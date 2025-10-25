Iowa High School Football Playoff Qualifiers Announced
The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced the 48 playoff qualifiers in Class 5A, 4A and 3A after the conclusion of Week 9 games Friday night.
On Saturday, the pairings for those three classes along with 2A, 1A, A and eight-player will be revealed.
All seven classes will hit the field next Friday night for postseason action as the road to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls continues.
Dowling Catholic, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Clear Lake Secure Top Seeds
Playoff action started for 2A, 1A, A and eight-player, as those winners will be regrouped into new round of 16 pairings to join 5A, 4A and 3A by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. Pairings are scheduled to be released Saturday morning at 10 a.m. CT.
Dowling Catholic is the No. 1 seed in 5A, as the Maroons have won eight consecutive games since a Week 1 loss to West Des Moines Valley, who is No. 6. Cedar Rapids Xavier is the top-seed in 4A and Clear Lake holds that spot in 3A.
Here are the Iowa High School Athletic Association playoff qualifiers in 5A, 4A and 3A.
Iowa High School Athletic Association Football Playoff Qualifiers
Class 5A
- Dowling Catholic
- Waukee Northwest
- Johnston
- Iowa City Liberty
- Ankeny
- Valley
- Sioux City East
- Cedar Falls
- Iowa City West
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Southeast Polk
- Waukee
- Ankeny Centennial
- Indianola
- Waterloo West
Class 4A
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Gilbert
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Pella
- Western Dubuque
- North Polk
- Newton
- Decorah
- ADM
- Fort Dodge
- Glenwood
- North Scott
- Le Mars
- Lewis Central
- Davenport North
- Waverly-Shell Rock
Class 3A
- Clear Lake
- Solon
- West Delaware
- Sioux Center
- Bishop Heelan
- Wahlert Catholic
- Nevada
- Independence
- Central DeWitt
- Mount Pleasant
- Winterset
- Des Moines Christian
- Benton Community
- Mount Vernon
- Carroll
- Atlantic