Iowa High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 17, 2025
The championship games in all seven classes of Iowa high school football are now set after a thrilling and exciting four days of semifinal action from inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Dowling Catholic, who entered the week No. 1, remains that way after a 14-10 victory over rival West Des Moines Valley. The Maroons advanced to the Class 5A title game where they will take on Iowa City Liberty, a winner in the semifinals over Waukee Northwest.
Two teams that advanced to the finals in their respective classes moved into the Top 25 in Nevada and Van Meter. Nevada pulled a second consecutive impressive upset, knocking off Solon after besting Clear Lake in the quarterfinals.
Van Meter, meanwhile, will go for a fifth state championship all-time after taking care of Osage in the semifinals.
The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A. The eight-player rankings are below.
Here is a look at the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 13 Top 25:
High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 13 Top 25
1. Dowling Catholic (11-1)
Last game: defeated West Des Moines Valley, 14-10
Next game: vs. Iowa City Liberty, Friday, November 21
Previously ranked: No. 1
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (12-0)
Last game: defeated Newton, 31-24
Next game: vs. Pella, Thursday, November 20
Previously ranked: No. 2
3. Iowa City Liberty (11-1)
Last game: defeated Waukee Northwest, 31-15
Next game: vs. Dowling Catholic, Friday, November 21
Previously ranked: No. 3
4. Kuemper Catholic (12-0)
Last game: defeated Wilton, 49-21
Next game: vs. Van Meter, Friday, November 21
Previously ranked: No. 6
5. Iowa City Regina (12-0)
Last game: defeated Grundy Center, 31-12
Next game: vs. West Lyon, Thursday, November 20
Previously ranked: No. 9
6. Waukee Northwest (10-2)
Last game: lost to Iowa City Liberty, 31-25
Previously ranked: No. 4
7. West Des Moines Valley (9-3)
Last game: lost to Dowling Catholic, 14-10
Previously ranked: No. 5
8. Pella (11-1)
Last game: defeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 35-14
Next game: vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier, Thursday, November 20
Previously ranked: No. 11
9. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (10-2)
Last game: defeated Wahlert Catholic, 34-21
Next game: vs. Nevada, Friday, November 21
Previously ranked: No. 12
10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-2)
Last game: lost to Pella, 35-14
Previously ranked: No. 7
11. Grundy Center (11-1)
Last game: lost to Iowa City Regina, 31-12
Previously ranked: No. 8
12. West Lyon (12-0)
Last game: defeated South Hardin, 21-7
Next game: vs. Iowa City Regina, Thursday, November 20
Previously ranked: No. 16
13. Solon (10-1)
Last game: lost to Nevada, 29-10
Previously ranked: No. 10
14. Sioux City East (9-2)
Last game: lost to Waukee Northwest, 48-34
Previously ranked: No. 13
15. Johnston (8-3)
Last game: lost to West Des Moines Valley, 28-21
Previously ranked: No. 14
16. Newton (10-2)
Last game: defeated lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier, 31-24
Previously ranked: No. 15
17. Gilbert (10-1)
Last game: lost to Newton, 42-14
Previously ranked: No. 17
18. ADM (9-2)
Last game: lost to Cedar Rapids Xavier, 45-7
Previously ranked: No. 18
19. Clear Lake (10-1)
Last game: lost to Nevada, 24-14
Previously ranked: No. 19
20. North Polk (8-3)
Last game: lost to Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 55-15
Previously ranked: No. 20
21. Iowa City West (8-3)
Last game: lost to Dowling Catholic, 35-0
Previously ranked: No. 21
22. Southeast Polk (6-5)
Last game: lost to Iowa City Liberty, 31-28
Previously ranked: No. 22
23. Nevada (10-2)
Last game: defeated Solon, 29-10
Next game: vs. Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Friday, November 21
Previously ranked: Unranked
24. Van Meter (11-2)
Last game: defeated Osage, 14-6
Next game: vs. Kuemper Catholic, Friday, November 21
Previously ranked: Unranked
25. Decorah (8-3)
Last game: lost to Pella, 7-6
Previously ranked: No. 23
Dropped out: Fort Dodge; Wahlert Catholic.
High School on SI Iowa Week 13 High School Football Eight-Player Top 8
1. Bishop Garrigan (12-0)
Last week: defeated Audubon, 60-36
Next game: vs. Woodbine, Thursday, November 20
Previously ranked: No. 1
2. Woodbine (12-0)
Last week: defeated Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 38-30
Next game: vs. Bishop Garrigan, Wednesday, November 20
Previously ranked: No. 2
3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (11-1)
Last week: lost to Woodbine, 38-30
Previously ranked: No. 3
4. Audubon (11-1)
Last week: lost to Bishop Garrigan, 60-36
Previously ranked: No. 4
5. Iowa Valley (10-1)
Last week: lost to Audubon, 26-19
Previously ranked: No. 5
6. Edgewood-Colesburg (10-1)
Last week: lost to Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 54-18
Previously ranked: No. 6
7. Easton Valley (8-1)
Last week: lost to Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 56-6
Previously ranked: No. 7
8. Fremont-Mills (8-3)
Last week: lost to Woodbine, 50-12
Previously ranked: No. 8
Dropped out: None.
Others receiving votes: Don Bosco; Bedford.