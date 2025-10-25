Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 24, 2025

High School

The 2025 Iowa high school football season continued on Friday, and High School on SI has a list of final scores from the ninth weekend of action.

ACGC 33, Logan-Magnolia 7

A-D-M 43, Denison-Schleswig 0

Alburnett 13, Crestwood 6

Algona 21, Bishop Heelan Catholic 13

Ames 14, Sioux City East 39

Ankeny 61, Lincoln 0

Ankeny Centennial 49, Sioux City North 7

Audubon 58, Lenox 20

Beckman 63, Jesup 13

Bedford 54, Wayne 6

Bellevue 13, Waukon 34

Benton 56, Iowa Falls-Alden 28

B-G-M 35, Riverside 30

Bishop Garrigan 57, Kingsley-Pierson 12

Boone 35, Glenwood 51

Carlisle 42, Ballard 35

Carroll 35, Atlantic 7

Cascade 35, Union 27

Cedar Falls 41, Jefferson 0

Central Clinton 27, Center Point-Urbana 24

Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS 48, Columbus 27

Clarksville 78, Coon Rapids-Bayard 68

Clear Creek-Amana 43, Oskaloosa 0

Clear Lake 28, West Delaware 0

Clinton 49, Davenport West 14

Creston 54, Perry 13

Dallas Center-Grimes 14, Kennedy 7

Decorah 37, Waverly-Shell Rock 0

Des Moines Christian 37, Winterset 0

Des Moines North 77, Bondurant-Farrar 28

Dike-New Hartford 14, Wilton 50

Don Bosco 54, Collins-Maxwell-Baxter 10

Dowling 42, Marshalltown 0

Easton Valley 80, Belle Plaine 52

Edgewood-Colesburg 58, WACO 7

Exira-EHK 6, Woodbine 78

Fort Dodge 35, Sioux City West 6

Fremont-Mills 62, St. Edmond 7

Gehlen Catholic 34, West Hancock 18

Gilbert 49, North Polk 18

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56, Ar-We-Va 7

Glenwood 51, Boone 35

Grand View Christian School 0, Kuemper 35

Grundy Center 57, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0

Hampton-Dumont/CAL Independence 57, Woodward-Granger 36

Harlan 48, Greene County 0

Hempstead 26, Bettendorf 21

Hinton 34, Emmetsburg 28

Hudson 21, Central Springs 14

Independence 49, Charles City 13

Indianola 14, Urbandale 7

Interstate 35 0, Sigourney-Keota 45

Iowa City 60, Ottumwa 14

Iowa City West 42, Linn-Mar 14

Iowa Valley 64, Moravia 0

IKM/Manning 27, West Sioux 45

Janesville 44, Riceville 34

Johnston 37, Roosevelt 0

Kuemper 35, Grand View Christian School 0

Lawton-Bronson 14, Northwest Webster 12

Le Mars 35, Storm Lake 0

Lewis Central 53, Jefferson 16

Liberty 68, Muscatine 14

Lynnville-Sully 42, Wapello 0

Madrid 48, North Butler 8

Maquoketa Valley 43, Danville 0

Mediapolis 28, Centerville 13

Mid-Prairie 34, North Fayette Valley 19

MMCRU 49, Belmond-Klemme 7

MOC-Floyd Valley 39, Webster City 18

Montezuma 46, East Union 28

Mt. Ayr 55, St. Albert 47

Mt. Pleasant 25, Fairfield 22

Mt. Vernon 42, Assumption 6

Nevada 63, Knoxville 21

Newton 42, Marion 17

North Linn 59, Columbus 14

North Scott 24, Davenport North 3

North Union 56, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 48

Northwest 42, Norwalk 7

Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove (OABCIG) 34, Western Christian 17

Osage 22, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 14

PCM 42, West Liberty 8

Pekin 42, Earlham 7

Pella 14, Grinnell 0

Pella Christian 27, Clarinda 24

Pleasant Valley 49, Davenport Central 0

Pleasantville 42, Durant 14

Prairie 41, Dubuque Senior 17

Regina 69, Northeast 0

Ridge View 42, Tri-Center 27

Roland-Story 28, Anamosa 14

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41, Spencer 14

Sibley-Ocheyedan 41, Newman Catholic 35

Sigourney-Keota 45, Interstate 35 0

Sioux Center 34, Humboldt 13

Sioux City East 39, Ames 14

Solon 51, Fort Madison 2

South Hardin 35, Camanche 7

Southeast Polk 56, Des Moines East 0

Southeast Warren 46, Boyer Valley 35

St. Ansgar 47, East Marshall 0

Treynor 49, Ogden 7

Turkey Valley 60, Springville 15

Underwood 54, South Central Calhoun 8

Unity Christian 28, Okoboji 13

Valley 63, Lincoln 0

Van Meter 45, South Tama County 6

Wahlert 49, Maquoketa 0

Wapsie Valley 50, Starmont 3

Washington 21, Keokuk 20

Washington 58, Spirit Lake 57

Washington 76, Waterloo East 21

Waukee 49, Waterloo West 21

Waukon 34, Bellevue 13

West Branch 22, Denver 15

Western Dubuque 62, Burlington 7

West Fork 25, Nashua-Plainfield 23

West Lyon 48, East Sac County 6

West Marshall 38, Shenandoah 8

West Sioux 45, IKM/Manning 27

Williamsburg 62, Saydel 7

Wilton 50, Dike-New Hartford 14

Woodbine 78, Exira-EHK 6

Woodbury Central 21, A-H-S-T 14

Xavier 41, Mason City 3

