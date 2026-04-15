Iowa High School Football Prospect Commits To Hawkeyes

One of the top Iowa high school football prospects in the state has made his college decision official.

Class of 2027 lineman Jerrence Knoblock of West Lyon High School announced his commitment to the University of Iowa on social media.

“First off, I want to give thanks to my lord and savior Jesus Christ for blessing me with the ability, gifts, and talents to play the sport I love,” Knoblock wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I want to thank my parents, siblings, family, and friends who have supported me all along the way and in this decision making process.

“I want to thank my teammates and coaches for pushing me in everything I do. I want to also give a special thanks to the Iowa football staff for believing in me and blessing me with such (an) amazing opportunity! With that being said, LETS WORK! GO HAWKS! COMMITTED!”

West Lyon Standout Has Been Key Figure To Back-To-Back Undefeated, State Title Seasons

The 6-foot-6, 220-pounder played along the line last year for the Wildcats, who claimed the Class 1A Iowa High School Athletic Association State Football Championship with a 34-27 victory over Iowa City Regina in the finals.

As a team, West Lyon rushed 436 times for 3,406 yards, scoring 56 touchdowns on the ground. They also had 1,593 yards passing and 22 more scores.

Knoblock recorded 24 tackles on defense, including 17 solo stops, adding 7.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 quarterback sacks. He finished his sophomore season with seven tackles, all of which were solo stops, with three tackles for loss and a pair of quarterback sacks.

Iowa Hawkeye Commit Saw Field As A Freshman For West Lyon

Knoblock saw the varsity field as a freshman for the the Wildcats, making two solo tackles.

West Lyon went 13-0 this past fall and also finished the 2024 season a perfect 13-0, winning the Class 2A Iowa High School Athletic Association State Football Championship after besting Spirit Lake in the finals, 42-7.

Jerrence Knoblock Also Plays Basketball For The Wildcats

This past winter, Knoblock was a key rotation player for the West Lyon basketball team, seeing action in all 24 games with 122 points scored, 109 rebounds, eight blocks and eight steals. He played in 15 games as a sophomore when the Wildcats finished as state runners-up at the Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Basketball Tournament in Class 2A.

Knoblock holds official offers from Iowa, North Dakota State, South Dakota and South Dakota State, according to 247Sports .