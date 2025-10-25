Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 24, 2025
The 2025 Iowa high school football season continued on Friday, and High School on SI has a list of final scores from the ninth weekend of action.
Iowa High School Football Schedule & Scores (IHSAA) - October 24, 2025
Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 24, 2025
ACGC 33, Logan-Magnolia 7
A-D-M 43, Denison-Schleswig 0
Alburnett 13, Crestwood 6
Algona 21, Bishop Heelan Catholic 13
Ames 14, Sioux City East 39
Ankeny 61, Lincoln 0
Ankeny Centennial 49, Sioux City North 7
Audubon 58, Lenox 20
Beckman 63, Jesup 13
Bedford 54, Wayne 6
Bellevue 13, Waukon 34
Benton 56, Iowa Falls-Alden 28
B-G-M 35, Riverside 30
Bishop Garrigan 57, Kingsley-Pierson 12
Boone 35, Glenwood 51
Carlisle 42, Ballard 35
Carroll 35, Atlantic 7
Cascade 35, Union 27
Cedar Falls 41, Jefferson 0
Central Clinton 27, Center Point-Urbana 24
Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS 48, Columbus 27
Clarksville 78, Coon Rapids-Bayard 68
Clear Creek-Amana 43, Oskaloosa 0
Clear Lake 28, West Delaware 0
Clinton 49, Davenport West 14
Creston 54, Perry 13
Dallas Center-Grimes 14, Kennedy 7
Decorah 37, Waverly-Shell Rock 0
Des Moines Christian 37, Winterset 0
Des Moines North 77, Bondurant-Farrar 28
Dike-New Hartford 14, Wilton 50
Don Bosco 54, Collins-Maxwell-Baxter 10
Dowling 42, Marshalltown 0
Easton Valley 80, Belle Plaine 52
Edgewood-Colesburg 58, WACO 7
Exira-EHK 6, Woodbine 78
Fort Dodge 35, Sioux City West 6
Fremont-Mills 62, St. Edmond 7
Gehlen Catholic 34, West Hancock 18
Gilbert 49, North Polk 18
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56, Ar-We-Va 7
Glenwood 51, Boone 35
Grand View Christian School 0, Kuemper 35
Grundy Center 57, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0
Hampton-Dumont/CAL Independence 57, Woodward-Granger 36
Harlan 48, Greene County 0
Hempstead 26, Bettendorf 21
Hinton 34, Emmetsburg 28
Hudson 21, Central Springs 14
Independence 49, Charles City 13
Indianola 14, Urbandale 7
Interstate 35 0, Sigourney-Keota 45
Iowa City 60, Ottumwa 14
Iowa City West 42, Linn-Mar 14
Iowa Valley 64, Moravia 0
IKM/Manning 27, West Sioux 45
Janesville 44, Riceville 34
Johnston 37, Roosevelt 0
Kuemper 35, Grand View Christian School 0
Lawton-Bronson 14, Northwest Webster 12
Le Mars 35, Storm Lake 0
Lewis Central 53, Jefferson 16
Liberty 68, Muscatine 14
Lynnville-Sully 42, Wapello 0
Madrid 48, North Butler 8
Maquoketa Valley 43, Danville 0
Mediapolis 28, Centerville 13
Mid-Prairie 34, North Fayette Valley 19
MMCRU 49, Belmond-Klemme 7
MOC-Floyd Valley 39, Webster City 18
Montezuma 46, East Union 28
Mt. Ayr 55, St. Albert 47
Mt. Pleasant 25, Fairfield 22
Mt. Vernon 42, Assumption 6
Nevada 63, Knoxville 21
Newton 42, Marion 17
North Linn 59, Columbus 14
North Scott 24, Davenport North 3
North Union 56, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 48
Northwest 42, Norwalk 7
Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove (OABCIG) 34, Western Christian 17
Osage 22, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 14
PCM 42, West Liberty 8
Pekin 42, Earlham 7
Pella 14, Grinnell 0
Pella Christian 27, Clarinda 24
Pleasant Valley 49, Davenport Central 0
Pleasantville 42, Durant 14
Prairie 41, Dubuque Senior 17
Regina 69, Northeast 0
Ridge View 42, Tri-Center 27
Roland-Story 28, Anamosa 14
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41, Spencer 14
Sibley-Ocheyedan 41, Newman Catholic 35
Sigourney-Keota 45, Interstate 35 0
Sioux Center 34, Humboldt 13
Sioux City East 39, Ames 14
Solon 51, Fort Madison 2
South Hardin 35, Camanche 7
Southeast Polk 56, Des Moines East 0
Southeast Warren 46, Boyer Valley 35
St. Ansgar 47, East Marshall 0
Treynor 49, Ogden 7
Turkey Valley 60, Springville 15
Underwood 54, South Central Calhoun 8
Unity Christian 28, Okoboji 13
Valley 63, Lincoln 0
Van Meter 45, South Tama County 6
Wahlert 49, Maquoketa 0
Wapsie Valley 50, Starmont 3
Washington 21, Keokuk 20
Washington 58, Spirit Lake 57
Washington 76, Waterloo East 21
Waukee 49, Waterloo West 21
Waukon 34, Bellevue 13
West Branch 22, Denver 15
Western Dubuque 62, Burlington 7
West Fork 25, Nashua-Plainfield 23
West Lyon 48, East Sac County 6
West Marshall 38, Shenandoah 8
West Sioux 45, IKM/Manning 27
Williamsburg 62, Saydel 7
Wilton 50, Dike-New Hartford 14
Woodbine 78, Exira-EHK 6
Woodbury Central 21, A-H-S-T 14
Xavier 41, Mason City 3