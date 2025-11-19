Iowa High School Football Playoffs: Bishop Garrigan Vs. Woodbine
The Iowa high school football playoffs have reached the final round, as championship action kicks off Thursday morning from inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
In the first championship game, Bishop Garrigan meets Woodbine for the eight-player title. Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m.
The Golden Bears and Tigers are both unbeaten on the year, as Bishop Garrigan enters with a 12-0 record and Woodbine has gone 11-0.
Live streaming for the contest will be available on YouTube via Iowa PBS of all the championship games.
Here is a breakdown of what to look for when each team has the ball and when each team is on defense, along with key season information for the teams still alive.
Iowa High School Football Eight-Player State Championship Game
Bishop Garrigan Golden Bears (12-0)
- Defeated Kingsley-Pierson, 60-20
- Defeated Riceville, 52-0
- Defeated North Iowa, 70-6
- Defeated St. Edmond, 65-6
- Defeated Turkey Valley, 51-0
- Defeated North Union, 54-7
- Defeated Northwood-Kensett, 61-13
- Defeated West Bend-Mallard, 56-0
- Defeated Kingsley-Pierson, 57-12*
- Defeated North Union, 50-15*
- Defeated Don Bosco, 51-21*
- Defeated Audubon, 60-36*
When the Golden Bears are on offense: The offense starts and ends with senior quarterback Tate Foertsch, as the three-year starter continues to impress. Foertsch has thrown for 1,202 yards with 25 touchdowns and just one interception on 98 attempts, adding 1,005 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns. Ethan Marso has a team-high 1,323 yards on the ground and 27 touchdowns while CJ McGregor adds 587 yards and 11 scores.
When Foertsch looks to air it out, he has key targets in Michael Joyce and Weston Rosenmeyer. The juniors are the top receivers for Bishop Garrigan, as Joyce has 468 yards and eight TDs while Rosenmeyer has 352 and seven touchdowns on just 15 receptions.
When the Golden Bears are on defense: As you would expect, many of the same offensive stars shine on defense. Foertsch has 10 of Bishop Garrigan’s 23 interceptions this year, returning two for scores. Joyce has five picks, with one a pick-6. Carter Schwab, a two-way starter along the lines, has 10.5 tackles for loss with 6.5 sacks, as Marso has 53 tackles and Foertsch 41.4.
Woodbine Tigers (11-0)
- Defeated Lenox, 52-8
- Defeated Sidney, 86-8
- Defeated Fremont-Mills, 54-12
- Defeated Stanton, 76-6
- Defeated East Mills, 74-0
- Defeated Coon Rapids-Bayard, 70-6
- Defeated Boyer Valley, 62-7
- Defeated Exira-EHK, 78-6*
- Defeated Southeast Warren, 68-0*
- Defeated Fremont-Mills, 50-12*
- Defeated Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 38-30*
When the Tigers are on offense: As you saw in the semifinals, Micah Moores can be dangerous in the open field. Moores has 576 yards rushing and 281 yards receiving with 17 total touchdowns scored. Brody Pryor has completed 69 percent of his passes for 1,805 yards and 35 TDs with just three interceptions, adding 672 yards rushing and 14 more scores.
Leading the way in the aerial attack is Landon Blum, as the five-star receiver has 22 touchdowns on 52 receptions for 933 yards. Brenden Wagner, Moores and Ayden Coenen are also key targets for Blum. Along the offensive line, Jax Pryor has been awarded 23 pancake blocks and Brenner Sullivan 17.
When the Tigers are on defense: Woodbine has picked off 15 passes and recovered 12 fumbles, recording five kickoff returns for scores to go along with a punt return and two interception returns with a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Matthew Tremel has 16.5 tackles for loss and four sacks, Lucas Olson has 6.5 sacks and Joe Freund has 12 tackles for loss.