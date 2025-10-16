Iowa High School Football Offensive Leaders After Week 7
Top passers, rushers, receivers in Iowa
We enter the home stretch of the Iowa high school football regular season with Week 8 beginning Thursday night.
From there, half of the state will play its final regular season game while the remaining half does so next week.
Class 2A, 1A, A and eight-player will find out postseason assignments this weekend, with 5A, 4A and 3A doing the same next weekend after playing out Week 9.
Here are the statistical leaders as of Wednesday, October 15 according to numbers uploaded to Bound:
Iowa High School Football Statistical Leaders
Passing
Class 5A
- Mack Heitland, Waukee Northwest, 1824
- Cal Jepsen, Sioux City East, 1613
- Joey Nahas, Dowling Catholic, 1482
- Reece Wheeler, Iowa City West, 1454
- James Hatlevig, Iowa City Liberty, 1453
Class 4A
- Cameron Boyd, Storm Lake, 1585
- Neil Brown, Davenport North, 1473
- Jayden Fujii, Council Bluffs Jefferson, 1307
- James Armstrong, North Polk, 1219
- Caden Klein, Newton, 1185
Class 3A
- Hudson Krukow, Central DeWitt, 1741
- Kellen Haverback, Mount Vernon, 1703
- Jadyn Burton, Keokuk, 1653
- Eli Kampman, Solon, 1307
- Tanner Ray, Creston, 1230
Class 2A
- Cal Bonifas, Bellevue, 2194
- Brock Badding, Kuemper Catholic, 1720
- Mack Murdock, Centerville, 1712
- Landon DeStigter, Western Christian, 1673
- Maddox Pattison, Oelwein, 1559
Class 1A
- Mick Hoffman, Cascade, 1801
- Noah Drew, Lawton-Bronson, 1678
- Garrett Luett, Underwood, 1527
- AJ Harder, Tri-Center, 1483
- Charlie Sager, Camanche, 1411
Class A
- Asher Norman, Central Decatur, 1599
- Jackson Verschoor, Woodbury Central, 1520
- Keenan Pals, East Buchanan, 1475
- Brody Heifner, Belmond-Klemme, 1411
- Ben Ramsey, IKM-Manning, 1359
Eight-Player
- Teagan Hanson, GTRA, 1852
- Keagan Lee, Easton Valley, 1726
- Dain Sprague, Calamus-Wheatland, 1687
- Trevor Tauber, Newell-Fonda, 1408
- Brady Boulton, Montezuma, 1249
Rushing
Class 5A
- Daniel Laramie, Ankeny, 1079
- Jaden Montgomery, Dubuque Hempstead, 1026
- Javaris Morgan, Ankeny Centennial, 907
- Felix Annan, Waterloo West, 863
- Ian Middleton, Dowling Catholic, 818
Class 4A
- Braydan Doss, Lewis Central, 1068
- Keshawn Wyldon, Burlington, 1061
- Scott Reed, Jr., Glenwood, 1006
- Josh Ringler, Grinnell, 939
- Isaiah Hansen, Newton, 921
Class 3A
- Ethan McNeal, Atlantic, 1061
- Adam Malik, Carroll, 1004
- Dylan Maasdam, MOC-Floyd Valley, 1004
- Christopher Meyer, Independence, 1003
- Kael Williams, Washington, 835
Class 2A
- Jayden Nanthan, West Burlington/Notre Dame, 1157
- Laken Caves, Alburnett, 1106
- Jarin Hoffman, Kuemper Catholic, 966
- Jaxon Paulsrud, Cherokee, 961
- Cody Long, Roland-Story, 922
Class 1A
- Wyatt Gelder, South Hamilton, 1011
- Coy Moline, Manson NW, 941
- Zane Mullenix, Eddyville-BF, 939
- Bradyen Yates, Emmetsburg, 936
- Cole Friessen, Hinton, 925
Class A
- Jaxon Gordon, Riverside, 1827
- Beau Burns, BGM, 1560
- Hunter Curley, Wapsie Valley, 1423
- Josh Winey, Earlham, 1156
- Kyle Irwin, St. Albert, 1060
Eight-Player
- Jamison Ewing, Southeast Warren, 1610
- Nathan Moon, Clarksville, 1292
- Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, 1257
- Fischer Buckingham, Wayne, 1159
- Wyatt Ragaller, Ar-We-Va, 1054
Receiving
Class 5A
- Ethan Headings, Iowa City West, 934
- Braiden Johnson, Des Moines East, 810
- Eli Robbins, Norwalk, 730
- Jordon Green, Waukee NW, 726
- Hayden Morrison, Bettendorf, 691
Class 4A
- David William, Storm Lake, 891
- Finn Martin, Newton, 692
- David Joiner, Davenport North, 672
- Tycen Augustine, Le Mars, 629
- Braxton Parks, Council Bluffs Jefferson, 557
Class 3A
- Kurt Joy, Keokuk, 618
- Jameson Gregoire, Central DeWitt, 594
- Gavin Egeland, Nevada, 549
- Brady Meadows, Central DeWitt, 548
- Chase Flaherty, Humboldt, 504
Class 2A
- Keenan Kilburg, Bellevue, 1232
- Luke Thoreson, Roland-Story, 773
- Klayton Lawson, Centerville, 703
- Gavin Steenhoek, PCM, 657
- Abram Decena, Centerville, 654
Class 1A
- Zach Nelson, Tri-Center, 845
- Sam Benson, South Hardin, 679
- Tanner Dixon, MVAOCOU, 634
- Brody Otting, Cascade, 601
- Reed Draper, Panorama, 581
Class A
- Brody Hamilton, Central Decatur, 710
- Paxon Applegate, Central Decatur, 617
- Braden Dougherty, Belmond-Klemme, 599
- Crosby Yoder, Logan-Magnolia, 585
- Landon Hassett, BGM, 582
Eight-Player
- Callan Messerich, Easton Valley, 982
- Eli Dee, Baxter, 798
- Chase Klatt, Calamus-Wheatland, 756
- Jaxson Schnell, GTRA, 743
- Jacksyn Hogrefe, Newell-Fonda, 653
Published