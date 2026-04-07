Iowa High School Football: Iowa City Liberty 2026 Schedule Outlook

Expectations will be at an all-time high around the Iowa City Liberty football program in 2026, as the Lightning completed a run to the Class 5A Iowa High School Athletic Association state championship game this past fall.

Now, folks around the state know just what Scott Chandler’s program is all about.

Chandler, the former Iowa Hawkeye star who had an NFL career that stretched for almost a decade, returns several key pieces from an 11-2 team in 2025. The Lightning also went 10-2 the season before, giving them a 21-4 mark over the past two seasons.

Since the school first stepped on the football field in 2018, Iowa City Liberty has had just four losing seasons, winning at least seven games four times during that span.

Several Key Pieces Returning For Lightning

Quarterback Reece Rettig has exhausted his eligibility , but Iowa City Liberty has proven they can find a new leader at quarterback in the past. Rettig replaced Graham Beckman, who was a standout in his own right.

Emerson Berner completed 19 of 29 for 236 yards and three touchdowns in limited action last year as a junior. Whoever lines up at quarterback will have the benefit of dual-threat Pryor Reiners to work with.

Reiners had 55 receptions for 631 yards and seven touchdowns, adding 170 yards rushing with a score. Brody Beaver ran for 648 yards with six TDs as a junior like Reiners last year while another 11th-grader, Adrian Clerry, had 92 yards and three scores on just 19 carries.

Clerry had 357 yards receiving and four scores on 40 receptions, Leo Rozz recorded 299 yards receiving and three TDs while Beaver added 217 receiving yards. Tate Rettig could also developed into another option.

The defense returns key players such as Reiners, Cooper Lester, Cash Hennings, Clerry, Eric Strunk, Alex Strunk and Hank Thompson.

Iowa City Liberty Will Be Tested Right Off The Bat

The 2026 schedule features several exciting showdowns that will be must-see under the Friday night lights.

The Lightning open with a road trip to Cedar Falls followed by a matchup with former 5A king Southeast Polk in Iowa City the following week. From there, they head to Linn-Mar before three of four at home vs. Johnston, Iowa City West for Homecoming and Pleasant Valley. A road trip to Davenport Central is sandwiched between Iowa City West and Pleasant Valley.

To close out the regular season, Iowa City Liberty has back-to-back road tilts at Iowa City High and Muscatine.

Iowa City West, Davenport Central, Pleasant Valley, Iowa City High and Muscatine will all be district games for the Lightning.

Last year, Johnston was the only team in the regular season to get the better of Iowa City Liberty, scoring a 27-24 victory on its home field.

Lightning Showed Their Poise In Postseason

After handling Waukee by two touchdowns, Iowa City Liberty ended the run of Southeast Polk as the only 5A state champions with a 31-28 victory at home. They qualified for the UNI-Dome and the semifinals with that victory.

In the final four, the Lightning handled Waukee Northwest, 31-15, before coming up short vs. Dowling Catholic, 27-10.

Iowa City Liberty 2026 Football Schedule