Iowa High School Football Notebook: Playoff Edition
To make a run at an Iowa high school state football championship, you need your stars to perform at a high level.
For Iowa City West, that is exactly what they got in a Class 5A Round of 16 victory over Cedar Falls to advance, 38-31.
Quarterback Reece Wheeler threw for 219 yards and a touchdown and Campbell Janis ran 34 times for 168 yards and three scores himself. But it was the play of University of Iowa commit Julian Manson on both sides of the field that made all the difference.
Manson caught five passes for 87 yards and the touchdown from Wheeler while recording nine tackles, including one for loss, on defense with a forced fumble. He is a four-star prospect and considered one of the top athletes in the state of Iowa.
Iowa City West turned out 231 yards in the air and 226 yards on the ground, as the defense had four sacks and seven tackles for loss. Senior Jackson Law had 7.5 tackles with 3.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.
Iowa City Regina-Pleasantville Could Steal Show in Quarterfinals
Following convincing wins in the previous round, we are set for a spectacle between Pleasantville and Iowa City Regina in the 1A quarterfinals on Friday night.
Four of the top athletes in Iowa high school football - and sports in general - will be on the field, as Pleasantville features Braylon Bingham while Iowa City Regina boasts Kyle Tracy, Savion Miller and Tate Wallace.
Bingham had 171 yards passing and three touchdowns with 121 yards rushing in a 33-20 victory over Hudson. He has thrown for nearly 1,400 yards, ran for almost 800 and has 22 total touchdowns while also being one of the top defensive players.
As for the Regals, they handled Cascade, 52-13, as Tracy directed a 40-point opening half. The senior threw for 181 yards and four touchdowns, rushing for 121 and two more scores. Miller had 154 yards on the ground and a TD while Wallace caught two touchdowns and had a sack on defense.
Connor Deal Was Dealing With Seven Touchdown Passes
Lynnville-Sully quarterback Connor Deal came into the past round as the “other” quarterback in a matchup with BGM and Beau Burns. But the senior left it with people talking about him.
Deal went 11-for-18 for 183 yards with seven passing touchdowns in a 51-26 victory. The Hawks, who are 9-1, scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to put the game away.
Four of Deal’s seven TD passes went to star wide receiver Jack Bowlin, as the senior caught seven for 139. Jaiden Richards, Gavin Fisk and Landyn Fisk each caught touchdowns from Deal.