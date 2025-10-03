Iowa High School Football Schedule & Scores (IHSAA) - October 3, 2025
There are 159 games scheduled across Iowa on Friday, October 3, including 24 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Iowa High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee games of the weekend include Iowa's top-ranked teams as No. 5 Johnston takes on No. 15 Ankeny in a top-15 matchup at 7:00 PM. Meanwhile, No. 13 Grundy Center hosts South Hardin in battle between two undefeated opponents.
Iowa High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, October 3
With 24 games featuring ranked teams, this Friday of action promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Iowa high school football kicks off into Week 6.
IHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 21 games scheduled in the IHSAA 5A classification on Friday, October 3, highlighted by No. 1 Northwest taking on Ottumwa. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 21 games scheduled in the IHSAA 4A classification on Friday, October 3, highlighted by No. 4 Xavier taking on Waverly-Shell Rock. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 22 games scheduled in the IHSAA 3A classification on Friday, October 3, highlighted by No. 21 Clear Lake taking on Benton. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 39 games scheduled in the IHSAA 2A classification on Friday, October 3, highlighted by No. 9 Keumper taking on Spirit Lake. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 35 games scheduled in the IHSAA 1A classification on Friday, October 3, highlighted by No. 13 Grundy Center taking on South Hardin. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 39 games scheduled in the IHSAA A classification on Friday, October 3, kicking off with West Monona taking on Westwood. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 8 Man High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 35 games scheduled in the IHSAA Class 8 Man classification on Friday, October 3, starting off the night with Maquoketa Valley taking on Midland. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 8 Man High School Football Scoreboard.
