Iowa High School Football Playoff Matchups, Schedule (IHSAA) - November 1, 2025
The 2025 Iowa high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 1, with 36 games of quarterfinal and second round action.
High School On SI has the second round and quarterfinal matchups for Class 8-Player through Class 5A in the Iowa high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on Thursday, November 20.
Class 8-Man Bracket
Quarterfinals
Bishop Garrigan vs. Don Bosco - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Woodbine vs. Fremont-Mills - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. Edgewood-Colesburg - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Iowa Valley vs. Audubon - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Class A Bracket
Second Round
Gehlen Catholic vs. MMCRU - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Madrid vs. Woodbury Central - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST
West Fork vs. St. Ansgar - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST
North Linn vs. Pekin - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Mt. Ayr vs. Adair-Casey - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. West Sioux - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Maquoketa Valley vs. Wapsie Valley - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST
B-G-M vs. Lynnville-Sully - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Class 1A Bracket
Second Round
West Lyon vs. Lawton-Bronson - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST
West Marshall vs. Underwood - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Grundy Center vs. Clarion-Goldfield/DOWS - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Beckman vs. Sigourney-Keota - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Regina vs. Cascade - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Hudson vs. Pleasantville - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST
South Hardin vs. Ridge View - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Treynor vs. Hinton - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Class 2A Bracket
Quarterfinals
Kuemper vs. Washington - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST
PCM vs. Wilton - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Mid-Prairie vs. Van Meter - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Osage vs. Alburnett - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Class 3A Bracket
Quarterfinals
Clear Lake vs. Nevada - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Solon vs. Winterset - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST
West Delaware vs. Wahlert - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Sioux Center - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Class 4A Bracket
Quarterfinals
Xavier vs. A-D-M - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Gilbert vs. Newton - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. North Polk - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Pella vs. Decorah - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Class 5A Bracket
Quarterfinals
Dowling vs. Iowa City West - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Northwest vs. Sioux City East - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Johnston vs. Valley - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Liberty vs. Southeast Polk - 11/7 at 7:00 p.m. CST