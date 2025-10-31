Iowa High School Football Schedule & Scores (IHSAA) - October 31, 2025
There are 56 games scheduled across Iowa on Friday, October 31, including 23 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Iowa High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee games of the weekend feature Iowa's top-ranked teams as No. 15 Fort Dodge travels to take on No. 19 Newton in a highly ranked playoff matchup. Meanwhile, No. 5 Valley look to continue their dominance as they take on No. 23 Prairie.
Iowa High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, October 31
With 23 games featuring ranked teams, this Friday of action promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Iowa high school football kicks off into the first weekend of playoffs for the higher classifications and second round for the lower classes.
IHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are nine games scheduled in the IHSAA 5A classification on Friday, October 31, highlighted by No. 1 Dowling Catholic taking on Waterloo West. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full IHSAA Class 5A scoreboard
IHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 11 games scheduled in the IHSAA 4A classification on Friday, October 31, highlighted by No. 2 Xavier taking on Waverly-Shell Rock. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full IHSAA Class 4A scoreboard
IHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 10 games scheduled in the IHSAA 3A classification on Friday, October 31, highlighted by No. 12 Solon taking on Benton. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full IHSAA Class 3A scoreboard
IHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 12 games scheduled in the IHSAA 2A classification on Friday, October 31, highlighted by No. 6 Keumper taking on OABCIG. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full IHSAA Class 2A scoreboard
IHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 13 games scheduled in the IHSAA 1A classification on Friday, October 31, kicking off with Sibley-Ocheyedan taking on West Sioux. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full IHSAA Class 1A scoreboard
IHSAA Class A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 9 games scheduled in the IHSAA A classification on Friday, October 31, kicking off with North Union taking on Bishop Garrigan. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full IHSAA Class A scoreboard
IHSAA Class 8 Man High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 9 games scheduled in the IHSAA Class 8 Man classification on Friday, October 31, kicking off with Montezuma taking on Audubon. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 8 Man High School Football Scoreboard.
View full IHSAA Class 8 Man scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.
More Iowa Football Coverage From High School On SI
Recommended Articles