Iowa High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 26, 2025
The 2025 Iowa high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the fifth weekend of action.
ACGC 33, Madrid 15
A-D-M 42, Boone 7
AGWSR 35, North Butler 6
A-H-S-T 49, Southwest Valley 12
Akron-Westfield 35, IKM/Manning 8
Albia 50, Davis County 8
Alburnett 20, West Branch 17
Algona 14, MOC-Floyd Valley 13
Anamosa 24, Tipton 7
Ankeny 26, Sioux City East 2
Ankeny Centennial 42, Urbandale 0
Aplington-Parkersburg 48, Sumner-Fredericksburg 7
Ar-We-Va 64, Coon Rapids-Bayard 50
Atlantic 29, Creston 27
Audubon 40, Fremont-Mills 8
B-G-M 74, Martensdale-St. Mary's 21
Ballard 22, North Polk 3
BCLUW 46, Belmond-Klemme 20
Beckman 56, Camanche 0
Belle Plaine 34, WACO 24
Bellevue 48, Monticello 14
Benton 41, Charles City 7
Bishop Garrigan 51, Turkey Valley 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 28, Sioux Center 12
Bondurant-Farrar 55, Gilbert 6
Boyer Valley 48, Stanton 20
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 35, Sheldon 0
Burlington 23, Clinton 8
Calamus-Wheatland 48, Kee 43
CAM 54, Glidden-Ralston 46
Carlisle 53, Des Moines North 0
Carroll 33, Harlan 28
Cascade 49, Northeast 13
Cedar Falls 56, Hempstead 13
Cedar Ridge Christian 68, Janesville 33
Central 42, Springville 24
Central Decatur 64, Mt. Ayr 6
Central Lee 27, West Burlington 15
Centerville 39, Pella Christian 24
Chariton 63, Clarke 12
Charles City 41, Benton 7
Clarinda 17, Van Meter 14
Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS 56, Grundy Center 8
Clarksville 54, Colo-NESCO 14
Clayton-Ridge 20, South Winneshiek 17
Clear Creek-Amana 28, Grinnell 25
Clear Lake 43, Independence 0
Collins-Maxwell-Baxter 55, GMG 24
Columbus 17, New London 0
Columbus 16, Hudson 7
Coon Rapids-Bayard 64, Ar-We-Va 50
Crestwood 42, Forest City 7
Dallas Center-Grimes 29, Waukee 28
Danville 17, Highland 0
Davenport West 49, North Scott 8
Decorah 48, Waterloo East 7
Denver 21, Dike-New Hartford 6
Denison-Schleswig 28, Jefferson 15
Des Moines Christian 17, Williamsburg 14
Don Bosco 42, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 27
Dowling 55, Waterloo West 4
Dubuque Senior 34, Bettendorf 16
Durant 50, Regina 6
East Mills 74, Woodbine 0
East Sac County 40, South Hamilton 30
East Union 64, Murray 40
Easton Valley 54, H-L-V 8
Edgewood-Colesburg 54, Central City 0
Emmetsburg 34, South Central Calhoun 27
Fairfield 77, Solon 0
Forest City 42, Crestwood 7
Fort Dodge 38, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Fort Madison 55, Keokuk 27
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 42, South Hardin 0
Gilbert 55, Bondurant-Farrar 6
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 42, Don Bosco 27
Glenwood 41, Lewis Central 38
Glidden-Ralston 54, CAM 46
GMG 55, Collins-Maxwell-Baxter 24
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 17, Siouxland Christian 0
Greene County 49, Perry 0
Grinnell 28, Clear Creek-Amana 25
Grundy Center 56, Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS 8
H-L-V 54, Easton Valley 8
Harlan 33, Carroll 28
Harris-Lake Park 43, St. Mary's 18
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 63, West Sioux 14
Hinton 48, West Lyon 7
Hudson 16, Columbus 7
Humboldt 21, Webster City 14
IKM/Manning 35, Akron-Westfield 8
Independence 43, Clear Lake 0
Indianola 24, Valley 0
Interstate 35 53, Panorama 25
Iowa City 40, Norwalk 19
Iowa City West 44, Liberty 7
Iowa Falls-Alden 48, West Delaware 18
Iowa Valley 69, Winfield-Mt. Union 22
Janesville 68, Cedar Ridge Christian 33
Jefferson 28, Denison-Schleswig 15
Jesup 41, Union 2
Johnston 49, Lincoln 6
Kee 48, Calamus-Wheatland 43
Kennedy 49, Marshalltown 0
Kingsley-Pierson 79, Newell-Fonda 26
Knoxville 37, Saydel 21
Kuemper 42, Southeast Valley 6
Lake Mills 17, West Hancock 0
Lamoni 52, Lenox 26
Le Mars 33, Spencer 20
Lenox 52, Lamoni 26
Lewis Central 41, Glenwood 38
Liberty 44, Iowa City West 7
Lincoln 49, Johnston 6
Lincoln Central 35, Okoboji 0
Lisbon 47, MFL MarMac 6
Lynnville-Sully 39, North Mahaska 6
Madrid 33, ACGC 15
Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 48, Alta/Aurelia 6
Maquoketa 50, Mt. Vernon 0
Maquoketa Valley 27, Wapsie Valley 16
Marion 48, Pella 0
Marshalltown 49, Kennedy 0
Martensdale-St. Mary's 74, B-G-M 21
