Iowa High School Football Playoffs: Revenge For No. 1 Dowling Catholic
In Week 1 of the Iowa high school football regular season, Valley scored a victory over Dowling Catholic.
On Friday evening in the Class 5A state semifinals, the Maroons returned the favor.
Dowling Catholic scored a 14-10 victory over its long-time rivals, advancing to the 5A state championship game. The regular season loss to the Tigers remains the lone setback this year for the Maroons.
Joey Nahas hit Iowa State University commit Jeffrey Roberts on a 69-yard touchdown strike with just under two minutes to play in the third quarter for the game-winning points. Earlier in the quarter, Nahas found brother Jimmy Nahas on a 28-yard TD.
Nahas finished 8-for-17 for 151 yards and the two touchdowns, as Ian Middleton ran for 125 yards on 29 carries. Roberts had three receptions for 76 yards, Jimmy Nahas finished with two for 44 and University of Northern Iowa commit Sam Drexler caught two passes.
"We knew what we could do," Nahas said. "We just had to stay poised. This means a lot but we didn't come here to win the semifinal game."
Blake Dorenkamp got the Tigers on the board in the first quarter, scoring from 29 yards out. Conley Harne gave Valey a 10-7 lead late in the third quarter when he kicked a 43-yard field goal.
Dorenkamp ran for 103 yards and Louisville commit Jayden McGregory caught six passes for 60 yards. McGregory’s final high school catch, though, came up a couple yards short on fourth-down late in the game.
Drake DeGroote was 9 of 18 passing for 64 yards with an interception.
On defense for Dowling, Carlos Blount had 10 tackles and Anthony Bonanno had eight with fuor for loss. Bonnano had two sacks and Ryan Bobo one. Jeremiah Roberson recorded an interception.
The Tiger defense was led by Hayden Demaray, who had 10 tackles with three for loss. Alonzo Jimenez had five tackles and three for loss.Demaray recorded 2.5 sacks and Jimenez had 1.5.
Waukee Northwest and Iowa City Liberty collide in the second semifinal from the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.