Iowa High School Football Playoff Matchups, Schedule (IHSAA) - November 10, 2025

Get every Iowa high school football playoff matchup from Class 8-player through Class 5A

Liberty faces off against Northwest on Friday night in a Class 5A semifinal matchup.
The 2025 Iowa high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 1, with 36 games of quarterfinal and second round action.

High School On SI has the second round and quarterfinal matchups for Class 8-Player through Class 5A in the Iowa high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on Thursday, November 20.

Class 8-Man Bracket

Semifinals

Bishop Garrigan vs. Audubon - 11/12 at 10:00 a.m. CST

Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. Woodbine - 11/12 at 1:00 p.m. CST

Class A Bracket

Semifinals

St. Ansgar vs. Wapsie Valley - 11/13 at 10:00 a.m. CST

MMCRU vs. West Sioux - 11/13 at 1:00 p.m. CST

Class 1A Bracket

Semifinals

Regina vs. Grundy Center - 11/14 at 10:00 a.m. CST

West Lyon vs. South Hardin - 11/14 at 1:00 p.m. CST

Class 2A Bracket

Semifinals

Van Meter vs. Osage - 11/15 at 10:00 a.m. CST

Kuemper vs. Wilton - 11/15 at 1:00 p.m. CST

Class 3A Bracket

Semifinals

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Wahlert - 11/15 at 4:00 p.m. CST

Solon vs. Nevada - 11/15 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Class 4A Bracket

Semifinals

Pella vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton - 11/13 at 4:00 p.m.

Newton vs. Xavier - 11/13 at 7:00 p.m.

Class 5A Bracket

Semifinals

Valley vs. Dowling - 11/14 at 4:00 p.m.

Liberty vs. Northwest - 11/14 at 7:00 p.m.

