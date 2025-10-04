High School

Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 3, 2025

Robin Erickson

No. 6 Iowa City Liberty defeated Davenport Central 54-7 on Friday night.
No. 6 Iowa City Liberty defeated Davenport Central 54-7 on Friday night. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Iowa high school football season continued on Friday, and High School on SI has a list of final scores from the sixth weekend of action.

ACGC 49, Central Decatur 6

A-D-M 42, Jefferson 7

AGWSR 20, Lake Mills 12

Ames 28, Lincoln 21

Assumption 42, Maquoketa 7

Atlantic 49, Perry 7

Audubon 84, Glidden-Ralston 0

Beckman 48, Cascade 13

Bedford 72, Murray 0

Bellevue 33, Alburnett 28

B-G-M 41, Earlham 14

Bishop Garrigan 54, North Union 7

Bishop Heelan Catholic 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Boyer Valley 53, East Mills 7

Burlington 49, Davenport West 14

Calamus-Wheatland 70, Central City 68

Camanche 21, MFL MarMac 12

Carroll 35, Greene County 0

Cedar Falls 35, Bettendorf 11

Cedar Ridge Christian 41, Central 26

Centerville 34, South Tama County 13

Central Springs 50, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 14

Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS 34, Eagle Grove 16

Clayton-Ridge 28, North Butler 22

Clear Creek-Amana 35, Marion 13

Clear Lake 35, Benton 7

Colo-NESCO 66, Meskwaki Settlement 18

Columbus 39, Sumner-Fredericksburg 8

Crestwood 21, North Fayette Valley 17

Danville 17, New London 0

Davenport North 42, Clinton 0

Decorah 53, Washington 21

Des Moines Christian 55, Saydel 0

Dowling 34, Kennedy 0

Dubuque Senior 21, Jefferson 10

Durant 56, Cardinal 8

East Marshall 31, East Buchanan 8

East Union 66, Lamoni 60

Edgewood-Colesburg 58, Easton Valley 28

English Valleys 54, WACO 52

Exira-EHK 56, CAM 52

Forest City 20, New Hampton 14

Fort Dodge 47, Spencer 28

Fremont-Mills 57, Sidney 0

Gilbert 14, Carlisle 13

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, Collins-Maxwell-Baxter 13

Glenwood 51, Denison-Schleswig 7

Grand View Christian School 28, Clarinda 17

Grinnell 28, Oskaloosa 0

Grundy Center 21, South Hardin 12

Hampton-Dumont/CAL Independence 32, Denver 14

Harlan 56, Creston 35

Hinton 54, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 14

Hudson 27, Union 18

Humboldt 28, Algona 23

IKM/Manning 27, Logan-Magnolia 13

Indianola 56, Lincoln 0

Interstate 35 24, West Central Valley 0

Iowa City West 69, Muscatine 7

Iowa Falls-Alden 37, Charles City 21

Jesup 20, Aplington-Parkersburg 19

Johnston 30, Ankeny 21

Kingsley-Pierson 65, West Bend-Mallard 6

Kuemper 41, Spirit Lake 21

Lawton-Bronson 61, Alta/Aurelia 22

Lenox 36, Southeast Warren 22

Lewis Central 52, Boone 21

Liberty 54, Davenport Central 7

Linn-Mar 29, Pleasant Valley 0

Lynnville-Sully 15, Madrid 6

Maquoketa Valley 31, Midland 6

Mason City 51, Waterloo East 21

Mediapolis 16, West Liberty 14

MMCRU 28, Gehlen Catholic 7

Montezuma 72, Melcher-Dallas 16

Moravia 54, Baxter High School 32

Mt. Ayr 32, A-H-S-T 6

Mt. Pleasant 61, Fort Madison 0

Mt. Vernon 34, Center Point-Urbana 14

Nashua-Plainfield 51, Starmont 22

Newell-Fonda 47, St. Mary's 42

Newman Catholic 42, BCLUW 7

Newton 35, Pella 33

North Linn 49, North Cedar 0

North Polk 47, Bondurant-Farrar 7

North Scott 25, Western Dubuque 14

North Tama 74, GMG 22

Northeast 34, Lisbon 21

Northwest 70, Ottumwa 0

Northwest Webster 36, Emmetsburg 22

Norwalk 63, Des Moines East 18

Okoboji 34, Southeast Valley 31

Osage 47, Waukon 24

Pekin 28, North Mahaska 22

Pleasantville 45, Ogden 7

Pocahontas 43, South Hamilton 36

Prairie 63, Hempstead 20

Regina 41, Sigourney-Keota 7

Riceville 54, North Iowa 28

Riverside 55, St. Albert 26

Roland-Story 35, Dike-New Hartford 34

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59, Storm Lake 14

Shenandoah 48, Red Oak 6

Sioux Center 55, Webster City 0

Sioux Central 38, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18

Sioux City East 47, Roosevelt 6

Solon 58, Keokuk 6

South Central Calhoun 40, East Sac County 0

Southeast Polk 56, Iowa City 7

Southwest Valley 42, Nodaway Valley 0

Springville 50, Kee 18

St. Ansgar 65, Postville 0

Treynor 56, Tri-Center 28

Underwood 56, Missouri Valley 7

Unity Christian 42, Sheldon 7

Urbandale 56, Sioux City North 7

Valley 24, Ankeny Centennial 7

Van Meter 49, Chariton 16

Vinton-Shellsburg 49, Oelwein 6

Wahlert 17, Central Clinton 12

Wapello 40, Columbus 27

Wapsie Valley 40, South Winneshiek 14

Washington 42, Fairfield 30

Washington 43, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 20

Waterloo West 20, Dallas Center-Grimes 14

Waukee 55, Marshalltown 13

Wayne 70, Twin Cedars 12

West Branch 43, Tipton 16

West Delaware 42, Independence 27

West Fork 48, Belmond-Klemme 32

West Hancock 41, Sibley-Ocheyedan 28

West Lyon 48, Ridge View 7

West Marshall 51, Panorama 7

West Monona 28, Westwood 20

Western Christian 34, Central Lyon 33

Williamsburg 26, Nevada 18

Wilton 36, West Burlington 14

Winfield-Mt. Union 50, H-L-V 34

Winterset 56, Knoxville 15

Woodbine 70, Coon Rapids-Bayard 6

Woodbury Central 29, Akron-Westfield 6

Xavier 42, Waverly-Shell Rock 21

