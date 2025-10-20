Iowa High School Football Playoff Matchups, Schedule (IHSAA) - October 20, 2025
The 2025 Iowa high school football playoffs begin on Friday, October 24, with 64 games in the playoff qualifiers and first round.
High School On SI has the first round matchups for Class 8-Player through Class 2A in the Iowa high school playoffs. The championship games will be played Thursday, November 20.
Class 3A through Class 5A round of 16 matchups will be released for all classes at 10 a.m., Saturday, October 25.
Class 8-Player Qualifiers & First Round Matchups
Exira-EHK (4-4) vs Woodbine (7-0) - 7:00 PM
Moravia (5-3) vs Iowa Valley (8-0) - 7:00 PM
North Union (4-3) vs GTRA (8-0) - 7:00 PM
Wayne (7-1) vs Bedford (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Lenox (5-3) vs Audubon (8-0) - 7:00 PM
Boyer Valley (6-2) vs Southeast Warren (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Kingsley-Pierson (6-3) vs Bishop Garrigan (8-0) - 7:00 PM
Ar-We-Va (5-3) vs Gladbrook-Reinbeck (8-0) - 7:00 PM
WACO (3-5) vs Edgewood-Colesburg (8-0) - 7:00 PM
Collins-Maxwell (6-3) vs Don Bosco (5-2) - 7:00 PM
Springville (5-4) vs Turkey Valley (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Janesville (5-4) vs Riceville (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Fremont-Mills (6-2) vs St. Edmond (5-3) - 7:00 PM
East Union (6-2) vs Montezuma (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Coon Rapids-Bayard (5-3) vs Clarksville (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Belle Plaine (4-4) vs Easton Valley (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Class A Qualifiers & First Round Matchups
Belmond-Klemme (3-5) vs MMCRU (8-0) - 7:00 PM
Gehlen Catholic (3-5) vs West Hancock (8-0) - 7:00 PM
East Marshall (5-3) vs Saint Ansgar (8-0) - 7:00 PM
Starmont (3-5) vs Wapsie Valley (8-0) - 7:00 PM
Wapello (5-3) vs Lynnville-Sully (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Earlham (4-4) vs Pekin (8-0) - 7:00 PM
Logan-Magnolia (5-3) vs ACGC (8-0) - 7:00 PM
AHSTW (4-4) vs Woodbury Central (8-0) - 7:00 PM
IKM-Manning (6-2) vs West Sioux (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Sibley-Ocheyedan (4-4) vs Newman Catholic (5-3) - 7:00 PM
West Fork (6-2) vs Nashua-Plainfield (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Columbus Community (3-5) vs North Linn (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Maquoketa Valley (6-2) vs Danville (6-2) - 7:00 PM
North Butler (4-4) vs Madrid (5-3) - 7:00 PM
BGM (6-2) vs Riverside (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Mount Ayr (5-3) vs St. Albert (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Class 1A Qualifiers & First Round Matchups
East Sac County (3-5) at West Lyon (8-0) - 7:00 PM
Lawton-Bronson (4-4) at Manson NW Webster (6-2) - 7:00 PM
EBF (3-5) at Grundy Center (8-0) - 7:00 PM
Central Springs (4-4) at Hudson (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Jesup (2-6) at Beckman Catholic (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Northeast (3-5) at Regina (8-0) - 7:00 PM
Shenandoah (3-5) at West Marshall (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Ogden (4-4) at Treynor (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Tri-Center (4-4) at Ridge View (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Hinton (5-3) at Emmetsburg (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Camanche (4-4) at South Hardin (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (5-3) at Columbus Catholic (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Union Community (6-2) at Cascade (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Interstate 35 (5-3) at Sigourney/Keota (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Durant (5-3) at Pleasantville (7-1) - 7:00 PM
South Central Calhoun (4-4) at Underwood (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Class 2A Qualifiers & First Round Matchups
Spirit Lake (3-5) at Cherokee (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Grand View (5-3) at Kuemper Catholic (8-0) - 5:00 PM
BHRV (4-4) at Osage (8-0) - 7:00 PM
Anamosa (3-5) at Roland-Story (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Denver (4-4) at West Branch (6-2) - 7:00 PM
North Fayette Valley (3-5) at Mid-Prairie (7-1) - 7:00 PM
West Liberty (3-5) at PCM (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Pella Christian (2-6) at Clarinda (6-2) - 7:00 PM
OABCIG (5-3) at Western Christian (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Unity Christian (3-5) at Okoboji (7-1) - 7:00 PM
Bellevue (7-1) at Waukon (5-3) - 7:00 PM
Woodward-Granger (6-2) at Hampton-Dumont-CAL (4-4) - 7:00 PM
Crestwood (4-4) at Alburnett (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Dike-New Hartford (5-3) at Wilton (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Mediapolis (4-4) at Centerville (7-1) - 7:00 PM
South Tama County (5-3) at Van Meter (6-2) - 7:00 PM
