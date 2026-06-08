Iowa High School Football Prospect Commits To Big Ten Program

An Iowa high school football prospect has committed to a Big Ten Conference program to continue his athletic career.

Ankeny Centennial High School’s Cade Newman posted on social media this weekend that he has committed to the University of Illinois.

Newman holds offers from nearly 20 programs including Iowa State, Wake Forest, Arkansas State, Air Force, Army, Florida Atlantic, New Mexico, Northern Illinois, Rice, Toledo, Tulsa, UAB, Connecticut, Wyoming, Illinois State, Northern Iowa, South Dakota and Western Illinois.

“Very grateful to announce my commitment to the University of Illinois!” Newman wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Couldn’t have done this without the support system behind me, my parents, friends, family, Ben Durbin, Coach Pezzetti, Coach Booth and everyone else who has impacted my career!

“Super excited for this opportunity! Let’s get to work!”

Very grateful to announce my commitment to the University of Illinois! Couldn’t have done this without the support system behind me, my parents, friends, family, Ben Durbin, Coach Pezzetti, Coach Booth, and everyone else who has impacted my career! Super excited for this… pic.twitter.com/PqVFzvgDKq — Cade Newman 3⭐️ (@CadeNewman17) June 7, 2026

Ankeny Centennial High School Football Prospect Cade Newman Considered One Of Top Players In Iowa's Class Of 2027

According to 247Sports , the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Newman is the No. 16 overall player in Iowa in the Class of 2027, ranking as the No. 64 tight end in his class. A three-star prospect, he is ranked 14th in Iowa high school football for the Class of 2027 in the 247Sports Composite rankings, the No. 67 tight end and the No. 1,312 player overall.

Last year, Newman recorded 10 receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns, averaging nearly 12 yards per catch for the Jaguars. He also played defense, making 9.5 tackles, with five solo stops and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Jaguars Will Feature Strong Offense In 2026 With Newman, Brekken Miller Returning

Newman will be part of an Ankeny Centennial offense in 2026 that includes returning starting quarterback Brekken Miller, running back Devan Goode and Luke Mitchell. The Jaguars 5-5 last season, falling to Johnston in the opening round of the Class 5A Iowa High School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs.

As a sophomore, Newman caught one pass for 35 yards and made 7.5 tackles, with four being solo stops.

Ankeny Centennial Has Loaded Class 5A Schedule Ahead This Coming Fall

The Jaguars open the season at home vs. Southeast Polk and also face off against Linn-Mar, Des Moines Lincoln, intra-city rival Ankeny, Urbandale, West Des Moines Valley, Indianola, defending Class 5A state champion Dowling Catholic and Sioux City North this coming fall on the gridiron.

Newman is the latest member of the Class of 2027 to commit, joining the likes of Lucas Diehl from Kuemper Catholic .