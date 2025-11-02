High School

Iowa High School Football Playoff Matchups, Schedule (IHSAA) - November 1, 2025

Get every Iowa high school football playoff matchup from Class 8-player through Class 5A

Robin Erickson

Southeast Polk takes on Iowa City Liberty on Friday night in the Class 5A quarterfinals.
Southeast Polk takes on Iowa City Liberty on Friday night in the Class 5A quarterfinals. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Iowa high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 1, with 36 games of quarterfinal and second round action.

High School On SI has the second round and quarterfinal matchups for Class 8-Player through Class 5A in the Iowa high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on Thursday, November 20.

Class 8-Man Bracket

Quarterfinals

Bishop Garrigan vs. Don Bosco - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Woodbine vs. Fremont-Mills - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. Edgewood-Colesburg - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Iowa Valley vs. Audubon - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Class A Bracket

Second Round

Gehlen Catholic vs. MMCRU - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Madrid vs. Woodbury Central - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST

West Fork vs. St. Ansgar - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST

North Linn vs. Pekin - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Mt. Ayr vs. Adair-Casey - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. West Sioux - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Maquoketa Valley vs. Wapsie Valley - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST

B-G-M vs. Lynnville-Sully - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Class 1A Bracket

Second Round

West Lyon vs. Lawton-Bronson - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST

West Marshall vs. Underwood - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Grundy Center vs. Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Beckman vs. Sigourney-Keota - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Regina vs. Cascade - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Hudson vs. Pleasantville - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST

South Hardin vs. Ridge View - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Treynor vs. Hinton - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Class 2A Bracket

Quarterfinals

Kuemper vs. Washington - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST

PCM vs. Wilton - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Mid-Prairie vs. Van Meter - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Osage vs. Alburnett - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Class 3A Bracket

Quarterfinals

Clear Lake vs. Nevada - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Solon vs. Winterset - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST

West Delaware vs. Wahlert - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Sioux Center - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Class 4A Bracket

Quarterfinals

Xavier vs. A-D-M - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Gilbert vs. Newton - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. North Polk - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Pella vs. Decorah - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Class 5A Bracket

Quarterfinals

Dowling vs. Iowa City West - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Northwest vs. Sioux City East - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Johnston vs. Valley - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Liberty vs. Southeast Polk - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Iowa