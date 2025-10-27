Iowa High School Football Playoff Matchups, Schedule (IHSAA) - October 27, 2025
The 2025 Iowa high school football playoffs continue on Friday, October 31, with 56 games round of 16 action.
High School On SI has the round of 16 matchups for Class 8-Player through Class 5A in the Iowa high school playoffs. The championship games will be played Thursday, November 20.
Class 8-Player Round of 16 Matchups
North Union (5-3) at Bishop Garrigan (9-0) - 7:00 PM
Clarksville (7-2) at Don Bosco (6-2) - 7:00 PM
Southeast Warren (7-2) at Woodbine (8-0) - 7:00 PM
Fremont-Mills (7-2) at Bedford (8-1) - 7:00 PM
Easton Valley (8-1) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (9-0) - 7:00 PM
Turkey Valley (6-3) at Edgewood-Colesburg (9-0) - 7:00 PM
Janesville (6-4) at Iowa Valley (9-0) - 7:00 PM
Montezuma (7-2) at Audubon (9-0) - 7:00 PM
Class A Round of 16 Matchups
Gehlen Catholic (4-5) at MMCRU (9-0) - 7:00 PM
Madrid (6-3) at Woodbury Central (9-0) - 7:00 PM
West Fork (7-2) at Saint Ansgar (9-0) - 7:00 PM
North Linn (8-1) at Pekin (9-0) - 7:00 PM
Mount Ayr (6-3) at ACGC (9-0) - 7:00 PM
Sibley-Ocheyedan (5-4) at West Sioux (8-1) - 7:00 PM
Maquoketa Valley (7-2) at Wapsie Valley (9-0) - 7:00 PM
BGM (7-2) at Lynnville-Sully (8-1) - 7:00 PM
Class 1A Round of 16 Matchups
Lawton-Bronson (5-4) at West Lyon (9-0) - 7:00 PM
Underwood (7-2) at West Marshall (7-2) - 7:00 PM
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (6-3) at Grundy Center (9-0) - 7:00 PM
Sigourney/Keota (5-4) at Beckman Catholic (8-1) - 7:00 PM
Cascade (7-2) at Regina (9-0) - 7:00 PM
Pleasantville (8-1) at Hudson (5-4) - 7:00 PM
Ridge View (6-3) at South Hardin (8-1) - 7:00 PM
Hinton (6-3) at Treynor (8-1) - 7:00 PM
Class 2A Round of 16 Matchups
OABCIG (6-3) at Kuemper Catholic (9-0) - 5:00 PM
Unity Christian (4-5) at Cherokee (7-2) - 7:00 PM
Pella Christian (3-6) at PCM (8-1) - 7:00 PM
Wilton (7-2) at West Branch (7-2) - 7:00 PM
Mediapolis (5-4) at Mid-Prairie (8-1) - 7:00 PM
Van Meter (7-2) at Roland-Story (7-2) - 7:00 PM
Hampton-Dumont-CAL (5-4) at Osage (9-0) - 7:00 PM
Waukon (6-3) at Alburnett (7-2) - 7:00 PM
Class 3A Round of 16 Matchups
Mount Vernon (6-3) at Clear Lake (9-0) - 7:00 PM
Nevada (7-2) at Carroll (6-3) - 8:00 PM
Benton (5-4) at Solon (9-0) - 7:00 PM
Independence (6-3) at Winterset (6-3) - 7:00 PM
Mount Pleasant (7-2) at West Delaware (8-1) - 7:00 PM
Central DeWitt (7-2) at Wahlert Catholic (7-2) - 7:00 PM
Atlantic (6-3) at Bishop Heelan (7-2) - 7:00 PM
Des Moines Christian (6-3) at Sioux Center (8-1) - 7:00 PM
Class 4A Round of 16 Matchups
Waverly-Shell Rock (4-5) at Xavier (9-0) - 7:00 PM
North Scott (6-3) at ADM (8-1) - 7:00 PM
Lewis Central (5-4) at Gilbert (9-0) - 7:00 PM
Fort Dodge (8-1) at Newton (8-1) - 7:00 PM
LeMars (5-4) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (8-1) - 7:00 PM
Glenwood (7-2) at North Polk (7-2) - 7:00 PM
Davenport North (6-3) at Pella (8-1) - 7:00 PM
Decorah (7-2) at Western Dubuque (7-2) - 7:00 PM
Class 5A Round of 16 Matchups
Waterloo West (5-4) vs Dowling Catholic (8-1) - 7:00 PM
Iowa City West (7-2) at Cedar Falls (7-2) - 7:00 PM
Indianola (6-3) at Waukee Northwest (8-1) - 7:00 PM
Dallas Center-Grimes (7-2) at Sioux City East (8-1) - 7:00 PM
Ankeny Centennial (5-4) at Johnston (7-2) - 7:00 PM
Prairie (6-3) at Valley (7-2) - 7:00 PM
Waukee (4-5) at Iowa City Liberty (8-1) - 7:00 PM
Southeast Polk (5-4) at Ankeny (7-2) - 7:00 PM