Iowa High School Football Schedule & Scores (IHSAA) - November 20-21, 2025
There are 14 games scheduled across Iowa from Thursday, November 20 to Friday, November 21, including five games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Iowa High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee games of the weekend feature Iowa's top-ranked teams as No. 1 Dowling Catholic takes on No. 3 Iowa City Liberty in the Class 5A final. On Thursday at 7:00 p.m. No. 2 Xavier faces off against No. 8 Pella in the Class 4A matchup.
Iowa High School Football Games to Watch - November 20-21
With five games featuring ranked teams, this weekend of action promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Iowa high school football kicks off into finals across all classifications.
IHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
The final game in the 2025 IHSAA 5A playoffs is on Friday, November 21, with No. 1 Dowling Catholic taking on No. 3 Iowa City Liberty for the title. You can follow this game on our IHSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full IHSAA Class 5A scoreboard
IHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Thursday, November 20
The final game in the 2025 IHSAA 4A playoffs is on Thursday, November 20, with No. 2 Xavier taking on No. 8 Pella for the title. You can follow this game on our IHSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full IHSAA Class 4A scoreboard
IHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
The final game in the 2025 IHSAA 3A playoffs is on Friday, November 21, with No. 9 Bishop Heelan Catholic taking on No. 23 Nevada for the title. You can follow this game on our IHSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full IHSAA Class 3A scoreboard
IHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
The final game in the 2025 IHSAA 2A playoffs is on Friday, November 21, with No. 4 Keumper taking on No. 24 Van Meter. You can follow this game on our IHSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full IHSAA Class 2A scoreboard
IHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Thursday, November 20
The final game in the 2025 IHSAA 1A playoffs is on Thursday, November 20, with No. 12 West Lyon taking on No. 5 Regina. You can follow this game on our IHSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full IHSAA Class 1A scoreboard
IHSAA Class A High School Football Schedule - Thursday, November 20
The final game in the 2025 IHSAA A playoffs is on Thursday, November 20, with MMCRU taking on St. Ansgar. You can follow this game on our IHSAA Class A High School Football Scoreboard.
View full IHSAA Class A scoreboard
IHSAA Class 8 Man High School Football Schedule - Thursday, November 20
The final game in the 2025 IHSAA Class 8 Man playoffs is on Thursday, November 20, with Woodbine taking on Bishop Garrigan. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 8 Man High School Football Scoreboard.
View full IHSAA Class 8 Man scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.
More Iowa Football Coverage From High School On SI
Recommended Articles