Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 19, 2025
The 2025 Iowa high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the fourth weekend of action.
A-D-M 48, Bondurant-Farrar 0
A-H-S-T 64, Nodaway Valley 0
ACGC 28, Mt. Ayr 20
Algona 28, Waverly-Shell Rock 7
Ankeny 29, Ankeny Centennial 15
Atlantic 40, Storm Lake 22
Audubon 66, CAM 0
B-G-M 41, Lynnville-Sully 20
Baxter High School 56, Twin Cedars 0
Beckman 28, MFL MarMac 14
Bedford 57, Seymour 6
Bellevue 42, Anamosa 32
Belmond-Klemme 45, Lake Mills 0
Bishop Garrigan 65, St. Edmond 6
Bishop Heelan Catholic 35, Sioux City North 20
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 12, Central Lyon 7
Boyer Valley 34, Glidden-Ralston 6
Burlington 62, Keokuk 27
Camanche 41, Northeast 13
Cascade 42, Lisbon 0
Cedar Falls 40, Iowa City 21
Centerville 50, Davis County 14
Central Clinton 49, Mt. Pleasant 27
Central Decatur 64, Colfax-Mingo 12
Charles City 19, Waterloo East 6
Clarinda 34, Chariton 7
Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS 33, Central Springs 0
Clarksville 17, Meskwaki Settlement 0
Clear Lake 21, Nevada 14
Colo-NESCO 48, North Tama 40
Coon Rapids-Bayard 72, Griswold 0
Crestwood 26, New Hampton 7
Dallas Center-Grimes 39, Roosevelt 6
Danville 42, Van Buren 0
Des Moines Christian 44, Creston 31
Dike-New Hartford 64, Oelwein 14
Dowling 45, Southeast Polk 14
Durant 50, Louisa-Muscatine 6
East Mills 42, Sidney 16
East Union 22, Lenox 18
Easton Valley 76, Central City 12
Edgewood-Colesburg 46, Turkey Valley 22
Emmetsburg 28, Pocahontas 21
Forest City 46, Waukon 0
Fort Dodge 35, Waterloo West 14
Fremont-Mills 54, WACO 13
Gehlen Catholic 27, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 15
Gilbert 34, Webster City 21
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 63, GMG 0
Grand View Christian School 52, Clarke 19
Greene County 47, Saydel 7
Grundy Center 49, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 7
Harlan 28, Denison-Schleswig 0
Hudson 28, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6
Humboldt 45, Ballard 7
Independence 45, Center Point-Urbana 6
Iowa Falls-Alden 14, Boone 7
Iowa City West 31, Bettendorf 14
Iowa Valley 70, H-L-V 12
Johnston 27, Liberty 24
Kingsley-Pierson 17, St. Mary's 0
Kuemper 43, Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove (OABCIG) 22
Lamoni 36, Murray 33
Le Mars 20, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Lewis Central 14, Carroll 13
Lincoln 14, Jefferson 8
Logan-Magnolia 34, Westwood 13
Maquoketa Valley 10, East Marshall 3
Marshalltown 29, Des Moines East 27
Mason City 29, Marion 6
Mediapolis 28, West Burlington 21
Mid-Prairie 21, Wilton 20
Montezuma 48, Moravia 6
Mt. Vernon 56, Fort Madison 0
Nashua-Plainfield 10, North Butler 7
Newell-Fonda 49, Harris-Lake Park 38
Newton 48, Indianola 21
North Linn 54, Columbus 7
North Scott 33, Clear Creek-Amana 30
Northwest 45, Prairie 10
Northwest Webster 41, East Sac County 19
Norwalk 53, Ames 0
Okoboji 10, Spirit Lake 7
Osage 26, North Fayette Valley 7
Ottumwa 21, Lincoln 14
Pella 19, North Polk 15
Pleasant Valley 40, Hempstead 13
Red Oak 14, Missouri Valley 13
Ridge View 23, Hinton 14
Riverside 46, Southwest Valley 12
Roland-Story 21, Denver 14
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14, Glenwood 10
Sibley-Ocheyedan 42, South O'Brien 7
Sigourney-Keota 41, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0
Sioux Center 49, Spencer 28
Solon 28, Benton 21
South Central Calhoun 35, South Hamilton 14
South Hardin 42, Eagle Grove 16
South Tama County 26, Albia 14
South Winneshiek 49, Postville 0
Southeast Warren 73, Melcher-Dallas 6
St. Albert 42, West Monona 14
St. Ansgar 27, Newman Catholic 6
Starmont 27, Clayton-Ridge 14
Treynor 49, Shenandoah 0
Underwood 64, Tri-Center 33
Union 25, Aplington-Parkersburg 7
Unity Christian 33, Washington 6
Valley 42, Waukee 31
Van Meter 40, Woodward-Granger 20
Wapello 20, New London 12
Wapsie Valley 54, Midland 6
Washington 24, Grinnell 21
Washington 42, Oskaloosa 7
Wayne 55, Winfield-Mt. Union 24
West Branch 48, Monticello 7
West Central Valley 22, Panorama 14
West Delaware 27, Wahlert 20
West Hancock 57, BCLUW 8
West Liberty 45, Central Lee 6
West Lyon 70, Alta/Aurelia 6
West Marshall 49, Ogden 6
West Sioux 38, Akron-Westfield 0
Western Christian 41, Sheldon 0
Western Dubuque 35, Decorah 17
Winterset 27, Carlisle 23
Woodbine 74, Stanton 6
Xavier 45, Williamsburg 14