Mason City 31, Waverly-Shell Rock 28
Mediapolis 42, Wilton 14
Meskwaki Settlement 48, North Tama 6
MFL MarMac 47, Lisbon 6
Mid-Prairie 56, West Liberty 35
Missouri Valley 33, Shenandoah 0
MMCRU 28, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
MOC-Floyd Valley 14, Algona 13
Monticello 48, Bellevue 14
Montezuma 46, Southeast Warren 28
Mt. Ayr 64, Central Decatur 6
Mt. Pleasant 44, Washington 20
Mt. Vernon 50, Maquoketa 0
Murray 64, East Union 40
Nashua-Plainfield 36, St. Ansgar 0
Nevada 34, Winterset 25
Newell-Fonda 79, Kingsley-Pierson 26
New Hampton 61, Osage 7
New London 17, Columbus 0
Newton 45, Oskaloosa 7
Nodaway Valley 60, Riverside 14
North Butler 35, AGWSR 6
North Cedar 43, Wapello 0
North Fayette Valley 50, Waukon 31
North Iowa 21, Northwood-Kensett 14
North Linn 49, East Buchanan 14
North Mahaska 39, Lynnville-Sully 6
North Polk 22, Ballard 3
North Scott 49, Davenport West 8
North Tama 48, Meskwaki Settlement 6
Northeast 49, Cascade 13
Northwood-Kensett 21, North Iowa 14
Northwest 63, Des Moines East 1
Norwalk 40, Iowa City 19
Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove (OABCIG) 24, Spirit Lake 17
Ogden 21, West Central Valley 0
Okoboji 35, Lincoln Central 0
Osage 61, New Hampton 7
Oskaloosa 45, Newton 7
Ottumwa 70, Southeast Polk 6
Panorama 53, Interstate 35 25
PCM 41, South Tama County 7
Pekin 52, Van Buren 8
Pella 48, Marion 0
Pella Christian 39, Centerville 24
Perry 49, Greene County 0
Pleasantville 28, West Marshall 14
Postville 63, Starmont 0
Red Oak 71, Tri-Center 0
Regina 50, Durant 6
Riceville 52, West Bend-Mallard 12
Riverside 60, Nodaway Valley 14
Roland-Story 21, Vinton-Shellsburg 14
Roosevelt 20, Ames 14
Saydel 37, Knoxville 21
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 38, Fort Dodge 0
Sheldon 35, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
Shenandoah 33, Missouri Valley 0
Siouxland Christian 17, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 0
Sioux Center 28, Bishop Heelan Catholic 12
Sioux Central 44, South O'Brien 14
Sioux City East 26, Ankeny 2
Sioux City West 37, Storm Lake 18
Solon 77, Fairfield 0
South Central Calhoun 34, Emmetsburg 27
South Hamilton 40, East Sac County 30
South O'Brien 44, Sioux Central 14
South Tama County 41, PCM 7
South Winneshiek 20, Clayton-Ridge 17
Southeast Polk 70, Ottumwa 6
Southeast Valley 42, Kuemper 6
Southeast Warren 46, Montezuma 28
Southwest Valley 49, A-H-S-T 12
Spencer 33, Le Mars 20
Spirit Lake 24, Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove (OABCIG) 17
Springville 42, Central 24
St. Albert 54, Westwood 26
St. Ansgar 36, Nashua-Plainfield 0
St. Mary's 43, Harris-Lake Park 18
Stanton 48, Boyer Valley 20
Starmont 63, Postville 0
Storm Lake 37, Sioux City West 18
Sumner-Fredericksburg 48, Aplington-Parkersburg 7
Treynor 37, Underwood 12
Tri-Center 71, Red Oak 0
Tripoli 44, West Central 0
Turkey Valley 51, Bishop Garrigan 0
Underwood 37, Treynor 12
Union 41, Jesup 2
Unity Christian 28, Western Christian 21
Urbandale 42, Ankeny Centennial 0
Valley 24, Indianola 0
Van Buren 52, Pekin 8
Van Meter 17, Clarinda 14
Vinton-Shellsburg 21, Roland-Story 14
WACO 34, Belle Plaine 24
Wahlert 45, Center Point-Urbana 6
Wapello 43, North Cedar 0
Wapsie Valley 27, Maquoketa Valley 16
Washington 42, Xavier 5
Washington 44, Mt. Pleasant 20
Waterloo East 48, Decorah 7
Waterloo West 55, Dowling 4
Waukee 29, Dallas Center-Grimes 28
Waukon 50, North Fayette Valley 31
Waverly-Shell Rock 31, Mason City 28
Wayne 44, Baxter High School 12
Webster City 21, Humboldt 14
West Bend-Mallard 52, Riceville 12
West Branch 20, Alburnett 17
West Burlington 27, Central Lee 15
West Central 44, Tripoli 0
West Central Valley 21, Ogden 0
West Delaware 48, Iowa Falls-Alden 18
West Hancock 17, Lake Mills 0
West Liberty 56, Mid-Prairie 35
West Lyon 48, Hinton 7
West Marshall 28, Pleasantville 14
West Sioux 63, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 14
Western Christian 28, Unity Christian 21
Westwood 54, St. Albert 26
Williamsburg 17, Des Moines Christian 14
Wilton 42, Mediapolis 14
Winfield-Mt. Union 69, Iowa Valley 22
Winterset 34, Nevada 25
Woodbine 74, East Mills 0
Woodbury Central 43, Gehlen Catholic 3
Woodward-Granger 7, Grand View Christian School 6
Xavier 42, Washington 5