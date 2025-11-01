High School

Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 31, 2025

See every final score from the first weekend of Iowa high school football playoff action

Robin Erickson

No. 3 Liberty defeated Waukee in the first round of the playoffs with a final score of 34-20.
No. 3 Liberty defeated Waukee in the first round of the playoffs with a final score of 34-20. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Iowa high school football season continued on Friday, and High School on SI has a list of final scores from the first weekend of playoff action.

Iowa High School Football Schedule & Scores (IHSAA) - October 31, 2025

Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 31, 2025

ACGC 21, Mt. Ayr 7

A-D-M 27, North Scott 24

Alburnett 34, Waukon 16

Audubon 82, Montezuma 0

Beckman 35, Sigourney-Keota 0

Bishop Garrigan 50, North Union 15

Bishop Heelan Catholic 28, Atlantic 6

Clear Lake 41, Mt. Vernon 0

Decorah 25, Western Dubuque 24

Don Bosco 69, Clarksville 32

Dowling 44, Waterloo West 6

Edgewood-Colesburg 34, Turkey Valley 12

Fremont-Mills 40, Bedford 28

Gilbert 27, Lewis Central 24

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56, Easton Valley 6

Grundy Center 42, Clarion-Goldfield 7

Iowa City West 38, Cedar Falls 31

Iowa Valley 63, Janesville 0

Johnston 34, Ankeny Centennial 26

Kuemper 26, Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove (OABCIG) 15

Liberty 34, Waukee 20

Lynnville-Sully 51, B-G-M 26

Mid-Prairie 46, Mediapolis 0

MMCRU 37, Gehlen Catholic 0

Nevada 21, Carroll 14

Newton 51, Fort Dodge 7

North Linn 21, Pekin 3

North Polk 35, Glenwood 21

Northwest 28, Indianola 7

Osage 27, Hampton-Dumont/CAL Independence 7

PCM 45, Pella Christian 31

Pella 17, Davenport North 14

Pleasantville 33, Hudson 20

Regina 52, Cascade 13

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42, Le Mars 7

Sioux Center 28, Des Moines Christian 10

Sioux City East 28, Dallas Center-Grimes 14

Solon 31, Benton 6

South Hardin 20, Ridge View 0

Southeast Polk 21, Ankeny 14

St. Ansgar 53, West Fork 20

Treynor 35, Hinton 12

Underwood 42, West Marshall 21

Valley 26, Prairie 20

Van Meter 24, Roland-Story 14

Wahlert 38, Central Clinton 0

Wapsie Valley 24, Maquoketa Valley 14

Washington 40, Unity Christian 14

West Delaware 35, Mt. Pleasant 21

West Lyon 63, Lawton-Bronson 7

West Sioux 31, Sibley-Ocheyedan 14

Wilton 30, West Branch 7

Winterset 28, Independence 6

Woodbine 68, Southeast Warren 0

Woodbury Central 21, Madrid 0

Xavier 47, Waverly-Shell Rock 0

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Iowa