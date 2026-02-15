More Records Fall As Iowa High School State Swim Meet Concludes
The second and final day of the Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Swimming Championships brought with it more record-breaking swims and gold medals handed out.
The event took place from the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center in Iowa City, Iowa on the campus of the University of Iowa.
Big Finish To High School Career Of Parker Macho
Parker Macho, who won two state titles last year and broke the 100 butterfly state record in the prelims, shattered his own mark in the finals when he went 46.68. The Linn-Mar High School standout has committed ot compete at Cincinnati.
Macho also claimed the 200 individual medley, clocking a winning time of 1:47.61, over a second faster than his prelim time in the event.
Macho paired up with Rylee Sieren, Carter Byers and Clayton Treharne to take home gold in his final high school swim, winning the 400 freestyle relay.
Finn Martin of Newton set a new record in the 50 freestyle, going 20.06, eclipsing the previous mark set by Mark McGlaughlin of Iowa City West back in 2016 at 20.15.
Carroll’s Teagen Renze won gold in the 200 freestyle in 1:37.20, holding off West Des Moines Valley’s Will Van Zee, who had a time of 1:37.49. Van Zee did show off his skills by winning the 500 freestyle in almost eight full seconds.
Double State Titles For Andrew Seifert
Andrew Seifert from Cedar Rapids Washington broke the 100 freestyle record in the prelims and claimed gold in the finals, finishing in 43.60. His record-setting time was 43.25.
Seifert also followed up his record-breaking prelim swim in the 100 breaststroke by capturing gold in that event. The senior went 52.67 in the prelims and finished the finals in 53.40.
Southeast Polk’s Desmond Ortega won gold in the 100 backstroke with a time of 48.87
Relay Victories Help Propel Iowa City West To Team Gold
Iowa City West’s quartet of Ethan Landon, Jack Tunwall, Winston Fan and Oliver Mikulski won the 200 medley relay over Macho and Linn-Mar. Mikulski, Link Ortman, Fan and Hudson Huberg were winners in the 200 freestyle.
The final team standings saw Iowa City West claim the title over Linn-Mar, Waukee and Waukee Northwest. The Trojans finished with 224 points to 220 from the Lions.
Para Events See Several Records Fall
Max Heiar from Dubuque Senior won the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke, Austen Lovelace from Sioux City West was first in the 100 freestyle, Kale Lincoln from Southeast Polk clamed the 100 breaststroke and Jaiden Lovelace from Iowa City West was first in the 200 freestyle.
Heiar set meet records in both of his events, as did Lincoln, Jaiden Lovelace and Austen Lovelace.