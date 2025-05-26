Iowa high school football: Iowa City West announces schedule
There will be plenty of eyes focused on the Iowa City West football team in 2025, as the Trojans feature two of the top Class of 2026 prospects in the state.
The Trojans are led by Julian Manson and University of Iowa commit Colin Whitters. On the ESPN top recruits in Iowa, Manson is ranked second and Whitters fifth overall.
Manson caught 52 passes for 867 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging almost 17 per reception. He also shined on defense, recording 86.5 tackles.
Whitters, meanwhile, projects as a guard along the offensive line and will be key in helping proptect whoever replaces the departed Jack Wallace at quarterback. Wallace threw for almost 2,800 yards and 33 touchdowns, but has moved on along with Mason Woods and leading rusher Butali Butali.
Campbell Janis returns after rushing for 261 yards while Ethan Headings, Adrian DeWaard and Jackson Law are all back.
Iowa City West had its first winning season since 2020, going 6-5 in Class 5A.
The 2025 schedule for the Trojans includes a Week 1 “Battle for the Boot” with rival Iowa Cit High followed by Dubuque Hempstead. Back-to-back road games will see Iowa City West travel to Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf before returning home to host Iowa City Liberty and Muscatine.
Closing out the slate are road games at Davenport Central and Cedar Rapids Prairie followed by the finale vs. Linn-Mar.
Here is a look at the 2025 schedule for Iowa City West football:
2025 IOWA CITY WEST SCHEDULE
Aug 29 at Iowa City High
Sept. 5 Dubuque Hempstead
Sept. 12 at Pleasant Valley
Sept. 19 at Bettendorf
Sept. 26 Iowa City Liberty
Oct. 3 Muscatine
Oct. 10 at Davenport Central
Oct. 17 at Cedar Rapids Prairie
Oct. 25 Linn-Mar