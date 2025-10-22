Iowa High School Football: Key First Round Playoff Games
The playoffs are here - at least for half of of the state - in Iowa high school football.
Class 2A, 1A, A and eight-player will all hit the road to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls with the start of opening round postseason action.
All are win-or-go-home games for these classifications, as 5A, 4A and 3A will join them starting next Friday night.
Here are some of the key games on tap for the opening rounds of the Iowa high school playoffs this week:
2A: Grand View Christian at Kuemper Catholic
When it comes to producing points, not many teams in 2A can match Kuemper Catholic. However, the Knights did get matched up with one that can hang with them when it comes to lighting up the scoreboard in Grand View Christian.
Led by recent Concordia St. Paul commit Judah Lock, the Thunder have over 2,400 total yards of offense this year. Lock, a quarterback, has thrown for 1,723 yards and 20 touchdowns, adding four more scores on the ground. He also has a top target in Brayden Hoben, who has 44 receptions for 671 and eight scores.
Lock and Hoben will need to be on their A-game, as Kuemper features Brock Badding, Jarin Hoffman and Griffin Glynn. Badding has 1,947 yards passing with 26 TDs, Hoffman has rushed for almost 1,200 yards and scored 19 touchdowns, and Glynn has 610 yards with eight scores.
1A: Union at Cascade
Two 6-2 teams meet in the opening round, as Union and Cascade both have standout quarterbacks.
For the Knights, dual-threat Caden Sorensen has 994 yards in the air and 558 on the ground, throwing 11 TDs while running in another 13. Levi Hadachek is his top target, catching 26 passes for over 500 yards and five touchdowns.
Mick Hoffman has thrown for 2,066 yards and 30 touchdowns for Cascade, as the senior also has 298 yards rushing. Brody Otting, a senior like Hoffman, has reeled in 41 passes for 715 yards and 17 touchdowns.
A: IKM-Manning at West Sioux
The reward for West Sioux’s 7-1 season is a date with 6-2 IKM-Manning and quarterback Ben Ramsey.
Ramsey has been incredible this year, completing 105 of 174 for 1,592 yards and 21 total touchdowns. Davis Rasmussen has 782 yards rushing with 10 TDs while Ashton Ahrenholtz has 615 yards receiving, 192 yards rushing, 12 total touchdowns and 8.5 tackles for loss.
Blake Wiggins leads West Sioux into action having thrown for over 1,400 yards and 19 touchdowns while adding 425 yards and 10 scores on the ground. Braylon Lopez has over 1,000 yards from scrimmage with 13 TDs.