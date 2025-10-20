High School

Iowa High School Football Playoff Matchups, Schedule (IHSAA) - October 20, 2025

Get every Iowa high school football first round matchup from Class 8-player through Class 2A

Robin Erickson

Grundy Center hosts EBF on Friday night as they look to repeat as Iowa Class 1A champions.
Grundy Center hosts EBF on Friday night as they look to repeat as Iowa Class 1A champions.

The 2025 Iowa high school football playoffs begin on Friday, October 24, with 64 games in the playoff qualifiers and first round.

High School On SI has the first round matchups for Class 8-Player through Class 2A in the Iowa high school playoffs. The championship games will be played Thursday, November 20.

Class 3A through Class 5A round of 16 matchups will be released for all classes at 10 a.m., Saturday, October 25.

Class 8-Player Qualifiers & First Round Matchups

Exira-EHK (4-4) vs Woodbine (7-0) - 7:00 PM

Moravia (5-3) vs Iowa Valley (8-0) - 7:00 PM

North Union (4-3) vs GTRA (8-0) - 7:00 PM

Wayne (7-1) vs Bedford (7-1) - 7:00 PM

Lenox (5-3) vs Audubon (8-0) - 7:00 PM

Boyer Valley (6-2) vs Southeast Warren (6-2) - 7:00 PM

Kingsley-Pierson (6-3) vs Bishop Garrigan (8-0) - 7:00 PM

Ar-We-Va (5-3) vs Gladbrook-Reinbeck (8-0) - 7:00 PM

WACO (3-5) vs Edgewood-Colesburg (8-0) - 7:00 PM

Collins-Maxwell (6-3) vs Don Bosco (5-2) - 7:00 PM

Springville (5-4) vs Turkey Valley (5-3) - 7:00 PM

Janesville (5-4) vs Riceville (6-2) - 7:00 PM

Fremont-Mills (6-2) vs St. Edmond (5-3) - 7:00 PM

East Union (6-2) vs Montezuma (6-2) - 7:00 PM

Coon Rapids-Bayard (5-3) vs Clarksville (6-2) - 7:00 PM

Belle Plaine (4-4) vs Easton Valley (7-1) - 7:00 PM

Class A Qualifiers & First Round Matchups

Belmond-Klemme (3-5) vs MMCRU (8-0) - 7:00 PM

Gehlen Catholic (3-5) vs West Hancock (8-0) - 7:00 PM

East Marshall (5-3) vs Saint Ansgar (8-0) - 7:00 PM

Starmont (3-5) vs Wapsie Valley (8-0) - 7:00 PM

Wapello (5-3) vs Lynnville-Sully (7-1) - 7:00 PM

Earlham (4-4) vs Pekin (8-0) - 7:00 PM

Logan-Magnolia (5-3) vs ACGC (8-0) - 7:00 PM

AHSTW (4-4) vs Woodbury Central (8-0) - 7:00 PM

IKM-Manning (6-2) vs West Sioux (7-1) - 7:00 PM

Sibley-Ocheyedan (4-4) vs Newman Catholic (5-3) - 7:00 PM

West Fork (6-2) vs Nashua-Plainfield (7-1) - 7:00 PM

Columbus Community (3-5) vs North Linn (7-1) - 7:00 PM

Maquoketa Valley (6-2) vs Danville (6-2) - 7:00 PM

North Butler (4-4) vs Madrid (5-3) - 7:00 PM

BGM (6-2) vs Riverside (6-2) - 7:00 PM

Mount Ayr (5-3) vs St. Albert (5-3) - 7:00 PM

Class 1A Qualifiers & First Round Matchups

East Sac County (3-5) at West Lyon (8-0) - 7:00 PM

Lawton-Bronson (4-4) at Manson NW Webster (6-2) - 7:00 PM

EBF (3-5) at Grundy Center (8-0) - 7:00 PM

Central Springs (4-4) at Hudson (4-4) - 7:00 PM

Jesup (2-6) at Beckman Catholic (7-1) - 7:00 PM

Northeast (3-5) at Regina (8-0) - 7:00 PM

Shenandoah (3-5) at West Marshall (6-2) - 7:00 PM

Ogden (4-4) at Treynor (7-1) - 7:00 PM

Tri-Center (4-4) at Ridge View (5-3) - 7:00 PM

Hinton (5-3) at Emmetsburg (6-2) - 7:00 PM

Camanche (4-4) at South Hardin (7-1) - 7:00 PM

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (5-3) at Columbus Catholic (5-3) - 7:00 PM

Union Community (6-2) at Cascade (6-2) - 7:00 PM

Interstate 35 (5-3) at Sigourney/Keota (4-4) - 7:00 PM

Durant (5-3) at Pleasantville (7-1) - 7:00 PM

South Central Calhoun (4-4) at Underwood (6-2) - 7:00 PM

Class 2A Qualifiers & First Round Matchups

Spirit Lake (3-5) at Cherokee (6-2) - 7:00 PM

Grand View (5-3) at Kuemper Catholic (8-0) - 5:00 PM

BHRV (4-4) at Osage (8-0) - 7:00 PM

Anamosa (3-5) at Roland-Story (6-2) - 7:00 PM

Denver (4-4) at West Branch (6-2) - 7:00 PM

North Fayette Valley (3-5) at Mid-Prairie (7-1) - 7:00 PM

West Liberty (3-5) at PCM (7-1) - 7:00 PM

Pella Christian (2-6) at Clarinda (6-2) - 7:00 PM

OABCIG (5-3) at Western Christian (6-2) - 7:00 PM

Unity Christian (3-5) at Okoboji (7-1) - 7:00 PM

Bellevue (7-1) at Waukon (5-3) - 7:00 PM

Woodward-Granger (6-2) at Hampton-Dumont-CAL (4-4) - 7:00 PM

Crestwood (4-4) at Alburnett (6-2) - 7:00 PM

Dike-New Hartford (5-3) at Wilton (6-2) - 7:00 PM

Mediapolis (4-4) at Centerville (7-1) - 7:00 PM

South Tama County (5-3) at Van Meter (6-2) - 7:00 PM

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

