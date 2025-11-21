Iowa High School Football Playoffs: Nevada Completes Cinderella Run
Not Clear Lake, not Solon and not Bishop Heelan could keep Nevada from making history this year.
The Cubs knocked off No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4 on their way to winning the first state football championship in program history.
Nevada finished off the improbable run with a convincing 27-6 victory over the Crusaders on Friday afternoon from Cedar Falls, Iowa and the UNI-Dome.
After besting top-ranked Clear Lake in the quarterfinals, Nevada handled rival Solon in the semifinals to reach this point.
Austin Waldera followed up his 200-yard rushing performance in the final four with 173 yards and a touchdown, as Drake Hinson added 74 yards passing, 59 yards rushing and a score.
Lucas Brown caught a touchdown pass from Gavin Egeland, made all three of his extra-point attempts and knocked in two field goals.
Kasen Thomas, Iowa Commit, Limited For Bishop Heelan
For Bishop Heelan, they played without the services of University of Iowa commit Kasen Thomas, who was injured in the semifinals. Thomas dressed, but did not play a snap on offense for the Crusaders, who were held to negative-6 yards rushing.
Noah Conley threw for 230 yards and hit Caden Lester on a touchdown, as Lester caught nine passes for 93 yards. Jonathon Hope had three catches for 62 yards and Grant Whitcomb caught four balls for 60.
Thomas did play defense, finishing with three tackles.
Nevada struck first in the opening quarter when Egeland made a 23-yard field goal following a nine-play, 64-yard drive that took up nearly half the quarter. Waldera darted into the end zone late in the first from 15 yards out, making it 10-0 following the Egeland kick.
Midway through the second quarter, Egeland made another field goal, this time from 31 yards out. Again, Nevada held the ball for over five minutes in the quarter.
Bishop Heelan cut into the deficit when Conley found Lester from 10 yards out, capping a 10-play, 87-yard drive with 6:08 to play in the third quarter.
Gavin Egeland Completes Big Day With Passing Touchdown
Egeland got in on the fun seconds into the fourth when he threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Brown, making it 20-6. Hinson finished off the incredible run with a 20-yard touchdown to make it 27-6.
Waldera led the Cubs with seven tackles and two quarterback hurries, as Jaycee Rangel-Bello also had two quarterback hurries. John Nelson recorded two sacks as Cedar Smith, Jaden Grimm and Justin Happe each had one.
Dylan Knapp had a game-high 14 tackles to lead the Crusaders, with Zack Harpenau recording 11.