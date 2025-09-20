High School

Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 19, 2025

See every final score from Week 4 of Iowa high school football

Robin Erickson

No. 1 Iowa City Liberty fell to No. 8 Johnston 24-27 in an upset on Friday night.
No. 1 Iowa City Liberty fell to No. 8 Johnston 24-27 in an upset on Friday night. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Iowa high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the fourth weekend of action.

Iowa High School Football Schedule & Scores (IHSAA) - September 19, 2025

Iowa high school football final scores, results - September 19, 2025

A-D-M 48, Bondurant-Farrar 0

A-H-S-T 64, Nodaway Valley 0

ACGC 28, Mt. Ayr 20

Algona 28, Waverly-Shell Rock 7

Ankeny 29, Ankeny Centennial 15

Atlantic 40, Storm Lake 22

Audubon 66, CAM 0

B-G-M 41, Lynnville-Sully 20

Baxter High School 56, Twin Cedars 0

Beckman 28, MFL MarMac 14

Bedford 57, Seymour 6

Bellevue 42, Anamosa 32

Belmond-Klemme 45, Lake Mills 0

Bishop Garrigan 65, St. Edmond 6

Bishop Heelan Catholic 35, Sioux City North 20

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 12, Central Lyon 7

Boyer Valley 34, Glidden-Ralston 6

Burlington 62, Keokuk 27

Camanche 41, Northeast 13

Cascade 42, Lisbon 0

Cedar Falls 40, Iowa City 21

Centerville 50, Davis County 14

Central Clinton 49, Mt. Pleasant 27

Central Decatur 64, Colfax-Mingo 12

Charles City 19, Waterloo East 6

Clarinda 34, Chariton 7

Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS 33, Central Springs 0

Clarksville 17, Meskwaki Settlement 0

Clear Lake 21, Nevada 14

Colo-NESCO 48, North Tama 40

Coon Rapids-Bayard 72, Griswold 0

Crestwood 26, New Hampton 7

Dallas Center-Grimes 39, Roosevelt 6

Danville 42, Van Buren 0

Des Moines Christian 44, Creston 31

Dike-New Hartford 64, Oelwein 14

Dowling 45, Southeast Polk 14

Durant 50, Louisa-Muscatine 6

East Mills 42, Sidney 16

East Union 22, Lenox 18

Easton Valley 76, Central City 12

Edgewood-Colesburg 46, Turkey Valley 22

Emmetsburg 28, Pocahontas 21

Forest City 46, Waukon 0

Fort Dodge 35, Waterloo West 14

Fremont-Mills 54, WACO 13

Gehlen Catholic 27, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 15

Gilbert 34, Webster City 21

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 63, GMG 0

Grand View Christian School 52, Clarke 19

Greene County 47, Saydel 7

Grundy Center 49, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 7

Harlan 28, Denison-Schleswig 0

Hudson 28, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6

Humboldt 45, Ballard 7

Independence 45, Center Point-Urbana 6

Iowa Falls-Alden 14, Boone 7

Iowa City West 31, Bettendorf 14

Iowa Valley 70, H-L-V 12

Johnston 27, Liberty 24

Kingsley-Pierson 17, St. Mary's 0

Kuemper 43, Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove (OABCIG) 22

Lamoni 36, Murray 33

Le Mars 20, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Lewis Central 14, Carroll 13

Lincoln 14, Jefferson 8

Logan-Magnolia 34, Westwood 13

Maquoketa Valley 10, East Marshall 3

Marshalltown 29, Des Moines East 27

Mason City 29, Marion 6

Mediapolis 28, West Burlington 21

Mid-Prairie 21, Wilton 20

Montezuma 48, Moravia 6

Mt. Vernon 56, Fort Madison 0

Nashua-Plainfield 10, North Butler 7

Newell-Fonda 49, Harris-Lake Park 38

Newton 48, Indianola 21

North Linn 54, Columbus 7

North Scott 33, Clear Creek-Amana 30

Northwest 45, Prairie 10

Northwest Webster 41, East Sac County 19

Norwalk 53, Ames 0

Okoboji 10, Spirit Lake 7

Osage 26, North Fayette Valley 7

Ottumwa 21, Lincoln 14

Pella 19, North Polk 15

Pleasant Valley 40, Hempstead 13

Red Oak 14, Missouri Valley 13

Ridge View 23, Hinton 14

Riverside 46, Southwest Valley 12

Roland-Story 21, Denver 14

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14, Glenwood 10

Sibley-Ocheyedan 42, South O'Brien 7

Sigourney-Keota 41, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0

Sioux Center 49, Spencer 28

Solon 28, Benton 21

South Central Calhoun 35, South Hamilton 14

South Hardin 42, Eagle Grove 16

South Tama County 26, Albia 14

South Winneshiek 49, Postville 0

Southeast Warren 73, Melcher-Dallas 6

St. Albert 42, West Monona 14

St. Ansgar 27, Newman Catholic 6

Starmont 27, Clayton-Ridge 14

Treynor 49, Shenandoah 0

Underwood 64, Tri-Center 33

Union 25, Aplington-Parkersburg 7

Unity Christian 33, Washington 6

Valley 42, Waukee 31

Van Meter 40, Woodward-Granger 20

Wapello 20, New London 12

Wapsie Valley 54, Midland 6

Washington 24, Grinnell 21

Washington 42, Oskaloosa 7

Wayne 55, Winfield-Mt. Union 24

West Branch 48, Monticello 7

West Central Valley 22, Panorama 14

West Delaware 27, Wahlert 20

West Hancock 57, BCLUW 8

West Liberty 45, Central Lee 6

West Lyon 70, Alta/Aurelia 6

West Marshall 49, Ogden 6

West Sioux 38, Akron-Westfield 0

Western Christian 41, Sheldon 0

Western Dubuque 35, Decorah 17

Winterset 27, Carlisle 23

Woodbine 74, Stanton 6

Xavier 45, Williamsburg 14

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Iowa