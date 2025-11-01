Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 31, 2025
The 2025 Iowa high school football season continued on Friday, and High School on SI has a list of final scores from the first weekend of playoff action.
ACGC 21, Mt. Ayr 7
A-D-M 27, North Scott 24
Alburnett 34, Waukon 16
Audubon 82, Montezuma 0
Beckman 35, Sigourney-Keota 0
Bishop Garrigan 50, North Union 15
Bishop Heelan Catholic 28, Atlantic 6
Clear Lake 41, Mt. Vernon 0
Decorah 25, Western Dubuque 24
Don Bosco 69, Clarksville 32
Dowling 44, Waterloo West 6
Edgewood-Colesburg 34, Turkey Valley 12
Fremont-Mills 40, Bedford 28
Gilbert 27, Lewis Central 24
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56, Easton Valley 6
Grundy Center 42, Clarion-Goldfield 7
Iowa City West 38, Cedar Falls 31
Iowa Valley 63, Janesville 0
Johnston 34, Ankeny Centennial 26
Kuemper 26, Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove (OABCIG) 15
Liberty 34, Waukee 20
Lynnville-Sully 51, B-G-M 26
Mid-Prairie 46, Mediapolis 0
MMCRU 37, Gehlen Catholic 0
Nevada 21, Carroll 14
Newton 51, Fort Dodge 7
North Linn 21, Pekin 3
North Polk 35, Glenwood 21
Northwest 28, Indianola 7
Osage 27, Hampton-Dumont/CAL Independence 7
PCM 45, Pella Christian 31
Pella 17, Davenport North 14
Pleasantville 33, Hudson 20
Regina 52, Cascade 13
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42, Le Mars 7
Sioux Center 28, Des Moines Christian 10
Sioux City East 28, Dallas Center-Grimes 14
Solon 31, Benton 6
South Hardin 20, Ridge View 0
Southeast Polk 21, Ankeny 14
St. Ansgar 53, West Fork 20
Treynor 35, Hinton 12
Underwood 42, West Marshall 21
Valley 26, Prairie 20
Van Meter 24, Roland-Story 14
Wahlert 38, Central Clinton 0
Wapsie Valley 24, Maquoketa Valley 14
Washington 40, Unity Christian 14
West Delaware 35, Mt. Pleasant 21
West Lyon 63, Lawton-Bronson 7
West Sioux 31, Sibley-Ocheyedan 14
Wilton 30, West Branch 7
Winterset 28, Independence 6
Woodbine 68, Southeast Warren 0
Woodbury Central 21, Madrid 0
Xavier 47, Waverly-Shell Rock 0