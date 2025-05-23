Iowa high school football: Pella announces schedule
From 2013-2017, the Pella football team won at least 11 games each season, including three consecutive unbeaten state championships.
After that, the Dutch battled to a couple of eight-win campaigns followed by two losing seasons before returning to the finals a year ago.
While Pella fell in the championship game to North Polk, the Dutch are looking to secure themselves another strong year behind returning standout Emmanuel Diers.
Diers rushed for 1,112 yards and 13 touchdowns while catching 45 passes for 502 and two more scores as a junior. He averaged over seven yards per rush and 11 yards per reception.
Joining him are Harrison Mullens, Rex Rhamy, Kyler VanMaanen and leading tackler Nate Werner, who had almost 110 tackles a season ago.
The Dutch will be tested, as the reigning Class 4A runners-up have a schedule that includes road games with Waverly-Shell Rock, North Scott, Marion, Oskaloosa and Grinnell.
Pella will host Ballard, Newton, Clear Creek-Amana and North Polk, who topped them for the championship.
Here is a look at the 2025 schedule for Pella football:
2025 PELLA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 29 Ballard
Sept. 5 at Waverly-Shell Rock
Sept. 12 at North Scott
Sept. 19 North Polk
Sept. 26 at Marion
Oct. 3 Newton
Oct. 10 at Oskaloosa
Oct. 17 Clear Creek-Amana
Oct. 24 at Grinnell