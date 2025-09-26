Iowa High School Football Schedule & Scores (IHSAA) - September 26, 2025
There are 158 games scheduled across Iowa on Friday, September 26, including 23 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Iowa High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee games of the weekend include four of Iowa's top-ranked teams as No. 9 Fort Dodge looks to stay undefeated against No. 13 Sergeant Bluff-Luton at 7:00 PM. Meanwhile, No. 7 Liberty tries to avoid back to back losses against No. 16 Iowa City West.
Iowa High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, September 26
With 23 games featuring ranked teams, this Friday of action promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Iowa high school football kicks off into Week 5.
IHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 18 games scheduled in the IHSAA 5A classification on Friday, September 26, highlighted by No. 7 Liberty taking on No. 16 Iowa City West. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full IHSAA Class 5A scoreboard
IHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 22 games scheduled in the IHSAA 4A classification on Friday, September 26, highlighted by No. 9 Fort Dodge taking on No. 13 Sergeant Bluff-Luton. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full IHSAA Class 4A scoreboard
IHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 22 games scheduled in the IHSAA 3A classification on Friday, September 26, highlighted by No. 12 Bishop Heelan Catholic taking on undefeated Sioux Center. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full IHSAA Class 3A scoreboard
IHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 39 games scheduled in the IHSAA 2A classification on Friday, September 26, highlighted by No. 8 Kuemper taking on Southeast Valley. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full IHSAA Class 2A scoreboard
IHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 32 games scheduled in the IHSAA 1A classification on Friday, September 26, highlighted by No. 14 Grundy Center taking on Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full IHSAA Class 1A scoreboard
IHSAA Class A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 38 games scheduled in the IHSAA A classification on Friday, September 26, kicking off the night with St. Albert taking on Westwood. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full IHSAA Class A scoreboard
IHSAA Class 8 Man High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 35 games scheduled in the IHSAA Class 8 Man classification on Friday, September 26, starting off the night with Kee taking on Calamus-Wheatland. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 8 Man High School Football Scoreboard.
View full IHSAA Class 8 Man scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here
More Iowa Football Coverage From High School On SI
Recommended Articles