Iowa High School Football Playoff Matchups, Schedule (IHSAA) - November 10, 2025
The 2025 Iowa high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 1, with 36 games of quarterfinal and second round action.
High School On SI has the second round and quarterfinal matchups for Class 8-Player through Class 5A in the Iowa high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on Thursday, November 20.
Class 8-Man Bracket
Semifinals
Bishop Garrigan vs. Audubon - 11/12 at 10:00 a.m. CST
Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. Woodbine - 11/12 at 1:00 p.m. CST
Class A Bracket
Semifinals
St. Ansgar vs. Wapsie Valley - 11/13 at 10:00 a.m. CST
MMCRU vs. West Sioux - 11/13 at 1:00 p.m. CST
Class 1A Bracket
Semifinals
Regina vs. Grundy Center - 11/14 at 10:00 a.m. CST
West Lyon vs. South Hardin - 11/14 at 1:00 p.m. CST
Class 2A Bracket
Semifinals
Van Meter vs. Osage - 11/15 at 10:00 a.m. CST
Kuemper vs. Wilton - 11/15 at 1:00 p.m. CST
Class 3A Bracket
Semifinals
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Wahlert - 11/15 at 4:00 p.m. CST
Solon vs. Nevada - 11/15 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Class 4A Bracket
Semifinals
Pella vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton - 11/13 at 4:00 p.m.
Newton vs. Xavier - 11/13 at 7:00 p.m.
Class 5A Bracket
Semifinals
Valley vs. Dowling - 11/14 at 4:00 p.m.
Liberty vs. Northwest - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.