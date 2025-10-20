Iowa High School Football Notebook: Grundy Center, Van Meter, Fort Dodge
While it is fun to get as much information as possible as soon as games are finished, it does take coaches time to upload stats from the action.
So, now that the dust has really settled on Week 8 of the Iowa high school football season, let us a take a look at some of the key results, fantastic performances and general notes from around the state.
Grundy Center Continues Climb State List
With a dominating 49-0 victory over Eagle Grove, Grundy Center secured its 47th consecutive victory. That is tied for fourth all-time on the Iowa list with Dowling Catholic and Anamosa.
The Spartans remain several games back of the lead, but can move into a tie for third with 48 straight victories when they face Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont this coming Friday in the opening round of the Class 1A state playoffs.
Grundy Center has captured three consecutive state titles spread among two classifications. They are led by Stanford golf commit Judd Jirovsky.
Waterloo West and Iowa City Regina share the all-time lead with 56 consecutive wins. Waterloo East’s streak ended in 1971 and Iowa City Regina’s was stopped in 2014.
Van Meter Finds Playmaker in Christian Williams
While Van Meter might not enter the Class 2A playoffs this week as the odds-on favorite to win the crown like they have in the past, the Bulldogs have a chance - and a bright future - thanks to sophomore running back Christian Williams.
The youngster has become a key piece of the Van Meter offense, rushing for 689 yards and 11 touchdowns on 102 carries this year. He has also caught 12 passes for 125 yards with two more scores.
In a 49-7 win over Clarke last week, Williams ran for 203 yards and four touchdowns on just 11 carries, an average of 18.5 per attempt. He also caught two passes for 33 yards and a fifth score.
But Williams is far from a one-way player, as he leads the team with 57 tackles on defense.
Dreshaun Ross Flexing on Opponents for Fort Dodge
Oklahoma State wrestling commit and three-time state champion Dreshaun Ross had a decision to make when it came to whether he would wrestle or play football at the next level.
The Fort Dodge senior is showing why he had the likes of Michigan and others seriously looking to keep him off the wrestling mats this year.
Ross has the Dodgers 7-1 overall heading into the regular season finale at Sioux City West this week. He is the only player in the state of Iowa to have recorded 30 tackles for loss and 10 sacks, all while adding 694 yards rushing and eight touchdowns.
In a 9-3 win over Le Mars on Homecoming this past Friday, Ross had four tackles, three for loss and a sack while rushing for 110 yards.
Reece Rettig is the King of Iowa City
According to Bound Iowa, Reece Rettig simply dominated in games for Iowa City Liberty against cross-town rivals Iowa City High and Iowa City West over the last four years.
In those four games, all of which the Lightning won, Rettig racked up over 1,000 yards of offense and 12 touchdowns without an interception.
The most recent was a 48-29 victory over Iowa City High that got Iowa City Liberty to 7-1 on the year. Rettig threw for 196 yards and ran for 54 with a passing touchdown and a rushing score.
Up next for the Lightning will be Muscatine at home this Friday night.