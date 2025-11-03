Iowa High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 3, 2025
Survive and advance is the name of the game in Iowa high school football from here on out, as the postseason has arrived and is in full gear.
Round of 16 games were played this past Friday night in all classifications in Iowa high school football, as many of the top teams from around the state did just that - survive and advance.
Included in that group is Dowling Catholic, as the Maroons punched their ticket to the Class 5A state quarterfinals with a resounding 44-6 victory over Waterloo West.
The High School on SI Iowa Top 25 includes all 11-player teams from Class A up to 5A.
Here is a look at the High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 11 Top 25:
High School on SI Iowa High School Football Week 11 Top 25
1. Dowling Catholic (9-1)
Last week: defeated Waterloo West, 44-6
Next game: vs. Iowa City West, Friday, November 7
Previously ranked: No. 1
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (10-0)
Last week: defeated Waverly-Shell Rock, 47-0
Next game: vs. ADM, Friday, November 7
Previously ranked: No. 2
3. Iowa City Liberty (9-1)
Last week: defeated Waukee, 34-20
Next game: vs. Southeast Polk, Friday, November 7
Previously ranked: No. 3
4. Waukee Northwest (9-1)
Last week: defeated Indianola, 28-7
Next game: vs. Sioux City East, Friday, November 7
Previously ranked: No. 4
5. West Des Moines Valley (8-2)
Last week: defeated Cedar Rapids Prairie, 26-20
Next game: vs. Johnston, Friday, November 7
Previously ranked: No. 5
6. Carroll Kuemper (10-0)
Last week: defeated OABCIG, 26-15
Next game: vs. Cherokee, Friday, November 7
Previously ranked: No. 6
7. Sioux City East (9-1)
Last week: defeated Dallas Center-Grimes, 28-14
Next game: vs. Waukee Northwest, Friday, November 7
Previously ranked: No. 7
8. Johnston (8-2)
Last week: defeated Ankeny Centennial, 34-26
Next game: vs. Valley, Friday, November 7
Previously ranked: No. 8
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-1)
Last week: defeated Le Mars, 42-7
Next game: vs. North Polk, Friday, November 7
Previously ranked: No. 9
10. Grundy Center (10-0)
Last week: defeated Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, 42-7
Next game: vs. Beckman Catholic, Friday, November 7
Previously ranked: No. 10
11. Iowa City Regina (10-0)
Last week: defeated Cascade, 52-13
Next game: vs. Pleasantville, Friday, November 7
Previously ranked: No. 11
12. Solon (9-0)
Last week: defeated Benton, 31-6
Next game: vs. Winterset, Friday, November 7
Previously ranked: No. 12
13. Pella (9-1)
Last week: defeated Davenport North, 17-14
Next game: vs. Decorah, Friday, November 7
Previously ranked: No. 13
14. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (8-2)
Last week: defeated Atlantic, 28-6
Next game: vs. Sioux Center, Friday, November 7
Previously ranked: No. 14
15. Gilbert (10-0)
Last week: defeated Lewis Central, 27-24
Next game: vs. Newton, Friday, November 7
Previously ranked: No. 16
16. ADM (9-1)
Last week: defeated North Scott, 27-24
Next game: Cedar Rapids Xavier, Friday, November 7
Previously ranked: No. 17
17. Clear Lake (10-0)
Last week: defeated Mount Vernon, 41-0
Next game: vs. Nevada, Friday, November 7
Previously ranked: No. 18
18. Newton (9-1)
Last week: defeated Fort Dodge, 51-7
Next game: vs. Gilbert, Friday, November 7
Previously ranked: No. 19
19. North Polk (8-2)
Last week: defeated Glenwood, 35-21
Next game: vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Friday, November 7
Previously ranked: No. 20
20. West Lyon (10-0)
Last week: defeated Lawton-Bronson, 63-7
Next game: vs. Underwood, Friday, November 7
Previously ranked: No. 22
21. Iowa City West (8-2)
Last week: defeated Cedar Falls, 38-31
Next game: vs. Dowling Catholic, Friday, November 7
Previously ranked: No. 24
22. Southeast Polk (6-4)
Last week: defeated Ankeny, 21-14
Next game: vs. Iowa City Liberty, Friday November 7
Previously ranked: Unranked
23. Decorah (8-2)
Last week: defeated Western Dubuque, 25-24
Next game: vs. Pella, Friday, November 7
Previously ranked: Unranked
24. Fort Dodge (8-2)
Last week: lost to Newton, 51-7
Previously ranked: No. 15
25. Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-4)
Last week: lost to West Des Moines Valley, 26-20
Previously ranked: No. 23
Dropped out: No. 21 Ankeny; No. 25 Western Dubuque.
Others receiving votes: West Delaware; Osage; Ankeny; Western Dubuque.