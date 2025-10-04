Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 3, 2025
The 2025 Iowa high school football season continued on Friday, and High School on SI has a list of final scores from the sixth weekend of action.
ACGC 49, Central Decatur 6
A-D-M 42, Jefferson 7
AGWSR 20, Lake Mills 12
Ames 28, Lincoln 21
Assumption 42, Maquoketa 7
Atlantic 49, Perry 7
Audubon 84, Glidden-Ralston 0
Beckman 48, Cascade 13
Bedford 72, Murray 0
Bellevue 33, Alburnett 28
B-G-M 41, Earlham 14
Bishop Garrigan 54, North Union 7
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Boyer Valley 53, East Mills 7
Burlington 49, Davenport West 14
Calamus-Wheatland 70, Central City 68
Camanche 21, MFL MarMac 12
Carroll 35, Greene County 0
Cedar Falls 35, Bettendorf 11
Cedar Ridge Christian 41, Central 26
Centerville 34, South Tama County 13
Central Springs 50, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 14
Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS 34, Eagle Grove 16
Clayton-Ridge 28, North Butler 22
Clear Creek-Amana 35, Marion 13
Clear Lake 35, Benton 7
Colo-NESCO 66, Meskwaki Settlement 18
Columbus 39, Sumner-Fredericksburg 8
Crestwood 21, North Fayette Valley 17
Danville 17, New London 0
Davenport North 42, Clinton 0
Decorah 53, Washington 21
Des Moines Christian 55, Saydel 0
Dowling 34, Kennedy 0
Dubuque Senior 21, Jefferson 10
Durant 56, Cardinal 8
East Marshall 31, East Buchanan 8
East Union 66, Lamoni 60
Edgewood-Colesburg 58, Easton Valley 28
English Valleys 54, WACO 52
Exira-EHK 56, CAM 52
Forest City 20, New Hampton 14
Fort Dodge 47, Spencer 28
Fremont-Mills 57, Sidney 0
Gilbert 14, Carlisle 13
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, Collins-Maxwell-Baxter 13
Glenwood 51, Denison-Schleswig 7
Grand View Christian School 28, Clarinda 17
Grinnell 28, Oskaloosa 0
Grundy Center 21, South Hardin 12
Hampton-Dumont/CAL Independence 32, Denver 14
Harlan 56, Creston 35
Hinton 54, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 14
Hudson 27, Union 18
Humboldt 28, Algona 23
IKM/Manning 27, Logan-Magnolia 13
Indianola 56, Lincoln 0
Interstate 35 24, West Central Valley 0
Iowa City West 69, Muscatine 7
Iowa Falls-Alden 37, Charles City 21
Jesup 20, Aplington-Parkersburg 19
Johnston 30, Ankeny 21
Kingsley-Pierson 65, West Bend-Mallard 6
Kuemper 41, Spirit Lake 21
Lawton-Bronson 61, Alta/Aurelia 22
Lenox 36, Southeast Warren 22
Lewis Central 52, Boone 21
Liberty 54, Davenport Central 7
Linn-Mar 29, Pleasant Valley 0
Lynnville-Sully 15, Madrid 6
Maquoketa Valley 31, Midland 6
Mason City 51, Waterloo East 21
Mediapolis 16, West Liberty 14
MMCRU 28, Gehlen Catholic 7
Montezuma 72, Melcher-Dallas 16
Moravia 54, Baxter High School 32
Mt. Ayr 32, A-H-S-T 6
Mt. Pleasant 61, Fort Madison 0
Mt. Vernon 34, Center Point-Urbana 14
Nashua-Plainfield 51, Starmont 22
Newell-Fonda 47, St. Mary's 42
Newman Catholic 42, BCLUW 7
Newton 35, Pella 33
North Linn 49, North Cedar 0
North Polk 47, Bondurant-Farrar 7
North Scott 25, Western Dubuque 14
North Tama 74, GMG 22
Northeast 34, Lisbon 21
Northwest 70, Ottumwa 0
Northwest Webster 36, Emmetsburg 22
Norwalk 63, Des Moines East 18
Okoboji 34, Southeast Valley 31
Osage 47, Waukon 24
Pekin 28, North Mahaska 22
Pleasantville 45, Ogden 7
Pocahontas 43, South Hamilton 36
Prairie 63, Hempstead 20
Regina 41, Sigourney-Keota 7
Riceville 54, North Iowa 28
Riverside 55, St. Albert 26
Roland-Story 35, Dike-New Hartford 34
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59, Storm Lake 14
Shenandoah 48, Red Oak 6
Sioux Center 55, Webster City 0
Sioux Central 38, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 18
Sioux City East 47, Roosevelt 6
Solon 58, Keokuk 6
South Central Calhoun 40, East Sac County 0
Southeast Polk 56, Iowa City 7
Southwest Valley 42, Nodaway Valley 0
Springville 50, Kee 18
St. Ansgar 65, Postville 0
Treynor 56, Tri-Center 28
Underwood 56, Missouri Valley 7
Unity Christian 42, Sheldon 7
Urbandale 56, Sioux City North 7
Valley 24, Ankeny Centennial 7
Van Meter 49, Chariton 16
Vinton-Shellsburg 49, Oelwein 6
Wahlert 17, Central Clinton 12
Wapello 40, Columbus 27
Wapsie Valley 40, South Winneshiek 14
Washington 42, Fairfield 30
Washington 43, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 20
Waterloo West 20, Dallas Center-Grimes 14
Waukee 55, Marshalltown 13
Wayne 70, Twin Cedars 12
West Branch 43, Tipton 16
West Delaware 42, Independence 27
West Fork 48, Belmond-Klemme 32
West Hancock 41, Sibley-Ocheyedan 28
West Lyon 48, Ridge View 7
West Marshall 51, Panorama 7
West Monona 28, Westwood 20
Western Christian 34, Central Lyon 33
Williamsburg 26, Nevada 18
Wilton 36, West Burlington 14
Winfield-Mt. Union 50, H-L-V 34
Winterset 56, Knoxville 15
Woodbine 70, Coon Rapids-Bayard 6
Woodbury Central 29, Akron-Westfield 6
Xavier 42, Waverly-Shell Rock 21