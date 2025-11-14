Iowa High School Football Playoffs: Iowa City Regina Ends Streak
The streak came to an end, and Iowa City Regina moved into the Class 1A Iowa high school football state championship game Friday.
With a 24-12 win, the Regals earned a spot back in the title round and helped secure the school’s place in history, ending Grundy Center’s win streak.
Iowa City Regina and Waterloo East are tied for the longest win streaks in Iowa high school football. The Spartans were hot on the heels of both, but will see their run end at 50 in a row - including three consecutive state championships.
Kyle Tracy put the hammer down with a final touchdown run, capping an incredible game for the senior quarterback. He put the Regals ahead for good with a 12-yard TD run in the second quarter.
Tracy finished with 122 yards passing and a touchdown to Drew Greve, along with 121 yards rushing and two scores on the ground. Savion Miller added 167 yards rushing and a touchdown as part of a dominating ground attack.
Greve caught two for 44 and Tate Wallace had two receptions for 40 yards. Miller, a junior, has an offer from Miami while Wallace, also a junior, has an offer from Tennessee.
Aiden Betts put Grundy Center on the board in the first on a 29-yard field goal, as Greve answered with his TD catch. Judd Jirovsky, a Stanford golf commit, hit Eli Wegmann from 14 yards out to answer.
The Regals finished with 292 yards rushing and 414 yards of total offense, holding Grundy Center to just over two yards per carry on the ground.
Jirovsky led the Spartans with over 250 yards of total offense.
Wallace shined on the defensive side, recording seven tackles with three for loss. Roan Eeckhoff had three tackles for loss for Iowa City Regina, as did Will Litton. Greve picked off two passes and James Whisler had another.
Wallace also broke up two passes and had a quarterback hurry.
Pete Lebo led the Grundy Center defense with 17 tackles, as Hayden Geerdes had 14 and Aiden Hook 10. Hook also had a sack in the game, as Drew Hinders and Jirovsky each picked off passes.
Waterloo East and Iowa City Regina hold the state’s longest win streak at 56 consecutive game. Grundy Center would have had a chance to break that mark next year.
Defending 2A state champion West Lyon will play South Hardin in the other semifinal, with the winners squaring off next week for the title.