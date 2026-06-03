Who Are The Top Iowa High School Football Prospects In Class Of 2027?

The Iowa high school football season will be here before we know it, with many teams currently going through offseason workouts and OTA around the state.

247Sports has put together a list of the top Iowa high school football Class of 2027 prospects, with four-star recruits Landon Blum of Woodbine High School and Tate Wallace from Iowa City Regina Catholic leading the way.

Both Blum and Wallace have made commitments to Big Ten Conference schools, and neither is headed to Iowa City to join the Iowa Hawkeyes. Blum will follow former Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell to Penn State while Wallace makes the short drive north to Minnesota .

Several others have been graded as three-star prospects including Bettendorf High School’s Gavin Stecker, Will Slagle from Grinnell High School and Savion Miller of Iowa City High. Stecker and Slagle will remain in-state, with Stecker headed to Iowa and Slagle to Iowa State.

Here is a look at the top Iowa high school football prospects in the Class of 2027 according to 247Sports .

Top Iowa High School Football Class Of 2027 Prospects

Landon Blum, Woodbine

A multi-sport standout, Blum led the Tigers to the Iowa High School Football Association State Football eight-player state championship game last season, catching 60 passes for 1,049 yards with 24 touchdowns. He also had 11.5 tackles, one quarterback sacks and two interceptions on defense, defending three passes.

Tate Wallace, Iowa City Regina

Another multi-sport star, Wallace enters his senior season having recorded 49.5 tackles with 29 solo stops, 18 tackles for loss and 8.5 quarterback sacks last year for the Regals, who also reached the state finals. He forced two fumbles and caught 40 passes for 611 yards and 10 touchdowns, even adding in seven pancake blocks.

Gavin Stecker, Bettendorf

Stecker was all over the field for the Bulldogs as a junior, recording a team-leading 77 tackles with 48 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss and 2.5 quarterback sacks. He also had time on offense, recording rushing and receiving stats.

Will Slagle, Grinnell

Slagle missed his junior season after suffering an injury just before kickoff. As a sophomore, he helped pave the way for over 2,400 yards of total offense and 30 touchdowns from his spot on the offensive line, adding 10.5 tackles and one tackle for loss on defense.

Regina's running back Savion Miller (2) runs with the ball for a first down against Grundy Center during the first quarter in the 1A High School state semi-final on Nov. 14, 2025, at UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Savion Miller, Iowa City High

Miller played for Iowa City Regina Catholic for his first three seasons, finishing this past fall with 127 carries for 1,068 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging over eight yards per carry. He caught 16 passes for 338 yards and nine more TDs, recording seven tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery on defense.

Jaxx DeJean, OABCIG

Yes, he is the brother of former Iowa Hawkeye star and current NFL superstar Cooper DeJean, but Jaxx DeJean has carved out his own path. He has committed to Iowa and will enter the year after producing 461 yards receiving, 207 yards rushing and 149 yards passing in addition to recording 18.5 tackles on defense.

Braylon Bingham, Pleasantville

Bingham made 60.5 tackles with 41 solos and 2.5 tackles for loss last year on defense, passing for almost 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns with 909 yards rushing and seven more scores. As a sophomore, he had six interceptions, as teams refused to throw his way last year. He is also headed to Iowa City to play for the Hawkeyes.

Newton's Isaiah Hansen (2) runs for a touchdown around Gilbert's safety Alden Short (5) during first quarter at Tigers Stadium on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Gilbert, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Isaiah Hansen, Newton

Hansen was part of an incredible offensive unit for the Cardinals last year, turning that into an offer and acceptance to Iowa State. The speedy back rushed 165 times for 1,337 yards and 18 touchdowns last year, adding 15 receptions for 216 yards and another score.

Kason Clayborne, Sioux City East

Clayborne will follow Tate Wallace and become a Golden Gopher after making 51 tackles with 35 solo stops, 10.5 tackles for loss and a quarterback sack last year on defense. He also had a pick-6 and recovered a fumble. On offense, Clayborne had 27 receptions for 302 yards and six touchdowns.