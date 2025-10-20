Iowa High School Football Notebook: Grundy Center, Van Meter, Fort Dodge

Reece Rettig (@ReeceRettig) against Iowa City Schools in his career (4 Games) ⚡️



🟣 1,060 Offensive Yards

🟣 12 Touchdowns

🟣 0 Interceptions



4-0 as a starter in trophy games. @ICLibertyHS @ICLibertyFB #iahsfb pic.twitter.com/dhpVt2okZD