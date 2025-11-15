Iowa High School Football Playoffs: Van Meter Rallies Back To Finals
Perennial state contender Van Meter showed grit and determination on Saturday, rallying to advance to the Class 2A Iowa high school football state championship game.
The Bulldogs scored twice in the second half, knocking off Osage, 14-6. The Green Devils were making their first-ever appearance in the semifinals from the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Christian Williams scored both touchdowns for Van Meter, finding the end zone on a 2-yard run with 5:11 to go in the third quarter, and again with just under six minutes to play in the game from 1-yard out.
The first scoring drive consisted of nine plays and 45 yards, taking up nearly five minutes. The second was much shorter, as the Bulldogs capped a four-play, five-yard series with the game-winning score.
Osage took the lead in the second when Quinn Street found Griffin Uhlenhopp on a 32-yard scoring strike with less than two minutes to play before the break.
Defenses reigned supreme in this one, as the two teams combined for 13 punts and were just 4-for-23 on third-down conversions.
But Williams took over for Van Meter, rushing 26 times for 94 yards and the two touchdown runs. Henry Lounsbury added 52 yards rushing and 34 yards in the air for the Bulldogs.
Street completed 9 of 20 for 130 yards, adding 21 yards rushing. Brock Trees led the Green Devils with 50 yards rushing, as Uhlenhopp caught two passes for 32 yards and Sevryn Dodd had two catches for 35. Trees also had 27 yards receiving on the day.
Tate Doggett picked off a pass for the Bulldogs and had a team-leading 12 tackles. Adam Glade had two sacks among his seven tackles and Williams recorded 10 tackles on defense with one for loss.
Jacob Vance led Osage’s defense with nine tackles, Trees and Cooper Street each had eight and both forced a fumble. Street also had a tackle for loss.
The Bulldogs are going for a fifth state football championship, having won three straight from 2021-22 in 1A and 2A. They captured the first state football title in school history in 2017.
Van Meter advances to take on either Kuemper Catholic or Wilton, who square off in the other 2A semifinal. The final semifinal round games in Iowa high school football will take place later today when defending 3A state champion Wahlert Catholic meets Bishop Heelan and Nevada plays Solon.