Iowa High School Football Playoffs: Pella Back In Title Round
Emmanuel Diers ran for 197 yards and scored three touchdowns to help Pella return to the Class 4A championship game for a second consecutive season.
The Dutch posted a rebounding 35-14 victory over Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Thursday in the semifinals inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Diers, one of the key returning players back from last year, carried the ball 33 times and found the end zone on runs of 16, 5 and 5 yards. He had the first touchdown of the game, capping a 16-play, 79-yard drive that took up over seven minutes of the clock.
The Warriors, who were in the 3A semifinals last year before moving up to 4A this fall, answered, as Beckett Verros scored from nine yards out. Sergeant Bluff-Luton worked quickly down the field, covering 60 yards in five plays and taking up less than two minutes.
Pella, who lost in the finals to North Polk a year ago, scored the next 21 points, including two TD runs by Diers. In between, Michael Manning hit Logan VanDenBroek from 43 yards out for a score.
Manning finished 14 of 18 passing for 157 yards with the TD, as VandenBroek caught two passes for 75 yards. Harrison Mullens had seven receptions for 69 yards.
Verros would score a second time for Sergeant Bluff-Luton, ending his season with 16 carries for 131 yards on the ground.
Both Nate Warner for Pella and Gavin Warren for Sergeant Bluff-Luton had interceptions, as Kyler VanMaanen recorded 19 tackles for the Dutch. Warner had 16 stops and Gage Branderhorst 10.
Dax Koedam led the Warriors with 11 tackles and Xavier Jones tallied 10.
Top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier and Newton square off in the second semifinal. This post will be updated upon the conclusion of that contest.