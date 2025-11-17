High School

Iowa High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 17, 2025

Dowling Catholic's Jordan Watson (0) and Jeremiah Roberson (21) celebrate after a stop on defense during the semifinal round of the Iowa high school football state championships at the UNI-Dome on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, in Cedar Falls.
The championship games in all seven classes of Iowa high school football are now set after a thrilling and exciting four days of semifinal action from inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Dowling Catholic, who entered the week No. 1, remains that way after a 14-10 victory over rival West Des Moines Valley. The Maroons advanced to the Class 5A title game where they will take on Iowa City Liberty, a winner in the semifinals over Waukee Northwest.

Two teams that advanced to the finals in their respective classes moved into the Top 25 in Nevada and Van Meter. Nevada pulled a second consecutive impressive upset, knocking off Solon after besting Clear Lake in the quarterfinals.

Van Meter, meanwhile, will go for a fifth state championship all-time after taking care of Osage in the semifinals.

The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A. The eight-player rankings are below.

Here is a look at the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 13 Top 25:

1. Dowling Catholic (11-1)

Last game: defeated West Des Moines Valley, 14-10

Next game: vs. Iowa City Liberty, Friday, November 21

Previously ranked: No. 1

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (12-0)

Last game: defeated Newton, 31-24

Next game: vs. Pella, Thursday, November 20

Previously ranked: No. 2

3. Iowa City Liberty (11-1)

Last game: defeated Waukee Northwest, 31-15

Next game: vs. Dowling Catholic, Friday, November 21

Previously ranked: No. 3

4. Kuemper Catholic (12-0)

Last game: defeated Wilton, 49-21

Next game: vs. Van Meter, Friday, November 21

Previously ranked: No. 6

5. Iowa City Regina (12-0)

Last game: defeated Grundy Center, 31-12

Next game: vs. West Lyon, Thursday, November 20

Previously ranked: No. 9

6. Waukee Northwest (10-2)

Last game: lost to Iowa City Liberty, 31-25

Previously ranked: No. 4

7. West Des Moines Valley (9-3)

Last game: lost to Dowling Catholic, 14-10

Previously ranked: No. 5

8. Pella (11-1)

Last game: defeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 35-14

Next game: vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier, Thursday, November 20

Previously ranked: No. 11

9. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (10-2)

Last game: defeated Wahlert Catholic, 34-21

Next game: vs. Nevada, Friday, November 21

Previously ranked: No. 12

10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-2)

Last game: lost to Pella, 35-14

Previously ranked: No. 7

11. Grundy Center (11-1)

Last game: lost to Iowa City Regina, 31-12

Previously ranked: No. 8

12. West Lyon (12-0)

Last game: defeated South Hardin, 21-7

Next game: vs. Iowa City Regina, Thursday, November 20

Previously ranked: No. 16

13. Solon (10-1)

Last game: lost to Nevada, 29-10

Previously ranked: No. 10

14. Sioux City East (9-2)

Last game: lost to Waukee Northwest, 48-34

Previously ranked: No. 13

15. Johnston (8-3)

Last game: lost to West Des Moines Valley, 28-21

Previously ranked: No. 14

16. Newton (10-2)

Last game: defeated lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier, 31-24

Previously ranked: No. 15

17. Gilbert (10-1)

Last game: lost to Newton, 42-14

Previously ranked: No. 17

18. ADM (9-2)

Last game: lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier, 45-7

Previously ranked: No. 18

19. Clear Lake (10-1)

Last game: lost to Nevada, 24-14

Previously ranked: No. 19

20. North Polk (8-3)

Last game: lost to Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 55-15

Previously ranked: No. 20

21. Iowa City West (8-3)

Last game: lost to Dowling Catholic, 35-0

Previously ranked: No. 21

22. Southeast Polk (6-5)

Last game: lost to Iowa City Liberty, 31-28

Previously ranked: No. 22

23. Nevada (10-2)

Last game: defeated Solon, 29-10

Next game: vs. Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Friday, November 21

Previously ranked: Unranked

24. Van Meter (11-2)

Last game: defeated Osage, 14-6

Next game: vs. Kuemper Catholic, Friday, November 21

Previously ranked: Unranked

25. Decorah (8-3)

Last game: lost to Pella, 7-6

Previously ranked: No. 23

Dropped out: Fort Dodge; Wahlert Catholic.

High School on SI Iowa Week 13 High School Football Eight-Player Top 8

1. Bishop Garrigan (12-0)

Last week: defeated Audubon, 60-36
Next game: vs. Woodbine, Thursday, November 20

Previously ranked: No. 1

2. Woodbine (12-0)

Last week: defeated Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 38-30
Next game: vs. Bishop Garrigan, Wednesday, November 20

Previously ranked: No. 2

3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (11-1)

Last week: lost to Woodbine, 38-30

Previously ranked: No. 3

4. Audubon (11-1)

Last week: lost to Bishop Garrigan, 60-36

Previously ranked: No. 4

5. Iowa Valley (10-1)

Last week: lost to Audubon, 26-19
Previously ranked: No. 5

6. Edgewood-Colesburg (10-1)

Last week: lost to Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 54-18
Previously ranked: No. 6

7. Easton Valley (8-1)

Last week: lost to Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 56-6
Previously ranked: No. 7

8. Fremont-Mills (8-3)

Last week: lost to Woodbine, 50-12

Previously ranked: No. 8

Dropped out: None.

Others receiving votes: Don Bosco; Bedford.

