus-Wheatland 6

Emmetsburg 37, South Hamilton 8

Falmouth 48, Martha's Vineyard Regional 7

Fort Dodge 35, Storm Lake 0

Fremont-Mills 60, Stanton 13

Frontier Regional 22, Chicopee 6

Gehlen Catholic 42, South O'Brien 7

Gilbert 32, Ballard 29

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56, Clarksville 20

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 62, Kingsley-Pierson 46

Greater Lowell Tech 41, Brookline 0

Grinnell 30, Marion 0

Groton-Dunstable 20, Acton-Boxborough 13

Grundy Center 55, Central Springs 0

Harlan 63, Perry 0

Haverhill 42, Concord-Carlisle 35

Hinton 34, Lawton-Bronson 14

Humboldt 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 7

IKM/Manning 43, Westwood 0

Iowa City 59, Des Moines East 14

Jesup 27, Sumner-Fredericksburg 20

Johnston 17, Sioux City East 21

Kee 52, Central City 36

Kuemper 48, Lincoln Central 6

Lamoni 39, Sidney 6

Leominster 25, Algonquin Regional 9

Lewis Central 62, Denison-Schleswig 0

Liberty 28, Pleasant Valley 14

Lincoln 38, Roosevelt 0

Ludlow 48, Commerce 28

Lunenburg 55, Abby Kelley Foster 0

Lynnville-Sully 56, Colfax-Mingo 6

Lynn Vo-Tech 35, Lowell Catholic 0

Madrid 52, Martensdale-St. Mary's 20

Manchester Essex 38, Ipswich 6

Mansfield 35, Stoughton 7

Maquoketa Valley 69, North Cedar 0

Marlborough 21, South 0

Marshfield 38, Silver Lake Regional 14

Masconomet Regional 43, Danvers 7

Medfield 34, Medway 7

Methuen 30, Central Catholic 20

Mid-Prairie 62, Mediapolis 21

Milford 21, Attleboro 18

Milton 35, Wachusett Regional 7

Minnechaug Regional 21, East Longmeadow 7

MMCRU 14, West Sioux 7

Montezuma 82, Twin Cedars 8

Mt. Ayr 47, Nodaway Valley 6

Mt. Pleasant 35, Keokuk 34

Murray 50, Mormon Trail 26

Nantucket 37, Nauset Regional 8

Nashua-Plainfield 42, South Winneshiek 14

Nashoba Regional 42, Fitchburg 6

Nevada 56, Saydel 0

Newman Catholic 49, Lake Mills 12

Newton 31, Clear Creek-Amana 19

Newton South 14, Cambridge Rindge & Latin 10

North 38, Saint Paul Diocesan 7

North Andover 33, Dracut 6

North Attleborough 30, Canton 21

North Butler 48, Postville 6

North Fayette Valley 35, Forest City 7

North Polk 57, Des Moines North 0

North Reading 35, Essex North Shore Agriculture & Tech 6

North Scott 31, Clinton 0

North Union 48, West Bend-Mallard 12

Northwest 38, Southeast Polk 7

Norton 42, Dover-Sherborn 7

Norwalk 38, Ottumwa 13

Ogden 42, Panorama 13

Okoboji 17, Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove (OABCIG) 15

Old Rochester Regional 35, Somerset Berkley Regional 12

Osage 27, Crestwood 26

Oxford 35, Quabbin Regional 20

Palmer 30, Athol 0

PCM 42, Davis County 8

Pekin 32, Danville 27

Pella 35, Oskaloosa 0

Pleasantville 49, West Central Valley 7

Prouty 20, Littleton 0

Regina 49, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 8

Ridge View 52, Alta/Aurelia 14

Riverside 57, Central Decatur 6

Roland-Story 36, Hampton-Dumont/CAL Independence 7

Roxbury Prep Charter 80, Holbrook 19

Sabis International 28, Northampton 21

Salem 20, Saugus 14

Sandwich 15, Dennis-Yarmouth Regional 14

Scituate 35, Pembroke 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35, Le Mars 7

Shrewsbury 21, Doherty Memorial 13

Sigourney-Keota 44, Durant 14

Sioux Center 21, Algona 19

Sioux Central 66, Belmond-Klemme 28

Sioux City East 21, Johnston 17

Smith Vo-Tech 26, Belchertown 14

Solon 42, Washington 14

Somerville 28, Revere 12

South Hadley 28, Taconic 14

South Hardin 29, Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS 0

South Tama County 28, Pella Christian 27

Southeast Warren 74, Moravia 54

Spencer 48, Sioux City West 6

Spirit Lake 56, Southeast Valley 27

Springville 52, WACO 33

St. Alburnett 47, Monticello 7

St. Albert 14, Akron-Westfield 7

St. Ansgar 55, Clayton-Ridge 8

St. Bernard's Central Catholic 50, Montachusett RVT 6

St. Edmond 64, Harris-Lake Park 12

St. John's Prep 35, Boston College High 0

St. Mary's 17, Siouxland Christian 0

Swampscott 28, Gloucester 22

Tewksbury Memorial 35, Billerica Memorial 0

Treynor 56, Red Oak 0

Tri-Center 36, Missouri Valley 7

Tri-County RVT 42, Bristol-Plymouth RVT 17

Triton Regional 37, Lynnfield 14

Turkey Valley 58, Tripoli 8

Tyngsborough 38, Narragansett Regional 6

Underwood 36, Shenandoah 7

Unity Christian 7, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 6

Urbandale 42, Lincoln 0

Valley 49, Sioux City North 0

Van Buren 45, Wapello 32

Van Meter 27, Grand View Christian School 13

Wahlert 27, Assumption 20

Wakefield Memorial 27, Watertown 17

Wapsie Valley 34, East Marshall 7

Ware 48, Mahar Regional 6

Washington 56, Western Christian 36

Waukon 36, New Hampton 7

Waverly-Shell Rock 45, Washington 14

Wayne 62, Melcher-Dallas 0

West Branch 23, Anamosa 3

West Bridgewater 47, Fairhaven 43

West Delaware 55, Charles City 0

West Hancock 33, West Fork 20

West Liberty 44, West Burlington 0

West Lyon 49, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 7

West Monona 40, Southwest Valley 0

Westfield 46, West Springfield 21

Westwood 50, Norwood 7

Wilton 28, Central Lee 7

Winchester 42, Reading Memorial 14

Winterset 29, Williamsburg 0

Woodbine 63, Boyer Valley 7

Woodbury Central 33, Logan-Magnolia 14

Worcester Tech 29, Keefe Tech 22

Xavier 61, Waterloo East 18

Xaverian Brothers 40, St. John's 16

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

