Iowa High School Football Playoffs: Saint Ansgar Advances
For 24 minutes, Wapsie Valley looked poised to pull the upset and knock top-ranked Saint Ansgar off in the Class A Iowa high school football playoffs on Thursday inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
But a pair of big plays turned all of that around, as the Saints advanced to the championship with a 31-7 victory.
Trailing 7-6 at the intermission, Connor Mullenbach returned the opening kickoff in the second half 83 yards for a touchdown, putting Saint Ansgar ahead, 12-7. Later in the third quarter, the Warriors had pinned the Saints down deep near their own end zone.
But instead of forcing a three-and-out and getting the ball back by flipping the field, it was a 90-yard pass-and-catch connection by Porter Schwiesow and star running back Korben Michels that resulted in a touchdown.
Leading 18-7 late in the third, Schwiesow broke free for a 30-yard run, adding another touchdown scamper in the fourth. The sophomore, who replaced standout Jayce Schwiesow at quarterback this year, finished 4-for-7 for 115 yards and two touchdowns, rushing for 41 yards and two more scores.
Michels, one of the top running backs in the state, had 74 yards on 14 carries and 95 yards receiving with two touchdowns on two receptions.
For Wapsie Valley, Hunter Curley finished with 81 yards rushing and Caleb Hogan had 96 yards passing, including an 8-yard touchdown to Cadyn Dana.
Saint Ansgar’s defense recorded two interceptions courtesy Jaeger Trytten and Joe Clevenber, as Chase Haugen had a sack. Clevenger led with 15 tackles and both Matt Clevenger and Seth Shotts each had nine stops. Michels also recovered a fumble.
Blake Heese had 10 tackles with a fumble recovery for the Wapsie Valley defense, as Luke Riordan recorded eight tackles.
The Saints previously won a state football title competing in 1A back in 2011. Wapsie Valley was in pursuit of the sixth state football championship for the program.
West Sioux, MMCRU Square Off in Second Class A Iowa High School State Football Semifinal
West Sioux and MMCRU are playing in the other Class A semifinal, and this post will be updated upon the conclusion of that contest.