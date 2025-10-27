High School

Iowa High School Football Playoff Matchups, Schedule (IHSAA) - October 27, 2025

Get every Iowa high school football first round matchup from Class 8-player through Class 5A

Robin Erickson

No. 1 Dowling Catholic host Waterloo West on Friday night in the first round of Iowa 5A playoffs.
The 2025 Iowa high school football playoffs continue on Friday, October 31, with 56 games round of 16 action.

High School On SI has the round of 16 matchups for Class 8-Player through Class 5A in the Iowa high school playoffs. The championship games will be played Thursday, November 20.

Class 8-Player Round of 16 Matchups

North Union (5-3) at Bishop Garrigan (9-0) - 7:00 PM

Clarksville (7-2) at Don Bosco (6-2) - 7:00 PM

Southeast Warren (7-2) at Woodbine (8-0) - 7:00 PM

Fremont-Mills (7-2) at Bedford (8-1) - 7:00 PM

Easton Valley (8-1) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (9-0) - 7:00 PM

Turkey Valley (6-3) at Edgewood-Colesburg (9-0) - 7:00 PM

Janesville (6-4) at Iowa Valley (9-0) - 7:00 PM

Montezuma (7-2) at Audubon (9-0) - 7:00 PM

Class A Round of 16 Matchups

Gehlen Catholic (4-5) at MMCRU (9-0) - 7:00 PM

Madrid (6-3) at Woodbury Central (9-0) - 7:00 PM

West Fork (7-2) at Saint Ansgar (9-0) - 7:00 PM

North Linn (8-1) at Pekin (9-0) - 7:00 PM

Mount Ayr (6-3) at ACGC (9-0) - 7:00 PM

Sibley-Ocheyedan (5-4) at West Sioux (8-1) - 7:00 PM

Maquoketa Valley (7-2) at Wapsie Valley (9-0) - 7:00 PM

BGM (7-2) at Lynnville-Sully (8-1) - 7:00 PM

Class 1A Round of 16 Matchups

Lawton-Bronson (5-4) at West Lyon (9-0) - 7:00 PM

Underwood (7-2) at West Marshall (7-2) - 7:00 PM

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (6-3) at Grundy Center (9-0) - 7:00 PM

Sigourney/Keota (5-4) at Beckman Catholic (8-1) - 7:00 PM

Cascade (7-2) at Regina (9-0) - 7:00 PM

Pleasantville (8-1) at Hudson (5-4) - 7:00 PM

Ridge View (6-3) at South Hardin (8-1) - 7:00 PM

Hinton (6-3) at Treynor (8-1) - 7:00 PM

Class 2A Round of 16 Matchups

OABCIG (6-3) at Kuemper Catholic (9-0) - 5:00 PM

Unity Christian (4-5) at Cherokee (7-2) - 7:00 PM

Pella Christian (3-6) at PCM (8-1) - 7:00 PM

Wilton (7-2) at West Branch (7-2) - 7:00 PM

Mediapolis (5-4) at Mid-Prairie (8-1) - 7:00 PM

Van Meter (7-2) at Roland-Story (7-2) - 7:00 PM

Hampton-Dumont-CAL (5-4) at Osage (9-0) - 7:00 PM

Waukon (6-3) at Alburnett (7-2) - 7:00 PM

Class 3A Round of 16 Matchups

Mount Vernon (6-3) at Clear Lake (9-0) - 7:00 PM

Nevada (7-2) at Carroll (6-3) - 8:00 PM

Benton (5-4) at Solon (9-0) - 7:00 PM

Independence (6-3) at Winterset (6-3) - 7:00 PM

Mount Pleasant (7-2) at West Delaware (8-1) - 7:00 PM

Central DeWitt (7-2) at Wahlert Catholic (7-2) - 7:00 PM

Atlantic (6-3) at Bishop Heelan (7-2) - 7:00 PM

Des Moines Christian (6-3) at Sioux Center (8-1) - 7:00 PM

Class 4A Round of 16 Matchups

Waverly-Shell Rock (4-5) at Xavier (9-0) - 7:00 PM

North Scott (6-3) at ADM (8-1) - 7:00 PM

Lewis Central (5-4) at Gilbert (9-0) - 7:00 PM

Fort Dodge (8-1) at Newton (8-1) - 7:00 PM

LeMars (5-4) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1) - 7:00 PM

Glenwood (7-2) at North Polk (7-2) - 7:00 PM

Davenport North (6-3) at Pella (8-1) - 7:00 PM

Decorah (7-2) at Western Dubuque (7-2) - 7:00 PM

Class 5A Round of 16 Matchups

Waterloo West (5-4) vs Dowling Catholic (8-1) - 7:00 PM

Iowa City West (7-2) at Cedar Falls (7-2) - 7:00 PM

Indianola (6-3) at Waukee Northwest (8-1) - 7:00 PM

Dallas Center-Grimes (7-2) at Sioux City East (8-1) - 7:00 PM

Ankeny Centennial (5-4) at Johnston (7-2) - 7:00 PM

Prairie (6-3) at Valley (7-2) - 7:00 PM

Waukee (4-5) at Iowa City Liberty (8-1) - 7:00 PM

Southeast Polk (5-4) at Ankeny (7-2) - 7:00 PM

ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

